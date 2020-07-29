More from PST What we learned | Premier League transfer news | Latest USMNT news
James Maddison contract
Photo by Plumb Images/Leicester City FC via Getty Images

Leicester City reportedly signs Maddison to rich new deal

By Nicholas MendolaJul 29, 2020, 10:15 AM EDT
Leicester City will keep hold of its top playmaker while launching his transfer fee into the stratosphere, according to the BBC.

James Maddison has signed a new rich deal with the club that can keep him at the club through the 2023-24 season, a year later than the contract he signed after arriving from Norwich City.

A hip injury cost the 23-year-old the business end of this season and Leicester’s second-half slide became even worse without the midfielder, whose 2.5 key passes per league outing were second to Kevin De Bruyne.

The Foxes missed out on the Champions League despite sitting second on New Year’s Day, winning just four of its last 17 Premier League matches and dipping fifth on the table.

That stretch coincides with Maddison’s dry spell and injury, as all his 6-goal, 3-assist season was in place after the Jan. 1 win over Newcastle. He missed the Foxes’ last six matches, Leicester going 2W-1D-3L in a tough run of fixtures.

Maddison also scored three goals in the League Cup and made his England debut this season. He has 40 goals in his senior career.

Sancho to Manchester United
Photo by Alexandre Simoes/Borussia Dortmund via Getty Images
By Nicholas MendolaJul 29, 2020, 9:24 AM EDT
At this point, it’ll be surprising if Jadon Sancho ends up somewhere besides Borussia Dortmund or Manchester United.

The latest update on a potential move for the prolific playmaker plus much more, below.

Monday reports that United had offered $115 million for Sancho, about $25 million shy of Dortmund’s asking price, made the move to Old Trafford feel a lot more certain and Wednesday’s news certainly help that along.

Sky Sports says that personal terms are not going to be a problem and that Dortmund and United are concerned about payment structure.

Dortmund wants $117 million up front for Sancho and wants it by the start of preseason on Aug. 10, and that they are targeting Jonathan Ikone of Lille as a replacement.

United is said to like Bayern Munich’s Kingsley Coman as a backup plan, while the same report says the Red Devils do not have Jack Grealish interest now that Aston Villa’s survival has upped the player’s price tag.

Sancho finished his 44-game season with 20 goals and 20 assists, incredible considering he just turned 20 in March.

It feels like he’s going to be to Pep Guardiola and City what Kevin De Bruyne is to Jose Mourinho and Chelsea.

Immobile to Everton

Carlo Ancelotti reportedly thinks the Everton project is a bigger one than he first anticipated and is ready for swing for the fences.

The 61-year-old Italian wants the green light to spend around $65 to bring Ciro Immobile from Lazio to Goodison Park.

Immobile is leading the race for Serie A’s capocannoniere, with 34 goals to Cristiano Ronaldo’s 31 with two matches left for both players.

He’s won the award with both Torino and Lazio and would move into a second-place tie with seven players if he claimed his third.

But what is the fit? Everton has Richarlison and Ancelotti has talked him up as a 30-goal target. The club also saw remarkable growth from 23-year-old Dominic Calvert-Lewin, who does not exactly look the part of a winger and Immobile’s best work is easily at center forward.

Immobile has also been far from his best in his pair of seasons outside of Italy. He has 14 goals and four assists in 49 matches between Borussia Dortmund and Sevilla compared with 151 and 54 in 274 across Italy.

Ivanovic to Everton

Fresh off of murdering the Russian Cup trophy, Branislav Ivanovic could be on the verge of a return to the Premier League.

Out-of-contract at Zenit St. Petersburg, Ivanovic is said to be in advanced talks regarding a reunion with his old Chelsea boss.

Zenit’s captain has made 125 appearances for the club, scoring 12 times, since transferring from Chelsea where he won just about every trophy at least once.

By the way, sound up on the video below. Listen carefully.

Belgian First Division A season to start with no fans amid infection spike

Belgian First Division A coronavirus
Photo by BRUNO FAHY/BELGA MAG/AFP via Getty Images
Associated PressJul 28, 2020, 5:20 PM EDT
BRUSSELS (AP) The Belgian soccer league will start next season in empty stadiums because of the coronavirus pandemic and it urged fans on Tuesday to avoid large gatherings when supporting their team.

The league’s decision came amid a surge of new COVID-19 infections in the country of 11.5 million inhabitants that has led the government to reintroduce drastic social-distancing measures. The restrictions announced Monday include lowering crowd limits at outdoor public events to 200 people.

The league said it wants “to guarantee the health of everyone in and around the world of soccer” with its decision.

Coronavirus infections nosedived in Belgium in May and June but the country has witnessed a surge in confirmed cases over the past three weeks. According to figures released Tuesday, the number rose 69% from July 18-24 compared to the previous seven days, with an average of 311 people testing positive every day.

The league called on fans to follow their teams from their own homes or within their so-called “social bubble,” which is now limited to the same five people for at least the next four weeks under the government’s latest guidelines.

“Only by following the measures as strictly as possible can we ensure the start of the soccer season,” the league said.

The season was stopped in May with Club Brugge awarded its 16th Belgian title after the government decided that all sporting competitions would remain suspended until July 31. Club Brugge will aim for a domestic double when it takes on Antwerp in Saturday’s Belgian Cup final, the first competitive game in the country since the virus brought soccer to a halt.

The 2020-21 season will open the next weekend.

