In the latest transfer news Diego Carlos to one of Liverpool or Manchester City is doing the rounds, while Luis Suarez could be heading to Inter Miami CF.

Starting in the north west of England, it is believed that Sevilla center back Diego Carlos is wanted by both Liverpool and Manchester City. According to a report from The Daily Star, the Premier League giants both want Carlos and are willing to pay the $100 million release clause to sign him.

Carlos, 27, has been linked with Liverpool for many months and the Brazilian defender helped Sevilla seal a top four finish in La Liga this season.

With Dejan Lovren leaving Liverpool for Zenit, Jurgen Klopp needs a new center back and Joe Gomez has been solid enough alongside Virgil van Dijk but perhaps needs more competition with Joel Matip struggling with injuries and youngster Sepp van den Berg not yet ready to be a first team regular.

If Carlos arrives at Liverpool he’d likely usurp Gomez who could move to right back and Trent Alexander-Arnold could be pushed forward. Just a thought.

As for Man City, we all know they need a new center back and even though they are close to signing Nathan Ake from Bournemouth for $53 million, they should probably double up and grab another new center back too. Aymeric Laporte needs help and after his injury woes this season it is clear that Nicolas Otamendi and John Stones are surplus to requirements.

Switching from north west England to the south east of the United States, Luis Suarez has been linked with a move to Inter Miami in MLS.

Suarez, 33, has long been a target for MLS clubs and the latest reports says that David Beckham wants the Barcelona star to become Inter Miami’s first big-name Designated Player as they currently have one DP spot open.

According to Mundo Deportivo in Spain, Suarez is interested in a move to Inter Miami and although he has a contract through 2021 with Barcelona which will be automatically extended by one season if he plays in over 60 percent of matches in 2020-21, Suarez is thinking about the next step.

He suffered plenty of injuries during the 2019-20 season but still scored 19 goals in 34 appearances in all competitions. The Uruguayan forward will feature for Barcelona in the UEFA Champions League over the coming weeks but his future in Catalonia seems to be up in the air after six seasons and 196 goals for Barca.

Suarez to Inter Miami makes so much sense and it seems like a matter of when, not if, we will see him in Major League Soccer.

