More from PST What we learned | Premier League transfer news | Latest USMNT news
Premier League transfer needs
Getty Images

Premier League transfer needs

By Joe Prince-WrightJul 29, 2020, 4:34 PM EDT
Leave a comment

The transfer window is open for Premier League clubs and their transfer needs are plentiful.

[ VIDEO: Premier League highlights ]

Below we select the main needs for the teams we know will be in the Premier League during the 2019-20 season, with the Championship playoff winner set to complete the field.

Here’s a look at the Premier League transfer needs for the 19 confirmed teams for next season.

Arsenal – Center back, holding midfielder, striker

When it comes to Premier League transfer needs, Arsenal need more than most. Prioritizing a defender and holding midfielder will be key as Arsenal will look to extend Dani Ceballos’ loan from Real Madrid for another season. A new center back, by getting rid of plenty of their current center backs will be helpful too. If Arsenal sell Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang and Alexandre Lacazette due to their contract situations then a move for Raul Jimenez makes perfect sense. A busy summer ahead at Arsenal if transfer funds become available.

Aston Villa – Striker, attacking midfielder

Money will be spent at Villa and their sporting director Jesus Garcia Pitarch was fired, so they will have a new focus in the transfer market. They need a new striker and attacking midfield to help Jack Grealish with the attacking creative. That’s if Grealish stays.

Brighton – Left back

A luxury buy, really, as Graham Potter’s side is pretty set as their attacking talents have improved during the season. Dan Burn has been decent playing out of position at left back and is better is a left-sided center back in a three, but maybe a specialist left back would be a good move? Adam Lallana has already arrived and that fills a big need in midfield, while Joel Veltman arriving from Ajax is another upgrade at center back.

Burnley – Winger, central midfielder

After losing Aaron Lennon and Jeff Hendrick on free transfers, Sean Dyche just needs a bit more cover in his squad. Another direct winger and a more attack-minded central midfielder will do the job.

Chelsea – Left back, center back, goalkeeper

We know they are sorted in attack with Kai Havertz potentially joining new signings Timo Werner and Hakim Ziyech, so Lampard has to focus on the other end as they are one of the top Premier League clubs with transfer needs. Ben Chilwell at left back, Dean Henderson in goal and Nathan Ake at center back would surely be the dream scenario but they may have to get a little creative. Whatever happens, Lampard needs to rebuild his defense.

Crystal Palace – Striker, attacking midfielder

Jordan Ayew had a fine season but he needs help, big time. Roy Hodgson’s side lacked creativity and if they do finally sell Wilfried Zaha, they should use that money to buy two or three attacking players. They are solid elsewhere and have added Nathan Ferguson down the flank, but they need more firepower.

Everton – Holding midfielder, striker

They’ve been linked with Hojbjerg and McKennie and Everton need a robust holding midfielder. Carlo Ancelotti isn’t happy with how easy his side roll over. Dominic Calvert-Lewin cooled off after a fast start and Richarlison needs help up top with Moise Kean struggling to adapt to the PL. Wilfried Zaha from Crystal Palace would be ideal.

Leeds United – Striker, goalkeeper, center back

Zlatan Ibrahimovic, Edinson Cavani and Jonathan David have all been linked with a move to Leeds as they want extra options with Patrick Bamford their main striker. Their goalkeeper position could use upgrading, while Brighton may not loan them Ben White for next season.

Leicester City – Holding midfield

Again, this is a luxury signing as Leicester are pretty set but they missed Wilfred Ndidi when he was out injured. Cover for him would be key. Other than that, all good.

Liverpool – Central midfielder

Thiago Alcantara has been linked with a move from Bayern Munich and Liverpool’s only need is a different type of central midfielder. It doesn’t seem like Klopp will spend big and will instead put his trust in some star youngsters.

Manchester City – Center back, left back, winger

Nathan Ake could arrive at center back, while a left back should be a priority too. Ferran Torres could replace Leroy Sane on the wing too. Pep Guardiola needs to improve his defense to try and close the gap on Liverpool.

Manchester United – Winger, center back, holding midfielder

A new center back and holding midfielder should be the priority, while Jadon Sancho would be a luxury signing. Solskjaer needs a few more defensive options to turn this team into a real title contender.

