San Jose Earthquakes
San Jose continues to roll, ousts Real Salt Lake

Associated PressJul 28, 2020, 9:43 AM EDT
LAKE BUENA VISTA, Fla. (AP) Magnus Eriksson scored on a pair of second-half penalty kicks, Chris Wondolowski added another late goal and the San Jose Earthquakes continued their impressive MLS is Back tournament run with a 5-2 win over Real Salt Lake on Monday night.

The San Jose Earthquakes advanced to the quarterfinals of the tournament and will face either Columbus or Minnesota United on Saturday in the final eight.

Eriksson scored on a penalty drawn by Tommy Thompson in the 49th minute to give the Earthquakes a 2-1 lead. A dozen minutes later, Vako Qazaishvili found Andres Rios on a diagonal run behind the Real Salt Lake defense. Rios passed back in front of goal where Vako had continued his run and easily beat RSL goalkeeper Zac MacMath.

Real Salt Lake pulled within 3-2 in the 75th minute on Damir Kreilach’s left-footed shot. Kreilach was twice denied earlier in the second half by great saves from San Jose’s Daniel Vega.

But that was as close as RSL would get. RSL finished with 10 men after Marcelo Silva was given a red card in the 84th minute for a rough tackle San Jose’s Jackson Yueill, and two minutes later Wondolowski scored on a rebound. It was the third straight game with a goal for the league’s all-time leader in goals scored, although stats from the knockout stages of the tournament are not part of season or career statistics.

Erickson added another penalty in stoppage time after video review ruled Kyle Beckerman should have been called for a handball in the penalty area. Beckerman was shown a red card moments later by referee Drew Fischer at the final whistle.

San Jose was the first team to arrive in Florida in late June and the win assured it will spend part of three months in the MLS bubble.

Cristian Espinoza gave San Jose an early lead with his goal in the 21st minute on a shot MacMath should have saved. RSL answered immediately with Douglas Martinez scoring barely a minute later when his chipped shot beat Vega.

Transfer news: Partey to Arsenal; James to Man United

Partey to Arsenal
By Joe Prince-WrightJul 28, 2020, 10:55 AM EDT
In the latest transfer news Thomas Partey is once again linked with Arsenal, while James Rodriguez has been linked with Manchester United.

Starting in north London, Thomas Partey remains a top target for the Gunners and a move to Arsenal is reportedly in the works.

According to a report from the Guardian, Arsenal have had a second bid for Partey rejected by Atletico Madrid as Mikel Arteta is keen to sign the holding midfielder to add extra solidity to his new-look Gunners side.

Per the report, Arsenal offered cash plus Matteo Guendouzi for Partey but Atletico Madrid want the full $58.6 million release clause in Partey’s contract. Atleti want Partey to sign a new contract as he has two years left on his remaining deal.

With Dani Ceballos’ loan from Real Madrid soon to be over, plus the futures of Guendouzi and Lucas Torreira unclear, that leaves Granit Xhaka as Arsenal’s only defensive-minded central midfielder.

Partey, 27, is one of the best holding midfielders in Europe and Arsenal may struggled to get a deal done for the Ghanian star unless they include Alexandre Lacazette in the deal. Given the reported financial constraints at Arsenal due to the coronavirus pandemic and not qualifying for the Champions League for a third-straight season, the only way they can bring players in is by selling key talents such as Lacazette and top goalscorer Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang.

Getting the balance right is key for Arteta as Arsenal have some great attacking talents but defensively they continue to make big mistakes.

James Rodriguez to Manchester United
Heading to Manchester, it has been reported that James Rodriguez to Manchester United could finally happen.

According to the Daily Express, James is available for $37.4 million this summer as he has just one year remaining on his Real Madrid contract. It is believed Man United will open talks next week about a move for James.

James, 29, has been a bit-part player at Real Madrid for many seasons and his two-year loan at Bayern Munich went well but not well enough for the German giants to buy him permanently. He has played 14 times for Real this season, scoring once.

Per the report, the Colombian star wants the move to Man United and Ole Gunnar Solskjaer wants to add extra depth and experience to his side. With Alexis Sanchez on loan at Inter Milan, shouldn’t they just bring him back?

Also, this signing would go against pretty much all of the values Solskjaer has talked about when it comes to having a young, hungry squad. That said, James would be an upgrade on Jesse Lingard, Daniel James and Juan Mata as their secondary striking options, while Odion Ighalo is only on loan until January 2021.

With Mason Greenwood, Anthony Martial and Marcus Rashford in attack, plus Jadon Sancho possible arriving, could James Rodriguez be sitting on the bench at Man United just like he was at Real Madrid?

