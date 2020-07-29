Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

At this point, it’ll be surprising if Jadon Sancho ends up somewhere besides Borussia Dortmund or Manchester United.

The latest update on a potential move for the prolific playmaker plus much more, below.

Sancho to Manchester United

Monday reports that United had offered $115 million for Sancho, about $25 million shy of Dortmund’s asking price, made the move to Old Trafford feel a lot more certain and Wednesday’s news certainly help that along.

Sky Sports says that personal terms are not going to be a problem and that Dortmund and United are concerned about payment structure.

Dortmund wants $117 million up front for Sancho and wants it by the start of preseason on Aug. 10, and that they are targeting Jonathan Ikone of Lille as a replacement.

United is said to like Bayern Munich’s Kingsley Coman as a backup plan, while the same report says the Red Devils do not have Jack Grealish interest now that Aston Villa’s survival has upped the player’s price tag.

Sancho finished his 44-game season with 20 goals and 20 assists, incredible considering he just turned 20 in March.

It feels like he’s going to be to Pep Guardiola and City what Kevin De Bruyne is to Jose Mourinho and Chelsea.

Immobile to Everton

Carlo Ancelotti reportedly thinks the Everton project is a bigger one than he first anticipated and is ready for swing for the fences.

The 61-year-old Italian wants the green light to spend around $65 to bring Ciro Immobile from Lazio to Goodison Park.

Immobile is leading the race for Serie A’s capocannoniere, with 34 goals to Cristiano Ronaldo’s 31 with two matches left for both players.

He’s won the award with both Torino and Lazio and would move into a second-place tie with seven players if he claimed his third.

But what is the fit? Everton has Richarlison and Ancelotti has talked him up as a 30-goal target. The club also saw remarkable growth from 23-year-old Dominic Calvert-Lewin, who does not exactly look the part of a winger and Immobile’s best work is easily at center forward.

Immobile has also been far from his best in his pair of seasons outside of Italy. He has 14 goals and four assists in 49 matches between Borussia Dortmund and Sevilla compared with 151 and 54 in 274 across Italy.

Ivanovic to Everton

Fresh off of murdering the Russian Cup trophy, Branislav Ivanovic could be on the verge of a return to the Premier League.

Out-of-contract at Zenit St. Petersburg, Ivanovic is said to be in advanced talks regarding a reunion with his old Chelsea boss.

Zenit’s captain has made 125 appearances for the club, scoring 12 times, since transferring from Chelsea where he won just about every trophy at least once.