Newcastle United – Striker

They have a lot of defensive and midfield players but Joelinton has been far from prolific. Newcastle have Allan Saint-Maximim and Miguel Almiron creating chances, but they need someone to finish them off.

Sheffield United – Striker, attacking midfielder

Chris Wilder’s side need to be more clinical, he’s said so on numerous occasions, and a bit of extra quality up top is needed. Have the Blades got the funds to do that?

Southampton – Center back, right back, holding midfielder

Kyle Walker-Peters could arrive permanently at right back after a successful loan spell, while Mohamed Salisu is their main center back target. Defensive improvements are key for Ralph Hasenhuttl’s young, hungry side and Weston McKennie in holding midfield would be ideal too.

Tottenham – Holding midfielder, center back

Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg is their main target and he would give them extra guile and drive in central midfield. A very Jose Mourinho type player who will roll his sleeves up and do the dirty work. Another center back would be handy too.

West Brom – Striker, center back, goalkeeper

An upgrade at center back and up front is needed, while a new goalkeeper may also be ideal ahead of Sam Johnstone. Slaven Bilic likes to make plenty of signings and he will no doubt dig deep into his network.

West Ham – Center back, striker

Every single season for about eight years the main transfer need for West Ham is a striker. This season is no different as Michail Antonio is better out wide but has done a fine job as an emergency center forward. Another center back to make David Moyes’ side even more solid would be key too.

Wolves – Striker

Like other sides, they don’t need to do much but a solid back-up option for Raul Jimenez up top, if he stays, would be ideal.

Report: Chelsea hopeful of Ben Chilwell transfer

Chilwell Chelsea
Getty Images
By Joe Prince-WrightJul 29, 2020, 3:15 PM EDT
Leave a comment

Chelsea are hopeful that their bid to sign Ben Chilwell from Leicester City this summer will be successful.

A report from the Guardian states that Chelsea want Chilwell, 23, to hand in a transfer request to force Leicester to sell him.

[ MORE: Which GK should Chelsea sign? ]

It is believed Leicester want close to $100 million for the England international but Chelsea are hoping the Foxes’ failure to qualify for the Champions League, plus if Chilwell puts in a transfer request, will lower the price.

Frank Lampard has improved his attack dramatically with the additions of Timo Werner and Hakim Ziyech, while Kai Havertz could also be on the way.

A new left back, goalkeeper and center back are believed to be on Lampard’s wishlist to improve his leaky defense and if they can’t sign Chilwell, Chelsea could move for Ajax and Argentina defender Nicolas Tagliafico or Atlanta left back Robin Gosens.

Chilwell is the first-choice option and he’s been consistently one of the best left backs in the Premier League over the past three seasons and he is young and English, two things Lampard seems to love as he creates a new identity for the Blues who are in the FA Cup final this weekend and sealed a top four finish in the Premier League in 2019-20.

His form, like Leicester’s, did dip during December and January but Chilwell is still young and has the perfect balance of being solid defensively but also having a threat in attack. Current Chelsea left backs Marcos Alonso and Emerson aren’t as well-rounded as Chilwell with Alonso a threat going forward but suspect defensively and the opposite can be said of Emerson.

Chilwell has been linked with Manchester City in the past but it appears Chelsea are now the clear frontrunners as they will hope to haggle on the price.

Source: McKennie remains keen on Premier League transfer

McKennie
Getty Images
By Joe Prince-WrightJul 29, 2020, 2:05 PM EDT
Leave a comment

USMNT midfielder Weston McKennie remains keen on a move to the Premier League and several teams are interested in signing him from Schalke.

[ VIDEO: Premier League highlights ]

Weston McKennie, 21, has been a mainstay at German giants Schalke in recent seasons and the likes of Everton, Newcastle United, Leicester City and according to Kicker in Germany Southampton have reportedly shown interest in signing the former FC Dallas academy product.

A source with knowledge of McKennie’s situation confirmed to ProSoccerTalk that a move to the Premier League remains of high importance and some movement on the situation is expected in the coming days. With the transfer window only opening earlier this week for Premier League clubs, it could take a little while longer for things to get moving as managers and club officials take a brief offseason break.

Hertha Berlin have also been linked with a move for McKennie but a transfer to England is the aim and Schalke are said to want close to $26 million for the USMNT regular.

In recent interviews the combative central midfielder, who can also play at right back, has said it would be a dream to move to the Premier League and follow in the footsteps of his good friend Christian Pulisic who has made waves during his debut season at Chelsea.