Rating Pulisic’s first Premier League season

By Joe Prince-WrightJul 28, 2020, 10:08 AM EDT
Now seems like a good time for a rating on Christian Pulisic based on his first Premier League season as the USMNT star is well and truly in the news for his displays.

With his debut PL campaign for Chelsea in the books and an FA Cup final and UEFA Champions League Round of 16 second leg left for the USMNT star in the 2019-20 season, it’s safe to say Pulisic’s first season in England has been a rollercoaster.

From a decent start to being left out, then a hot streak in the fall followed by an injury and an even hotter streak to finish the season, Pulisic, 21, has pretty much experienced all of the highs and lows the Premier League has to offer and has consistently been in the news.

All season long we’ve followed the journey the USMNT star has been on during our weekly ‘Pulisic Watch’ analysis which looks at how he’s fared in each game and the latest injury news and updates, plus comments from Lampard and his teammates.

He’s an overall look at how he performed in the Premier League and a Pulisic rating out of 10.

High points

  • Hat trick at Burnley – The moment the world stood up and took notice of Pulisic as he was truly big news to the rest of the planet. Up until that point he hadn’t scored in the PL, or for Chelsea, but his treble at Turf Moor ignited a purple patch which saw him put in fine displays and score against Palace and Watford soon after.
  • Goal v. Man City – After the restart he was majestic and this goal underlined his incredible form. Picking the ball up on the halfway line after a Man City mix up, he ran at goal with his searing pace, dropped his shoulder and finished across goal. This was pure Pulisic.
  • Sub performance v. Liverpool – With Chelsea losing 4-1 at Anfield, he jumped off the bench and had an amazing assist, missed a big chance and scored a beauty. All in the space of a few minutes. Jurgen Klopp, the man who bought him to Borussia Dortmund, had to stand there and laugh as Pulisic ran the show. Against Liverpool. At Anfield. On the night that hoisted the PL trophy.
  • General restart displays – His form since the June restart has been wonderful. Four goals, two assists, two penalty kicks won and ripping apart defenses time and time again. Lampard worked with him on his midfield runs during the break and he is popping up in more dangerous positions, plus looks fitter and stronger. Finally having a break did him the world of good. Lampard said he can reach the levels of Mane, Salah and Sterling. Woah. 

Low points

  • Being benched for 5 out of 6 games straight in the fall – This was pretty much as low as it has been for Pulisic in recent years. I spoke with him in September after he was an unused sub for five games in a row following the home win v. Brighton. He said it was ‘very frustrating’ and that Lampard hadn’t really given him any feedback, as Pulisic was upset but determined to prove the doubters wrong. A few weeks later he was assisting off the bench and building his way back into the team.

“I knew it was going to be tough coming here. It is never going to be easy. I’ve got to grind it out,” Pulisic said. “I want to be back and be a part of the team and help the team win games. I want to play as many minutes as I can, that is really my goal, I want to be on the field… It is tough for me right now. I just have to continue to learn. Like I said, I want to be on the field really bad, I have to continue to work and prove myself to be there.”

  • Injury in January – Just when Pulisic was firing on all cylinders he suffered a nasty adductor injury in January which was then aggravated as Chelsea tried to rush him back. The injury kept Pulisic out from January 1 to March and then the pandemic arrived to shut down the league. In hindsight it forced Pulisic to have a long break as he’d been playing year-round for many years due to his USMNT commitments. The injury was very frustrating for Pulisic, and Chelsea, as their form dipped with him out of the team. Lampard and Chelsea’s players admitted they missed his creativity.
  • Champions League campaign – Not directly linked to his Premier League displays, but missing a big chunk of the Champions League games due to not being in the team in the fall, then injured for the first leg Round of 16 clash agains Bayern Munich was a bummer for Pulisic. He started three of Chelsea’s seven UCL games this season, so far.

Overall thoughts

Generally, this has been a very good first Premier League season for Pulisic who scored nine goals and added four assists in 19 Premier League starts. His form since the restart has left Chelsea fans salivating at what he can go on to achieve and he truly seems like he can have a similar impact to Eden Hazard, not just with his style of play but with the goals and assists.

Rating out of 10

I’m going to give Pulisic a 7.5 out of 10. If we base this rating purely on his form since the restart it would be 9.5 out of 10 but we have to take all of the ups and downs into account and there’s no doubt it took Pulisic a while, as expected, to adapt to the Premier League. Now that he’s physically at the top of his game we are seeing his skill and talent shine through. The USMNT star has a huge future ahead of him at Chelsea and although many believed Frank Lampard wouldn’t get the best out of him, the highest scoring midfielder in Premier League history is certainly teaching the American sensation how to time his runs into the box to perfection and helping him with his finishing.