USMNT prospect Soto signs with relegated Norwich City

Soto to Norwich City
@NorwichCity
By Nicholas MendolaJul 28, 2020, 4:36 PM EDT
There’s another American in England.

Sebastian Soto has sealed his rumored deal to Norwich City, a four-year deal announced two days after the Canaries played the final match of their one-and-done season in the Premier League.

He’s been with Hannover 96 in Germany but played just twice in the 2.Bundesliga this year and had been linked with a move to Norwich since May.

Soto, who is celebrating his 20th birthday, is one of three players announced by the Canaries on Tuesday.

From Norwich City’s site:

“It’s a proud feeling,” Soto said. “It’s super exciting to join Norwich City. The facilities here are really impressive. From the minute I arrived here, it’s given me a lot of excitement. Being a young player, it’s nice to hear that the head coach gives us a chance. It was a big factor in me moving here. I’m striker that loves scoring goals. I love being part of a good team that plays good football.”

Norwich also signed Arsenal 18-year-old Matthew Dennis after his contract expired and added Sunderland’s Bali Mumba.

Who will be on the first full-strength USMNT roster in almost a year?

Photo by John Dorton/ISI Photos/Getty Images
By Nicholas MendolaJul 28, 2020, 3:58 PM EDT
Potential United States men’s national team players have just under 11 months to get or stay in Gregg Berhalter’s good graces ahead of 2022 World Cup qualification.

The USMNT will begin its CONCACAF Octagonal run in June 2021, giving the Yanks boss plenty of time to take a look at what is perhaps the deepest talent pool in program history (though he’ll likely have the roster fairly settled for the CONCACAF Nations League semifinals and final in March 2021).

We haven’t seen the U.S. men since a Feb. 1 friendly versus Costa Rica, a roster with very few regulars on the field. Paul Arriola, Aaron Long, Walker Zimmerman, Gyasi Zardes, Reggie Cannon, and Sebastian Lletget were the veterans, while a few young bucks like Jesus Ferreira and Uly Llanez made an impression.

So really it’ll be almost a year between the CONCACAF Nations League finale in November 2019 and the next USMNT match, with Berhalter saying he’d like the U.S. to play in the October and November international windows.

Let’s call it October: That’s 11 months between serious, full-team matches. Christian Pulisic and Tyler Adams were injured for Canada and Costa Rica, so make it a full year for them. Zack Steffen was also missing in November and Giovanni Reyna was yet to even meet Erling Haaland, yet alone set him up for big goals; The American teen had a whopping 10 Borussia Dortmund U-19 matches under his belt.

Fifteen of Berhalter’s 23 players for the romp over Canada were from Major League Soccer. Most of the European-based players have had impressive or at least decent campaigns this season. John Brooks, Tim Ream, Weston McKennie, Josh Sargent, and Sergino Dest fall in the former category, with Tyler Boyd, Alfredo Morales, and DeAndre Yedlin in the latter.

Then you’ve got Reyna, who has been a revelation for Dortmund and Antonee Robinson who nearly went to AC Milan and is promising to answer the USMNT’s long-suffering left back position.

Timmy Chandler’s been a fixture for Eintracht Frankfurt as has Julian Green at Greuther Furth and Duane Holmes at Derby County.

Matt Miazga’s loan away from Chelsea to Reading saw regular playing time, while Cameron Carter-Vickers’ loan to Luton Town helped save their Championship status.

Young Indiana Vassilev was regularly on the bench for Aston Villa, while injuries have plagued Timothy Weah at Lille and Ethan Horvath had to deal with Belgian hero Simon Mignolet coming home to unseat him at Club Brugge.

Then there are curiousities like Sunderland’s Lynden Gooch, Austria Wien’s Erik Palmer-Brown, and Llanez at Wolfsburg.

That’s not to mention two classes of MLS players.

First there are mainstays like Jozy Altidore, Morris, Jackson Yueill, Michael Bradley, Zimmerman, and more.

Then there’s the bevy of MLS players — cough, Ayo Akinola — who have about four matches in their locker right now and will have a big sample size sure to attract Berhalter come October.

So what could a 23-man team look like right now? We’re comfortable going there and also knowing that’s it’s a wildly silly proposition considering we’re 2.5 months from decisions.

If they don’t qualify this time, they should fold up soccer here.

Remember, we’re guessing what Berhalter will do, not saying Player X is better than Player Y.

Goalkeepers: Zack Steffen (Man City); Ethan Horvath (Club Brugge), Sean Johnson (NYCFC)

Defenders (9): John Brooks (Wolfsburg), Sergino Dest (Ajax), Tim Ream (Fulham), Reggie Cannon (FC Dallas), Aaron Long (RBNY), Matt Miazga (Chelsea), Antonee Robinson (Wigan Athletic), Walker Zimmerman (LAFC), Cameron Carter-Vickers (Tottenham)

Midfielders (8): Weston McKennie (Schalke), Tyler Adams (RB Leipzig), Alfredo Morales (Fortuna Dusseldorf), Giovanni Reyna (Borussia Dortmund), Jackson Yueill (San Jose), Sebastian Lletget (LA Galaxy), Michael Bradley (Toronto FC), Cristian Roldan (Seattle Sounders)

Forwards (5): Christian Pulisic (Chelsea), Josh Sargent (Werder Bremen), Jordan Morris (Seattle Sounders), Jozy Altidore (Toronto FC), Tyler Boyd (Besiktas)