Schalke’s current financial situation is far from steady and it is believed they will look to sell McKennie, Ozan Kobak and Rabbi Matondo this summer to try and raise funds as David Wagner’s squad will also see their wages lowered.

As for McKennie, he posted a video on Instagram of him driving past Schalke’s stadium on Wednesday and then a caption ‘back at it’ as he has returned to Germany following a brief break in the USA over the Bundesliga offseason.

Preseason for Schalke starts on Aug. 3 and it seems like McKennie won’t be staying in Germany for long as his dream move to the Premier League is in the works.

Which aforementioned club would be the best fit?

Southampton are looking to replace Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg who is going to either Tottenham or Everton, so there’s a spot in central midfield and Ralph Hasenhuttl’s high-pressing and aggressive system would suit McKennie well.

As for Leicester City, he may be a squad player for the Foxes, while Everton would be a good fit as Carlo Ancelotti needs a midfield enforced. Newcastle may not be the best fit, while Liverpool and Chelsea have been mentioned but McKennie would most likely be a squad player for the Premier League giants.

A move to Southampton or Everton would probably be best for McKennie’s development as he would play regularly for teams in midtable who have aims of pushing for Europa League qualification. The USMNT youngster needs regular minutes and if he can get that in the Premier League, it would be the best step for his career.

Report: Atlanta United lands El Tri midfielder Gonzalez from Monterrey

Gonzalez to Atlanta United
Photo by Cesar Gomez/Jam Media/Getty Images
By Nicholas MendolaJul 29, 2020, 12:49 PM EDT
Leave a comment

Whoever Atlanta United hires to replace Frank De Boer is walking into a club with an embarrassment of riches.

TUDN reports that the Five Stripes have landed Monterrey midfielder Jonathan Gonzalez, the subject of Mexico’s much-publicized recruitment win over U.S. Soccer.

The report says the deal is a loan with a $10 million option-to-buy, while ESPN commentator and former USMNT forward Herculez Gomez says La Liga’s Celta Vigo is still in the mix.

[ MORE: Sancho to Man Utd latest ]

Atlanta has had to deal with a fired coach as well as a long-term injury to prolific scorer Josef Martinez, but has Pity Martinez to go with new signing Jurgen Damm.

Gonzalez, 21, has three Mexico caps spread across two years and gives the club a hold on the central midfielder after the departure of Darlington Nagbe. They aren’t like-for-like players but can demand similar depth of planning from the opposition.

United has Emerson Hyndman, Jeff Larentowicz, Mo Adams, and Eric Remedi in its central midfield mix. Hyndman and Adams partnered in the middle of a 3-4-2-1 in two of the club’s three MLS is Back losses, Remedi and Larentowicz together in the other.

Gonzalez has played 24 times for Monterrey this season including three appearances at the Club World Cup.

He would be the latest in a series of Liga MX imports to MLS that would seem to signal a victory for the younger league. Lucas Zelarayan, Rodolfo Pizarro, Edison Flores, and Alan Pulido all came north of the border this winter.

Lazio reportedly ready to over big money to David Silva

Silva to Lazio
Photo by Matt McNulty - Manchester City/Man City via Getty Images
By Nicholas MendolaJul 29, 2020, 12:04 PM EDT
Leave a comment

While David Silva is in hot pursuit of pretty much the only trophy that’s eluded him, his agent’s phone is burning up with suitors for the Man City legend.

Silva is set to star in Friday’s UEFA Champions League second leg against Real Madrid, a result and three more wins from a European Cup to add to his World Cup, two EUROs, Copa del Rey, and 15 trophies with City.

[ MORE: Sancho to Man Utd latest ]

The latest team linked to Silva is Serie A side Lazio, who dropped off a cliff after competing with Juventus for the scudetto over the majority of this season.

The Italians are reportedly ready to offer the 34-year-old around $6 million per year over a 3-year deal.

Lazio sits fourth and can still finish as high as second on the table with two matches left in Italy’s domestic season, so Silva would stay in the Champions League.

We know Silva won’t be staying in the Premier League or else he’d add another year to his City deal.

He’s been linked with joining former Spanish national teammate Xavi, who manages Qatari side Al-Sadd, as well as a move to David Beckham’s Inter Miami in MLS which was once reported as “likely.