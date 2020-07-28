More from PST What we learned | Premier League transfer news | Latest USMNT news
Photo by BRUNO FAHY/BELGA MAG/AFP via Getty Images

Belgian First Division A season to start with no fans amid infection spike

Associated PressJul 28, 2020, 5:20 PM EDT
BRUSSELS (AP) The Belgian soccer league will start next season in empty stadiums because of the coronavirus pandemic and it urged fans on Tuesday to avoid large gatherings when supporting their team.

The league’s decision came amid a surge of new COVID-19 infections in the country of 11.5 million inhabitants that has led the government to reintroduce drastic social-distancing measures. The restrictions announced Monday include lowering crowd limits at outdoor public events to 200 people.

The league said it wants “to guarantee the health of everyone in and around the world of soccer” with its decision.

Coronavirus infections nosedived in Belgium in May and June but the country has witnessed a surge in confirmed cases over the past three weeks. According to figures released Tuesday, the number rose 69% from July 18-24 compared to the previous seven days, with an average of 311 people testing positive every day.

The league called on fans to follow their teams from their own homes or within their so-called “social bubble,” which is now limited to the same five people for at least the next four weeks under the government’s latest guidelines.

“Only by following the measures as strictly as possible can we ensure the start of the soccer season,” the league said.

The season was stopped in May with Club Brugge awarded its 16th Belgian title after the government decided that all sporting competitions would remain suspended until July 31. Club Brugge will aim for a domestic double when it takes on Antwerp in Saturday’s Belgian Cup final, the first competitive game in the country since the virus brought soccer to a halt.

The 2020-21 season will open the next weekend.

By Nicholas MendolaJul 28, 2020, 4:36 PM EDT
There’s another American in England.

Sebastian Soto has sealed his rumored deal to Norwich City, a four-year deal announced two days after the Canaries played the final match of their one-and-done season in the Premier League.

He’s been with Hannover 96 in Germany but played just twice in the 2.Bundesliga this year and had been linked with a move to Norwich since May.

Soto, who is celebrating his 20th birthday, is one of three players announced by the Canaries on Tuesday.

From Norwich City’s site:

“It’s a proud feeling,” Soto said. “It’s super exciting to join Norwich City. The facilities here are really impressive. From the minute I arrived here, it’s given me a lot of excitement. Being a young player, it’s nice to hear that the head coach gives us a chance. It was a big factor in me moving here. I’m striker that loves scoring goals. I love being part of a good team that plays good football.”

Norwich also signed Arsenal 18-year-old Matthew Dennis after his contract expired and added Sunderland’s Bali Mumba.

Who will be on the first full-strength USMNT roster in almost a year?

Photo by John Dorton/ISI Photos/Getty Images
By Nicholas MendolaJul 28, 2020, 3:58 PM EDT
Potential United States men’s national team players have just under 11 months to get or stay in Gregg Berhalter’s good graces ahead of 2022 World Cup qualification.

The USMNT will begin its CONCACAF Octagonal run in June 2021, giving the Yanks boss plenty of time to take a look at what is perhaps the deepest talent pool in program history (though he’ll likely have the roster fairly settled for the CONCACAF Nations League semifinals and final in March 2021).

We haven’t seen the U.S. men since a Feb. 1 friendly versus Costa Rica, a roster with very few regulars on the field. Paul Arriola, Aaron Long, Walker Zimmerman, Gyasi Zardes, Reggie Cannon, and Sebastian Lletget were the veterans, while a few young bucks like Jesus Ferreira and Uly Llanez made an impression.

So really it’ll be almost a year between the CONCACAF Nations League finale in November 2019 and the next USMNT match, with Berhalter saying he’d like the U.S. to play in the October and November international windows.

Let’s call it October: That’s 11 months between serious, full-team matches. Christian Pulisic and Tyler Adams were injured for Canada and Costa Rica, so make it a full year for them. Zack Steffen was also missing in November and Giovanni Reyna was yet to even meet Erling Haaland, yet alone set him up for big goals; The American teen had a whopping 10 Borussia Dortmund U-19 matches under his belt.

Fifteen of Berhalter’s 23 players for the romp over Canada were from Major League Soccer. Most of the European-based players have had impressive or at least decent campaigns this season. John Brooks, Tim Ream, Weston McKennie, Josh Sargent, and Sergino Dest fall in the former category, with Tyler Boyd, Alfredo Morales, and DeAndre Yedlin in the latter.

Then you’ve got Reyna, who has been a revelation for Dortmund and Antonee Robinson who nearly went to AC Milan and is promising to answer the USMNT’s long-suffering left back position.

Timmy Chandler’s been a fixture for Eintracht Frankfurt as has Julian Green at Greuther Furth and Duane Holmes at Derby County.

