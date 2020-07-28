Henry on record-sharing De Bruyne: “Just stupid what we are witnessing”

The 26-year-old Spanish-born Dominican Republic international has only played 84 minute this season across seven appearances, scoring one goal.
He’s been on the bench for four of Real’s last five matches and most recently made an appearance July 2 against Getafe.
Of course the players are tested often and Real will not be bringing any positive-testing players to England, but Mariano’s positive test is a stark reminder that vigilance is needed despite the knowledge of how well the virus has been “governed” since soccer restarted in Europe.
After the COVID-19 tests carried out yesterday on our first team footballers by the Real Madrid Medical Services, our player Mariano, tested positive. The player is in perfect health and is complying with the protocol of isolation at home.
Man City leads Real Madrid 2-1 after one leg and hosts La Liga’s champions at the Etihad Stadium on Friday. Sergio Ramos is suspended for the visitors.
With Kepa on his way out this summer after a string of mistakes throughout his two seasons at Chelsea, who should Lampard go for to replace him?
Reports have so far linked Chelsea with Nick Pope, Dean Henderson, Jan Oblak, Marc-andre Ter Stegen, Andre Onana and many others, as the west London club have to upgrade their defensive unit if they’re going to turn into serious title contenders over the next few seasons.
Going forward Chelsea are great but they need a new center back, left back and goalkeeper to be taken seriously next season.
Here’s a look at which goalkeepers are in the running to become Chelsea’s new main man between the sticks.
Nick Pope
A sensible buy and although he’d be expensive, probably the best fit. Not the sexiest choice but the correct one. Pope, 28, has shone at Burnley and has just about everything needed in the Premier League. He is a good shot-stopper, something Kepa isn’t, and is decent enough with the ball at his feet. Pope commands his area and is about to become England’s number one goalkeeper. The Burnley star was sensational this season and if Chelsea come in with a bid of over $50 million, that should do it.
Andre Onana
A long-term target of both Chelsea, PSG and Barcelona, it is believed that Ajax will let Onana leave this summer for a fee of $35 million. Onana, 24, has been brilliant for Ajax in recent seasons and is still pretty young for a goalkeeper. Like Pope he commands his area well and is probably better with his feet than Pope. Slightly cheaper than Pope and Onana has Champions League experience and came through Barcelona’s academy before heading to Ajax to start his senior career. A solid choice and an upgrade on Kepa.
Dean Henderson
A long-shot but worth trying for, which apparently Chelsea have already tried to. Henderson, 23, has been superb on loan at Sheffield United over the past two seasons and it doesn’t seem like Ole Gunnar Solskjaer wants him back at Manchester United with David de Gea his undisputed number one. That said, with DDG making some big errors this season, maybe Henderson will hang around at Man United in 2020-21 and wait for De Gea to be dropped? Reports suggest that Henderson wants to move on permanently if he isn’t guaranteed playing time at Man United but would the Red Devils really sell or loan a top young goalkeeper to a direct Premier League top four rival? I don’t think so.
Jan Oblak
Atletico Madrid don’t want to sell him and rightly so, but Oblak does have a $140 million release clause in his contract. The Slovakian goalkeeper is arguably the best on the planet and if Chelsea really want to make a statement, they should sign him. Oblak, 27, could be the best goalkeeper in the world for the next 10 years and he would replicate Petr Cech’s dominance. Imagine what Oblak’s presence would do to inspire the entire Chelsea team, let alone the defense?
LAKE BUENA VISTA, Fla. (AP) Diego Rossi scored on a penalty kick early in the first half and provided the clinching goal in the 82nd minute, and LAFC thumped reigning MLS Cup champion Seattle Sounders 4-1 early Tuesday morning.
LAFC advanced to the quarterfinals of the MLS is Back tournament by getting a measure of revenge for last year’s Western Conference final when Seattle pulled off a 3-1 upset in Los Angeles on its way to winning the league title.
