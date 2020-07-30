More from PST What we learned | Premier League transfer news | Latest USMNT news
Infantino
Criminal case opened against FIFA president Infantino

Jul 30, 2020
GENEVA (AP) — A criminal case against FIFA president Gianni Infantino was opened Thursday by a Swiss special prosecutor, plunging world soccer’s governing body in a new scandal.

Special prosecutor Stefan Keller has concluded there is enough evidence to take the case to court after investigating the circumstances of a meeting Infantino had with Swiss attorney general Michael Lauber, who offered his resignation last week.

Keller has uncovered “elements that make up reprehensible behavior,” according to a statement from the Swiss authority overseeing the federal prosecutors office.

Keller opened a criminal case against Infantino as well as Valais prosecutor Rinaldo Arnold, and has sought authorization to open a legal case against Lauber, too, according to a statement from the Swiss authority.

Keller, a legal expert named to the post of special prosecutor on June 29, found possible infractions included abuse of public office, breach of official secrecy, “assisting offenders” and “incitement to these acts,” the supervisory authority for the office of the attorney general said in its statement, adding other criminal acts and proceedings could also be considered.

Suspects in such cases benefit from a presumption of innocence in Switzerland until legal proceedings are completed.

FIFA declined to comment but Infantino said last month “this whole thing is quite absurd.”

“To meet with the head prosecutor or attorney general of Switzerland is perfectly legitimate and it’s perfectly legal,” the FIFA president said on June 25 during a news conference held online.

Lauber offered to resign Friday only minutes before a federal court upheld allegations that he lied about a meeting he had with Infantino during a sprawling investigation into soccer corruption. It came in response to Lauber’s appeal against being disciplined in March for misconduct.

The internal disciplinary case against Lauber focused on a meeting he had with Infantino in June 2017 at a hotel in Bern, at which the prosecutor took no notes. They later both said they could not recall their discussion at what was their third meeting in a 15-month period.

“On the basis of general life experience, such a case of collective amnesia is an aberration,” the federal court ruling said last week.

Infantino gained the FIFA presidency in the fallout from the investigations that erupted around the governing body in 2015. FIFA President Sepp Blatter, who had already announced plans to resign in the wake of arrests of dozens of soccer officials, was banned from world football.

Michel Platini, the favorite to succeed Blatter and then serving as UEFA president, was also suspended, which ended his chances of leading FIFA.

In the void, Infantino, who led the UEFA administration as general secretary, saw a route to leading FIFA. The Swiss-Italian was elected in 2016, beating Asian Football Confederation president Sheikh Salman.

The Bahraini is senior vice president of FIFA so would be in line to replace Infantino temporarily if he was suspended due to the criminal case.

Transfer news: Carlos to Liverpool, Man City; Suarez to Inter Miami

Carlos to Liverpool
Jul 30, 2020
In the latest transfer news Diego Carlos to one of Liverpool or Manchester City is doing the rounds, while Luis Suarez could be heading to Inter Miami CF.

Starting in the north west of England, it is believed that Sevilla center back Diego Carlos is wanted by both Liverpool and Manchester City. According to a report from The Daily Star, the Premier League giants both want Carlos and are willing to pay the $100 million release clause to sign him.

Carlos, 27, has been linked with Liverpool for many months and the Brazilian defender helped Sevilla seal a top four finish in La Liga this season.

With Dejan Lovren leaving Liverpool for Zenit, Jurgen Klopp needs a new center back and Joe Gomez has been solid enough alongside Virgil van Dijk but perhaps needs more competition with Joel Matip struggling with injuries and youngster Sepp van den Berg not yet ready to be a first team regular.

If Carlos arrives at Liverpool he’d likely usurp Gomez who could move to right back and Trent Alexander-Arnold could be pushed forward. Just a thought.

As for Man City, we all know they need a new center back and even though they are close to signing Nathan Ake from Bournemouth for $53 million, they should probably double up and grab another new center back too. Aymeric Laporte needs help and after his injury woes this season it is clear that Nicolas Otamendi and John Stones are surplus to requirements.

Luis Suarez to Miami
Switching from north west England to the south east of the United States, Luis Suarez has been linked with a move to Inter Miami in MLS.

Suarez, 33, has long been a target for MLS clubs and the latest reports says that David Beckham wants the Barcelona star to become Inter Miami’s first big-name Designated Player as they currently have one DP spot open.

According to Mundo Deportivo in Spain, Suarez is interested in a move to Inter Miami and although he has a contract through 2021 with Barcelona which will be automatically extended by one season if he plays in over 60 percent of matches in 2020-21, Suarez is thinking about the next step.

He suffered plenty of injuries during the 2019-20 season but still scored 19 goals in 34 appearances in all competitions. The Uruguayan forward will feature for Barcelona in the UEFA Champions League over the coming weeks but his future in Catalonia seems to be up in the air after six seasons and 196 goals for Barca.

