It has been widely reported that Manchester City have had a bid of $53 million accepted by Bournemouth for center back Nathan Ake.

[ VIDEO: Premier League highlights ]

Ake, 25, has been a star for the Cherries since joining on loan from Chelsea in 2016-17, then arriving permanently in the summer of 2017.

Various reports state the deal is all but done as Bournemouth have received a club-record fee for Ake and that will help Eddie Howe’s side deal with relegation from the Premier League after a five-season stay.

Nathan Ake was linked with moves to Chelsea and Manchester United but it is Man City’s need for a dominant, ball-playing center back which has seen them jump ahead of the competition.

Pep Guardiola was left to rue not replacing Vincent Kompany last summer and with Aymeric Laporte out injured for most of the 2019-20 campaign, Man City’s defensive issues saw them fall way behind Liverpool as they relinquished their Premier League title.

Ake should be perfect for Pep and although the Dutch international is a solid defender and is aggressive, the main reason he will slot in well at Man City is due to his calmness on the ball and he also provides aerial prowess.

This signing likely means Nicolas Otamendi and John Stones are free to find new clubs, as Guardiola will likely sign another center back to battle with Ake and Laporte for the starting spots, while youngster Eric Garcia is also around at the Etihad.

With winger Ferran Torres said to be on the way, plus Man City linked with new left backs and holding midfielders, Pep Guardiola is trying to strengthen his squad ASAP as they now know they’ll be in the Champions League next season after their two-season ban was overturned.

Manchester City and Pep Guardiola aren’t messing around and a second-place finish in the Premier League is clearly nowhere near good enough.

Follow @JPW_NBCSports