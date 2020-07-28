In the latest transfer news Thomas Partey is once again linked with Arsenal, while James Rodriguez has been linked with Manchester United.

Starting in north London, Thomas Partey remains a top target for the Gunners and a move to Arsenal is reportedly in the works.

According to a report from the Guardian, Arsenal have had a second bid for Partey rejected by Atletico Madrid as Mikel Arteta is keen to sign the holding midfielder to add extra solidity to his new-look Gunners side.

Per the report, Arsenal offered cash plus Matteo Guendouzi for Partey but Atletico Madrid want the full $58.6 million release clause in Partey’s contract. Atleti want Partey to sign a new contract as he has two years left on his remaining deal.

With Dani Ceballos’ loan from Real Madrid soon to be over, plus the futures of Guendouzi and Lucas Torreira unclear, that leaves Granit Xhaka as Arsenal’s only defensive-minded central midfielder.

Partey, 27, is one of the best holding midfielders in Europe and Arsenal may struggled to get a deal done for the Ghanian star unless they include Alexandre Lacazette in the deal. Given the reported financial constraints at Arsenal due to the coronavirus pandemic and not qualifying for the Champions League for a third-straight season, the only way they can bring players in is by selling key talents such as Lacazette and top goalscorer Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang.

Getting the balance right is key for Arteta as Arsenal have some great attacking talents but defensively they continue to make big mistakes.

Heading to Manchester, it has been reported that James Rodriguez to Manchester United could finally happen.

According to the Daily Express, James is available for $37.4 million this summer as he has just one year remaining on his Real Madrid contract. It is believed Man United will open talks next week about a move for James.

James, 29, has been a bit-part player at Real Madrid for many seasons and his two-year loan at Bayern Munich went well but not well enough for the German giants to buy him permanently. He has played 14 times for Real this season, scoring once.

Per the report, the Colombian star wants the move to Man United and Ole Gunnar Solskjaer wants to add extra depth and experience to his side. With Alexis Sanchez on loan at Inter Milan, shouldn’t they just bring him back?

Also, this signing would go against pretty much all of the values Solskjaer has talked about when it comes to having a young, hungry squad. That said, James would be an upgrade on Jesse Lingard, Daniel James and Juan Mata as their secondary striking options, while Odion Ighalo is only on loan until January 2021.

With Mason Greenwood, Anthony Martial and Marcus Rashford in attack, plus Jadon Sancho possible arriving, could James Rodriguez be sitting on the bench at Man United just like he was at Real Madrid?