Where does he already rank in USMNT stars in the Premier League

There’s a lot of talk in the news about Pulisic already being the best-ever American player in Premier League history. I hear you, I really do, but he’s played one season. He has a little way to overtake Clint Dempsey but he’s on the way and he’s having a huge impact at a huge club. Pulisic’s potential is greater than any other American goalkeeper or outfield player who has graced the Premier League before.

Here is where I would currently rank Pulisic in terms of the greatest USMNT players in Premier League history:

1. Clint Dempsey
2. Tim Howard
3. Brad Friedel
4. Christian Pulisic
5. Brian McBride

Report: Bournemouth could launch ‘ghost goal’ compensation legal action

Bournemouth compensation
By Joe Prince-WrightJul 28, 2020, 8:55 AM EDT
It is believed that Bournemouth could launch a compensation claim against Hawk-Eye over the ‘ghost goal’ fiasco as Aston Villa stayed in the Premier League ahead of them by a single point.

In the very first game of ‘Project Restart’ Aston Villa goalkeeper Orjan Nyland carried the ball over his own line and Sheffield United should have been awarded a goal. However, for the first time since its introduction in the Premier League, Hawk-Eye’s Goal Decision System (GDS) didn’t work properly due to players standing in the way of their cameras.

A report from our partners in the UK, Sky Sports, says that Bournemouth’s board will meet later this week to discuss the possible compensation claim against Hawk-Eye.

Here is more information on the current situation regarding a possible Bournemouth compensation claim, and video of the incident in question:

“Hawk-Eye released a statement apologising after a blunder by Aston Villa’s goalkeeper Orjan Nyland, who carried the ball over the line against Sheffield United in the first game back after lockdown, was not detected by their goal-line technology system.

“Referee Michael Oliver received no signal to award a goal and play continued, the game finishing in a goalless draw. After the match, the goal-line technology company apologized, claiming “seven cameras located in the stands around the goal area were significantly occluded by the goalkeeper, defender and goalpost.”

“On Sunday, without that point, Villa would have been relegated on goal difference – and Bournemouth would have survived by a single goal. To date, no lawyers have been instructed. However, the club’s board is scheduled to meet in the next few days, where a decision will be made on their next move.” 

The margins in the Premier League relegation scrap were so tight that this one error could have kept Bournemouth up. It’s true that it was an error, Hawk-Eye admitted it, and it will be interesting to see what kind of claim the Cherries decide to make, if they do at all.

We all know the cost of staying in the Premier League is something along the lines of $200 million, so this mistake from Hawk-Eye could be a very costly one.

On the pitch, Eddie Howe and Bournemouth didn’t do enough to stay up but they will point to that ‘ghost goal’ as being the difference. Who knows if Aston Villa would have roared back and drawn that game 1-1 or won 2-1 had the GDS worked properly? We will never know.

What we do know is that the GDS mistake ultimately had a big say in the outcome of the relegation battle and we haven’t heard the end of this.

Premier League champion Adam Lallana signs for Brighton

Lallana signs for Brighton
By Nicholas MendolaJul 27, 2020, 5:59 PM EDT
One of the more exciting and promising clubs in the Premier League is adding a player from the champions.

Adam Lallana was announced as a Brighton and Hove Albion signing on Monday, joining the Seagulls after six seasons at Liverpool.

Lallana, 32, spent the first eight years of his senior career down south with Southampton and Bournemouth, and now heads about 65 miles east of St. Mary’s to the Amex Stadium.

The midfielder is a part-time player for Liverpool the past three seasons after three seasons as a regular starter. That’ll help the proverbial tread on the tires of a player his age, who has 81 goals and 70 assists in 439 appearances between Liverpool and Southampton.

Here’s Seagulls boss Graham Potter on the ex-Southampton and Liverpool playmaker, via brightonandhovealbion.com:

“The honours he won during his time at Liverpool, and the high regard in which he is held at Anfield, only further underline his ability and character. Adam is a really exciting signing for us, someone I am sure the supporters will be really looking forward to seeing play as and when things are able to begin to return to normal.

“To have both his experience and quality out on the pitch will be a great addition for us, and I know he will be an excellent role model for our younger players in the squad.”

Brighton won 41 points in its first year under Potter, seven points clear of the bottom three. The expected goals table says they conceded more and scored less than their performance suggested. It could be a fun season ahead at the Amex.