Even without reigning league MVP Carlos Vela, LAFC pressured and flustered the Sounders early and never let up. LAFC outshot Seattle 25-11. At times, the Sounders couldn’t play the ball out of their own defensive end due to the pressure of LAFC.
Except for a brief stint of the second half when Seattle threatened, it was a dominant performance by LAFC that set up a matchup with Orlando City in the quarterfinals on Friday.
Rossi was the leader of LAFC’s buzzing attack. He scored twice and probably should have scored two or three more times. Rossi drew Xavier Arreaga’s foul in the penalty area and beat Seattle goalkeeper Stefan Frei in the 14th minute for the early advantage.
Latif Blessing doubled the lead in the 39th minute when his shot toward the far post was deflected by Seattle defender Shane O’Neill and into the net. Frei appeared to be in position to make the save, but O’Neill shifted his shoulder and deflected the attempt.
Rossi provide the insurance goal after Seattle had cut the deficit to 2-1. Rossi took advantage of another defensive mistake by Arreaga and regained the two-goal advantage. Rossi now has seven goals in the tournament. Brian Rodriguez added another goal in the 89th minute.
Seattle had four extra days of rest, but looked lethargic for most of the match. It took 65 minutes before the Sounders got a shot on LAFC goalkeeper Kenneth Vermeer.
But the Sounders managed to create a nervous final 20 minutes for LAFC. Substitute Will Bruin scored in the 75th minute for Seattle in his first appearance in more than a year after a major knee injury to cut the deficit to 2-1.
Raul Ruidiaz nearly pulled Seattle even moments later, but Vermeer made an excellent reaction save.
Transfer news: Partey to Arsenal; James to Man United
Starting in north London, Thomas Partey remains a top target for the Gunners and a move to Arsenal is reportedly in the works.
According to a report from the Guardian, Arsenal have had a second bid for Partey rejected by Atletico Madrid as Mikel Arteta is keen to sign the holding midfielder to add extra solidity to his new-look Gunners side.
Per the report, Arsenal offered cash plus Matteo Guendouzi for Partey but Atletico Madrid want the full $58.6 million release clause in Partey’s contract. Atleti want Partey to sign a new contract as he has two years left on his remaining deal.
With Dani Ceballos’ loan from Real Madrid soon to be over, plus the futures of Guendouzi and Lucas Torreira unclear, that leaves Granit Xhaka as Arsenal’s only defensive-minded central midfielder.
Partey, 27, is one of the best holding midfielders in Europe and Arsenal may struggled to get a deal done for the Ghanian star unless they include Alexandre Lacazette in the deal. Given the reported financial constraints at Arsenal due to the coronavirus pandemic and not qualifying for the Champions League for a third-straight season, the only way they can bring players in is by selling key talents such as Lacazette and top goalscorer Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang.
Getting the balance right is key for Arteta as Arsenal have some great attacking talents but defensively they continue to make big mistakes.
Heading to Manchester, it has been reported that James Rodriguez to Manchester United could finally happen.
According to the Daily Express, James is available for $37.4 million this summer as he has just one year remaining on his Real Madrid contract. It is believed Man United will open talks next week about a move for James.
James, 29, has been a bit-part player at Real Madrid for many seasons and his two-year loan at Bayern Munich went well but not well enough for the German giants to buy him permanently. He has played 14 times for Real this season, scoring once.
Per the report, the Colombian star wants the move to Man United and Ole Gunnar Solskjaer wants to add extra depth and experience to his side. With Alexis Sanchez on loan at Inter Milan, shouldn’t they just bring him back?
Also, this signing would go against pretty much all of the values Solskjaer has talked about when it comes to having a young, hungry squad. That said, James would be an upgrade on Jesse Lingard, Daniel James and Juan Mata as their secondary striking options, while Odion Ighalo is only on loan until January 2021.
With Mason Greenwood, Anthony Martial and Marcus Rashford in attack, plus Jadon Sancho possible arriving, could James Rodriguez be sitting on the bench at Man United just like he was at Real Madrid?