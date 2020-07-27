Willian, Chelsea reportedly reach breakthrough on new deal

Willian led Chelsea in assists with seven in the Premier League campaign and his nine goals were second to Tammy Abraham. At times he was the driving force of their attack and he looked nothing like a man on the back end of his career.
He’ll join Christian Pulisic, Hakim Ziyech, and Callum Hudson-Odoi as wingers for Lampard to choose, and Timo Werner also liked to drift out wide as well (though it still seems likely the Blues will use him in a role much closer to center forward).
So should Chelsea want him to stay? With Pedro leaving, he’ll provide valuable veteran leadership to the wingers along with Olivier Giroud. And he can obviously still play. The Blues will be in four competitions again, so depth will be key.
And with Hudson-Odoi still very green and Ziyech no certainty to adapt immediately, it could be a Pulisic-Werner-Willian front line often for Lampard.
The 2 Robbies focus on Leicester City 0-2 Manchester United (:40), Chelsea 2-0 Wolves (10:55), Aston Villa securing promotion after their 1-1 draw at West Ham (17:27) and what the future looks like for Watford (23:07) and Bournemouth (27:18) after both clubs were relegated to the Championship.
The gents end the podcast with a word on the wonderful career of David Silva at Manchester City (34:26).
Then there was the mini-season called Project Restart in which the Reds laid claim to the league but the two Manchester sides looked the best, Leicester fell off a cliff, and Southampton surged up the table.
So before we dig into the incredible challenge of naming a Best XI for the 2019-20 Premier League season, let’s take a moment to laud the men who crushed the restart.
Premier League Project Restart Best XI
Even though Van Dijk had a dud against Arsenal and wasn’t legendary against Man City, the Dutchman was still one of the best to do it since the league returned from the coronavirus pause. But there were so many attackers to fit into this, so…
Southampton had the fourth-most points of any team during the restart and Ings and Ward-Prowse were the key parts to their solid play.
Everton stumbled but it was impossible to pin it on Keane and (until late in the restart) center back mate Mason Holgate.
This is hard on Michail Antonio, but it was him or Ings.
This was the year of the attacker and there are a bevy of incredible talents who will not make the Best XI, Second XI, or even Third XI if you don’t cheat with positions.
Liverpool had Sadio Mane and Mohamed Salah combine for almost 40 goals and 20 assists, while Man City’s Sergio Aguero and Raheem Sterling were electric. Heck, Riyad Mahrez had one of the best minute-for-minute seasons in the league when he managed to get field time.
Then there are Kane, Vardy, Aubameyang, and Willian. There are Ings, Rashford, Jimenez, and Traore.
It’s bonkers. So we’re prepared for your anger as we roll out our teams.
The 31-year-old will reportedly net Liverpool around $14 million. He had one year remaining on his contract, and leaves Liverpool with a center back crop of Virgil van Dijk, Joe Gomez, and Joel Matip. The club has also has young Ki-Jana Hoever and Sepp van den Berg under contract and some versatile midfielders, but they will be buying depth.
Lovren has 57 caps for Croatia and was part of the 2018 World Cup runners-up. He’s won the French Cup, the Croatian Cup, the UEFA Champions League, Premier League and the top two league tiers in Croatia.
“Another Liverpool legend who leaves the club, because he was absolutely a very, very important part of this team from the first day since I was in,” said Jurgen Klopp. “He had so many good games. … A great player and a great person. Yesterday we said, ‘Who is now the best friend of Mo?’ because they were really real, real bezzies. They were really close and that’s the thing, we will miss him. He is a model athlete, has everything you need and now he goes to Russia, but he can come back always – he will be always welcome because he is a really nice guy.”
Starting in north London, Raul Jimenez has been linked with a move to Arsenal who are said to be lining up replacements for Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang and Alexandre Lacazette who could both leave this summer.
According to a report from the Le10Sport in France, Jimenez is one of Arsenal’s top summer targets if both Aubameyang and Lacazette leave. With one year left on Aubameyang’s contract and Lacazette said to be keen on a move away, Arsenal would only have Eddie Nketiah remaining as a center forward option.
Jimenez, 29, has been in sensational form for Wolves over the last two seasons and has been linked with Real Madrid, Manchester United, Juventus, Barcelona and others. The Mexico star has always left his options open when talking about a transfer away from Wolves and the former Benfica and Atletico Madrid seems to want one more crack at an elite club in the Champions League.
If that is the case, is a move to Arsenal the right thing for Jimenez? Mikel Arteta is building something at Arsenal and the lure of living in London could appeal to Jimenez, but Wolves are a lot closer to challenging for a top four spot than Arsenal right now.
It will be intriguing to watch this situation unfold as Wolves have to now win the Europa League to qualify for the Champions League next season and if they do that you feel like Jimenez will probably stay at Molineux. If not, there will be a mad scramble for Jimenez this summer.
Staying with a forward from CONCACAF, Canadian sensation Jonathan David is being linked with a move to Leeds United.
According to his chairman at Gent, the 20-year-old striker is wanted by newly-promoted Leeds as Marcelo Bielsa aims to bolster his attacking options ahead of their Premier League return.
David scored 23 goals for Gent in 2019-20 and the striker is billed as one of the top young forwards in Europe with Gent said to be seeking $35 million for David.
“I have expressed my annoyance that contact has been made with Lille behind our back,” Gent chairman Ivan De Witte told De Zondag. “They have made a transfer impossible because of that, it is a bridge too far. Contacts were stopped this week, but other clubs are still interested, with much better proposals even, including Leeds.”