Suarez to Inter Miami makes so much sense and it seems like a matter of when, not if, we will see him in Major League Soccer.

Newcastle takeover: Saudi Arabian led consortium cancels deal

Newcastle takeover
Jul 30, 2020
The Newcastle takeover saga has taken another dramatic twist, as the Saudi Arabian led consortium which wanted to buy the Premier League club has backed out of the deal.

For months the consortium, which was led by businesswoman Amanda Stavely and backed by Saudi Arabia’s Public Investment Fund, PCP Capital Partners and Reuben Brothers, had provided details to the Premier League about their takeover plans.

A $390 million deal was agreed with current Newcastle owner Mike Ashley but the Premier League have been investigating the consortium amid issues with Saudi Arabian investment, concerns over human rights and the Middle East nation has also been embroiled in a piracy battle with broadcasters in their own region over Premier League TV rights.

Here is the statement in full from the consortium on their failed Newcastle takeover:

“With a deep appreciation for the Newcastle community and the significance of its football club, we have come to the decision to withdraw our interest in acquiring Newcastle United Football Club. We do so with regret, as we were excited and fully committed to invest in the great city of Newcastle and believe we could have returned the club to the position of its history, tradition and fans’ merit.

“Ultimately, during the unforeseeably prolonged process, the commercial agreement between the Investment Group and the club’s owners expired and our investment thesis could not be sustained, particularly with no clarity as to the circumstances under which the next season will start and the new norms that will arise for matches, training and other activities.”

It remains to be seen what direction Newcastle head in now as American businessman and TV exec Henry Mauriss has tabled a rival bid which now seems to be the frontrunner.

Until then, Mike Ashley will remain in charge and Newcastle United fans everywhere will no doubt be wondering whether their club will ever be sold.

PHOTOS: Tottenham release new kits for 2020-21

Tottenham new kits
Jul 30, 2020
Tottenham Hotspur have released their new kits for 2020-21 and Jose Mourinho’s boys will be looking pretty snazzy in the Premier League and Europa League.

Spurs have kept the classic blue and white look for their new home kit, while the away kit is a new look with a green number.

The north London club say all kits are made from 100 percent recycled polyester fabric, and here are some more details on the inspiration for the home and away jerseys for the 2020-21 season.

“Our traditional white home shirt is enhanced by a knit pattern woven into the fabric, created by reimagined graphics from old jerseys. Blocks of blue cover the shoulders and frame the pattern, while a yellow pinstripe lights up a dark V-neck collar.

“The same blue and yellow can be found on tape running down the sides of the torso. A yellow loop label, inspired by streetwear apparel and featuring the Club crest, can be found at the left hip in a Spurs exclusive. Blue shorts and white socks complete the look.

“The dark green away kit, meanwhile, is enlivened by flashes of neon pink and yellow. Lava glow pinstripes outline a black collar and side stripes, while a Barely Volt Nike swoosh, Club crest and sponsor logo shine against the green background of the jersey.”

Check out photos of the new Tottenham kits below, as Harry Kane and Co. will have a fresh look for the Mourinho’s first full season in charge.

Report: Man City have $53 million Nathan Ake bid accepted

Nathan Ake
Jul 30, 2020
It has been widely reported that Manchester City have had a bid of $53 million accepted by Bournemouth for center back Nathan Ake.

Ake, 25, has been a star for the Cherries since joining on loan from Chelsea in 2016-17, then arriving permanently in the summer of 2017.

Various reports state the deal is all but done as Bournemouth have received a club-record fee for Ake and that will help Eddie Howe’s side deal with relegation from the Premier League after a five-season stay.

Nathan Ake was linked with moves to Chelsea and Manchester United but it is Man City’s need for a dominant, ball-playing center back which has seen them jump ahead of the competition.

Pep Guardiola was left to rue not replacing Vincent Kompany last summer and with Aymeric Laporte out injured for most of the 2019-20 campaign, Man City’s defensive issues saw them fall way behind Liverpool as they relinquished their Premier League title.

Ake should be perfect for Pep and although the Dutch international is a solid defender and is aggressive, the main reason he will slot in well at Man City is due to his calmness on the ball and he also provides aerial prowess.

This signing likely means Nicolas Otamendi and John Stones are free to find new clubs, as Guardiola will likely sign another center back to battle with Ake and Laporte for the starting spots, while youngster Eric Garcia is also around at the Etihad.

With winger Ferran Torres said to be on the way, plus Man City linked with new left backs and holding midfielders, Pep Guardiola is trying to strengthen his squad ASAP as they now know they’ll be in the Champions League next season after their two-season ban was overturned.

Manchester City and Pep Guardiola aren’t messing around and a second-place finish in the Premier League is clearly nowhere near good enough.