Matt Miazga’s loan away from Chelsea to Reading saw regular playing time, while Cameron Carter-Vickers’ loan to Luton Town helped save their Championship status.

Young Indiana Vassilev was regularly on the bench for Aston Villa, while injuries have plagued Timothy Weah at Lille and Ethan Horvath had to deal with Belgian hero Simon Mignolet coming home to unseat him at Club Brugge.

Then there are curiousities like Sunderland’s Lynden Gooch, Austria Wien’s Erik Palmer-Brown, and Llanez at Wolfsburg.

That’s not to mention two classes of MLS players.

First there are mainstays like Jozy Altidore, Morris, Jackson Yueill, Michael Bradley, Zimmerman, and more.

Then there’s the bevy of MLS players — cough, Ayo Akinola — who have about four matches in their locker right now and will have a big sample size sure to attract Berhalter come October.

So what could a 23-man team look like right now? We’re comfortable going there and also knowing that’s it’s a wildly silly proposition considering we’re 2.5 months from decisions.

If they don’t qualify this time, they should fold up soccer here.

Remember, we’re guessing what Berhalter will do, not saying Player X is better than Player Y.

Goalkeepers: Zack Steffen (Man City); Ethan Horvath (Club Brugge), Sean Johnson (NYCFC)

Defenders (9): John Brooks (Wolfsburg), Sergino Dest (Ajax), Tim Ream (Fulham), Reggie Cannon (FC Dallas), Aaron Long (RBNY), Matt Miazga (Chelsea), Antonee Robinson (Wigan Athletic), Walker Zimmerman (LAFC), Cameron Carter-Vickers (Tottenham)

Midfielders (8): Weston McKennie (Schalke), Tyler Adams (RB Leipzig), Alfredo Morales (Fortuna Dusseldorf), Giovanni Reyna (Borussia Dortmund), Jackson Yueill (San Jose), Sebastian Lletget (LA Galaxy), Michael Bradley (Toronto FC), Cristian Roldan (Seattle Sounders)

Forwards (5): Christian Pulisic (Chelsea), Josh Sargent (Werder Bremen), Jordan Morris (Seattle Sounders), Jozy Altidore (Toronto FC), Tyler Boyd (Besiktas)

Henry on record-sharing De Bruyne: “Just stupid what we are witnessing”

By Nicholas MendolaJul 28, 2020, 2:55 PM EDT
Thierry Henry is happy to share his Premier League single-season assist record with Kevin De Bruyne, heaping praise on the Belgian after his 2-goal, 1-assist Championship Sunday gave him 20 assists in the 2019-20 campaign.

It means even more to Henry, the current Montreal Impact coach, given the French legend coach KDB while an assist to Roberto Martinez on the Belgium national team.

“He’s an amazing player, it’s just stupid what we are witnessing, and I hope people in football do realize that the boy is just not normal,” Henry declared.

Henry said that De Bruyne foreshadowed his name standing next to his.

“In the Belgium national team we used to joke about the assists record and I always used to say: ‘You were not far this year,’ and he would always say: ‘I’ll get you one day’.”

De Bruyne scored 13 times with 20 assists this season, adding two goals and three assists in other competitions.

Henry’s 2002-03 campaign saw the Arsenal hero score 24 times to go with his 20 assists, and his Champions League numbers were nuts, too: Seven goals and three assists in 12 outings.

No wonder he’s not too bothered about sharing the record; Thierry’s 2002-03 season at Arsenal was out of this world.

Real Madrid forward tests positive for COVID-19 before Man City visit

Real Madrid coronavirus
Photo by David S. Bustamante/Soccrates/Getty Images
By Nicholas MendolaJul 28, 2020, 1:47 PM EDT
A Real Madrid player has tested positive for coronavirus days before the club’s UEFA Champions League second leg at Manchester City.

Mariano is said to be “in perfect health” — aside from the virus test — and quarantining away from Real.

The 26-year-old Spanish-born Dominican Republic international has only played 84 minute this season across seven appearances, scoring one goal.

He’s been on the bench for four of Real’s last five matches and most recently made an appearance July 2 against Getafe.

Of course the players are tested often and Real will not be bringing any positive-testing players to England, but Mariano’s positive test is a stark reminder that vigilance is needed despite the knowledge of how well the virus has been “governed” since soccer restarted in Europe.

Here is Real’s statement from its official web site:

After the COVID-19 tests carried out yesterday on our first team footballers by the Real Madrid Medical Services, our player Mariano, tested positive. The player is in perfect health and is complying with the protocol of isolation at home.

Man City leads Real Madrid 2-1 after one leg and hosts La Liga’s champions at the Etihad Stadium on Friday. Sergio Ramos is suspended for the visitors.