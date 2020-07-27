WATCH: Klopp praises Sir Alex after winning LMA Manager of the Year

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp’s got a little more hardware.

The Premier League champion has been named League Managers Association’s Manager of the Year for 2019-20.

Klopp gets the Sir Alex Ferguson Trophy, beating out Sheffield United gaffer Chris Wilder, Leeds United manager Marcelo Bielsa, and Wycombe manager Gareth Ainsworth.

The reigning champion of the PL, Club World Cup, and — for another month — the UEFA Champions League thanks his coaching staff and gushed about ex-Manchester United boss Ferguson.

Wilder finished second in the voting after guiding the Blades to the precipice of European football in their first season back in the Premier League.

“I’m absolutely to get this wonderful trophy. I got an opportunity to see who won it before, some big, big Liverpool names. Kenny looks like he’s all over the trophy. Brendan won it, well deserved. And it’s named after Sir Alex Ferguson. I know it’s not 100 percent appropriate as Liverpool manager and I admire and love. He was the first British manager I met. We had breakfast together. I’m not sure he remembers it but I’ll remember it forever because this moment was like meeting the Pope. From the first moment, we really clicked.”