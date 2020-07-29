Brentford beat Swansea, reach Championship playoff final

The transfer window is open for Premier League clubs and their transfer needs are plentiful.

Below we select the main needs for the teams we know will be in the Premier League during the 2019-20 season, with the Championship playoff winner set to complete the field.

Here’s a look at the Premier League transfer needs for the 19 confirmed teams for next season.

Arsenal – Center back, holding midfielder, striker

When it comes to Premier League transfer needs, Arsenal need more than most. Prioritizing a defender and holding midfielder will be key as Arsenal will look to extend Dani Ceballos’ loan from Real Madrid for another season. A new center back, by getting rid of plenty of their current center backs will be helpful too. If Arsenal sell Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang and Alexandre Lacazette due to their contract situations then a move for Raul Jimenez makes perfect sense. A busy summer ahead at Arsenal if transfer funds become available.

Aston Villa – Striker, attacking midfielder

Money will be spent at Villa and their sporting director Jesus Garcia Pitarch was fired, so they will have a new focus in the transfer market. They need a new striker and attacking midfield to help Jack Grealish with the attacking creative. That’s if Grealish stays.

Brighton – Left back

A luxury buy, really, as Graham Potter’s side is pretty set as their attacking talents have improved during the season. Dan Burn has been decent playing out of position at left back and is better is a left-sided center back in a three, but maybe a specialist left back would be a good move? Adam Lallana has already arrived and that fills a big need in midfield, while Joel Veltman arriving from Ajax is another upgrade at center back.

Burnley – Winger, central midfielder

After losing Aaron Lennon and Jeff Hendrick on free transfers, Sean Dyche just needs a bit more cover in his squad. Another direct winger and a more attack-minded central midfielder will do the job.

Chelsea – Left back, center back, goalkeeper

We know they are sorted in attack with Kai Havertz potentially joining new signings Timo Werner and Hakim Ziyech, so Lampard has to focus on the other end as they are one of the top Premier League clubs with transfer needs. Ben Chilwell at left back, Dean Henderson in goal and Nathan Ake at center back would surely be the dream scenario but they may have to get a little creative. Whatever happens, Lampard needs to rebuild his defense.

Crystal Palace – Striker, attacking midfielder

Jordan Ayew had a fine season but he needs help, big time. Roy Hodgson’s side lacked creativity and if they do finally sell Wilfried Zaha, they should use that money to buy two or three attacking players. They are solid elsewhere and have added Nathan Ferguson down the flank, but they need more firepower.

Everton – Holding midfielder, striker

They’ve been linked with Hojbjerg and McKennie and Everton need a robust holding midfielder. Carlo Ancelotti isn’t happy with how easy his side roll over. Dominic Calvert-Lewin cooled off after a fast start and Richarlison needs help up top with Moise Kean struggling to adapt to the PL. Wilfried Zaha from Crystal Palace would be ideal.

Leeds United – Striker, goalkeeper, center back

Zlatan Ibrahimovic, Edinson Cavani and Jonathan David have all been linked with a move to Leeds as they want extra options with Patrick Bamford their main striker. Their goalkeeper position could use upgrading, while Brighton may not loan them Ben White for next season.

Leicester City – Holding midfield

Again, this is a luxury signing as Leicester are pretty set but they missed Wilfred Ndidi when he was out injured. Cover for him would be key. Other than that, all good.

Liverpool – Central midfielder

Thiago Alcantara has been linked with a move from Bayern Munich and Liverpool’s only need is a different type of central midfielder. It doesn’t seem like Klopp will spend big and will instead put his trust in some star youngsters.

Manchester City – Center back, left back, winger

Nathan Ake could arrive at center back, while a left back should be a priority too. Ferran Torres could replace Leroy Sane on the wing too. Pep Guardiola needs to improve his defense to try and close the gap on Liverpool.

Manchester United – Winger, center back, holding midfielder

A new center back and holding midfielder should be the priority, while Jadon Sancho would be a luxury signing. Solskjaer needs a few more defensive options to turn this team into a real title contender.

Newcastle United – Striker

They have a lot of defensive and midfield players but Joelinton has been far from prolific. Newcastle have Allan Saint-Maximim and Miguel Almiron creating chances, but they need someone to finish them off.

Sheffield United – Striker, attacking midfielder

Chris Wilder’s side need to be more clinical, he’s said so on numerous occasions, and a bit of extra quality up top is needed. Have the Blades got the funds to do that?

Southampton – Center back, right back, holding midfielder

Kyle Walker-Peters could arrive permanently at right back after a successful loan spell, while Mohamed Salisu is their main center back target. Defensive improvements are key for Ralph Hasenhuttl’s young, hungry side and Weston McKennie in holding midfield would be ideal too.

Tottenham – Holding midfielder, center back

Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg is their main target and he would give them extra guile and drive in central midfield. A very Jose Mourinho type player who will roll his sleeves up and do the dirty work. Another center back would be handy too.

West Brom – Striker, center back, goalkeeper

An upgrade at center back and up front is needed, while a new goalkeeper may also be ideal ahead of Sam Johnstone. Slaven Bilic likes to make plenty of signings and he will no doubt dig deep into his network.

West Ham – Center back, striker

Every single season for about eight years the main transfer need for West Ham is a striker. This season is no different as Michail Antonio is better out wide but has done a fine job as an emergency center forward. Another center back to make David Moyes’ side even more solid would be key too.

Wolves – Striker

Like other sides, they don’t need to do much but a solid back-up option for Raul Jimenez up top, if he stays, would be ideal.

