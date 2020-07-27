More from PST What we learned | Premier League transfer news | Latest USMNT news
Klopp Manager of the Year
Photo by Laurence Griffiths/Getty Images

WATCH: Klopp praises Sir Alex after winning LMA Manager of the Year

By Nicholas MendolaJul 27, 2020, 4:09 PM EDT
Leave a comment

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp’s got a little more hardware.

The Premier League champion has been named League Managers Association’s Manager of the Year for 2019-20.

[ VIDEO: Premier League highlights ]

Klopp gets the Sir Alex Ferguson Trophy, beating out Sheffield United gaffer Chris Wilder, Leeds United manager Marcelo Bielsa, and Wycombe manager Gareth Ainsworth.

The reigning champion of the PL, Club World Cup, and — for another month — the UEFA Champions League thanks his coaching staff and gushed about ex-Manchester United boss Ferguson.

Wilder finished second in the voting after guiding the Blades to the precipice of European football in their first season back in the Premier League.

“I’m absolutely to get this wonderful trophy. I got an opportunity to see who won it before, some big, big Liverpool names. Kenny looks like he’s all over the trophy. Brendan won it, well deserved. And it’s named after Sir Alex Ferguson. I know it’s not 100 percent appropriate as Liverpool manager and I admire and love. He was the first British manager I met. We had breakfast together. I’m not sure he remembers it but I’ll remember it forever because this moment was like meeting the Pope. From the first moment, we really clicked.”

 

Premier League champion Adam Lallana signs for Brighton

Lallana signs for Brighton
brightonandhovealbion.com
By Nicholas MendolaJul 27, 2020, 5:59 PM EDT
Leave a comment

One of the more exciting and promising clubs in the Premier League is adding a player from the champions.

Adam Lallana was announced as a Brighton and Hove Albion signing on Monday, joining the Seagulls after six seasons at Liverpool.

[ VIDEO: Premier League highlights ]

Lallana, 32, spent the first eight years of his senior career down south with Southampton and Bournemouth, and now heads about 65 miles east of St. Mary’s to the Amex Stadium.

The midfielder is a part-time player for Liverpool the past three seasons after three seasons as a regular starter. That’ll help the proverbial tread on the tires of a player his age, who has 81 goals and 70 assists in 439 appearances between Liverpool and Southampton.

Here’s Seagulls boss Graham Potter on the ex-Southampton and Liverpool playmaker, via brightonandhovealbion.com:

“The honours he won during his time at Liverpool, and the high regard in which he is held at Anfield, only further underline his ability and character. Adam is a really exciting signing for us, someone I am sure the supporters will be really looking forward to seeing play as and when things are able to begin to return to normal.

“To have both his experience and quality out on the pitch will be a great addition for us, and I know he will be an excellent role model for our younger players in the squad.”

Brighton won 41 points in its first year under Potter, seven points clear of the bottom three. The expected goals table says they conceded more and scored less than their performance suggested. It could be a fun season ahead at the Amex.

The USMNT now knows its World Cup qualification path

USMNT World Cup qualification
Photo by Ira L. Black/Corbis via Getty Images
By Nicholas MendolaJul 27, 2020, 5:13 PM EDT
Leave a comment

The United States men’s national team now knows its path to the 2022 World Cup in Qatar.

The coronavirus pandemic has changed CONCACAF World Cup qualifying in a big way.

Traditionally, nations competed to make it to the Hexagonal, where they would play five teams home-and-away for the right to qualify to the world’s most-celebrated tournament.

[ VIDEO: Premier League highlights ]

This time, it’s an Octagonal.

The USMNT joins Mexico, Costa Rica, Jamaica, and Honduras as team given passes into the final round of qualifying.

Who will join them? Here’s how we will find out.

October and November will bring Round One, as six groups of five teams will decide one winner to advance to Round Two.

Then March 2021 sees the six group winners drawn against each other in two-legged ties to reach the Oct/Octo/Ocho (It’s gotta be The Oct, right?).

The 2019-20 CONCACAF Nations League semifinals will also be staged that month. As a reminder, Mexico meets Costa Rica and the USMNT faces Honduras in the semis.

The Oct — yeah, this seems right — will run June 2021-March 2022, with seven home and seven away matches for each nation determining which three nations get automatic berths in the winter World Cup.

June 2022 will see the intercontinental playoff between CONCACAF’s fourth-place team and a qualifier from another region. Let’s finish third or better, huh, Yanks? Don’t need that sort of stress in our summer.

Here’s what USMNT boss Gregg Berhalter had to say:

“It’s good that we have clarity regarding the format and scheduling, which allows us to chart the course ahead. We are looking forward to the challenge that this new World Cup Qualifying format will present. We have a busy 2021 that gives us the opportunity to compete for trophies and also take a big step towards qualifying for the 2022 FIFA World Cup.”

Fulham takes hold of playoff tie v Cardiff through two magic goals

Cardiff - Fulham
Photo by Nick Potts/PA Images via Getty Images
By Nicholas MendolaJul 27, 2020, 4:55 PM EDT
Leave a comment

The Football League Championship’s playoff semifinals are half in the books, and the advantages are in the corners of familiar faces for Premier League followers.

[ MORE: Leeds promoted | West Brom, too ]

A day after six-seeded hosts Swansea City beat 10-man third-seed Brentford through a late, sweet Andre Ayew strike, fourth-seed Fulham took hold of its playoff tie with a first leg win at Cardiff City.

[ VIDEO: Premier League highlights ]

Ex-Spurs man Josh Onomah scored a wonderful goal with a mazy dribble at Cardiff City Stadium on Monday to give the Londoners the first of two goals in the 2-0 lead they take back to Wales.

Away goals do not count if the teams finish tied after two legs.

Former PSG youth Neeskens Kebano got the second goal in stoppage time with a delightful free kick (and yes he’s named after legendary Dutch midfielder Johan Neeskens).

Will it be Fulham and Swansea City in the playoff final, vying to join Leeds and West Brom in the Premier League? Fulham was relegated last season, while Swans went down after the 2017-18 campaign.

 

LISTEN: The 2 Robbies dive into a wild Championship Sunday

The 2 Robbies podcast
Photo by Plumb Images/Leicester City FC via Getty Images
By Nicholas MendolaJul 27, 2020, 3:43 PM EDT
Leave a comment

Championship Sunday was wild, and The 2 Robbies are here to help you digest everything we saw on the final day of the 2019-20 Premier League season.

Below you can listen to Robbie Mustoe and Robbie Earle speak on the crucial results on the final day of the Premier League season.

[ MORE: What has Project Restart changed for ‘Big Six?’ ]

The 2 Robbies focus on Leicester City 0-2 Manchester United (:40), Chelsea 2-0 Wolves (10:55), Aston Villa securing promotion after their 1-1 draw at West Ham (17:27) and what the future looks like for Watford (23:07) and Bournemouth (27:18) after both clubs were relegated to the Championship.

The gents end the podcast with a word on the wonderful career of David Silva at Manchester City (34:26).

To listen to more lively conversations and passionate debate from Robbie Earle and Robbie Mustoe, subscribe to The 2 Robbies Podcast on NBC via Apple Podcasts or anywhere you listen to podcasts.

And you can follow them on Twitter: @The2RobbiesNBC.

Click here for The 2 Robbies archive ] 