NISA New York-based side New Amsterdam FC hires Eric Wynalda

Eric Wynalda is headed to the National Independent Soccer Association.
The former USMNT scorer and Las Vegas Lights manager has been named the inaugural coach of New Amsterdam FC, the Bronx-based third-tier club.
Wynalda, 51, and the Lights cut ties during the coronavirus pandemic in a move the coach described as money-related.
He also ran for president of U.S. Soccer in 2018.
Wynalda first made waves in management when he led independent Cal FC deep into the Lamar Hunt U.S. Open Cup in 2012. He’s since managed Atlanta Silverbacks and Vegas.
His playing days saw him in Germany, the U.S., and Mexico, scoring 34 goals as a centurion for the USMNT.
NISA has nine teams preparing to start the fall season in August: New Amsterdam, Cal United, Chattnooga FC, Detroit City FC, LA Force, Michigan Stars, New York Cosmos, Oakland Roots, and Stumptown Athletic. San Diego 1904 FC is on hiatus and the league has announced the New Jersey Teamsters as well as clubs for Connecticut and Rhode Island.
The Cottagers entered the match with a 2-0 advantage earned in Wales but Cardiff put the tie on its ear just two minutes after halftime of the second leg.
Brentford beat Swansea City in the other semifinal to set up
The Cottagers entered the match with a 2-0 advantage earned in Wales but Cardiff put the tie on its ear just two minutes after halftime of the second leg.
The match was 1-1 on goals from Fulham’s Neeskens Kebano and Cardiff’s Curtis Nielson when halftime sub Lee Tomlin cleaned up a back post mess to give the Bluebirds a second away goal to match Thursday’s hosts.
Fulham is bidding to make its absence from the Premier League a one-year problem, while Brentford has not played first-tier football since the 1946-47 season.
Arsenal-Chelsea: Frank Lampard wants Chelsea to bring silverware into the new season, having already clinched a place in the Champions League.
Mikel Arteta needs that silverware just to keep his project in the Europa League.
Yeah, the stakes are high for Saturday’s FA Cup Final, where the tournament’s winningest side meets its blue London rivals at 12:30 pm ET.
FA Cup history
Arsenal has won the FA Cup a record 13 times, one more than Manchester United and five more times than its Saturday opponents. Chelsea last won in 2018 while Arsenal won the previous season.
Last chance for silverware
While Chelsea is still technically alive in Europe, down 3-0 to Bayern Munich and the home leg of a Champions League Round of 16 tie, the FA Cup Final is far and away both clubs’ best chance at silverware in their new managers’ first seasons in charge.
Team news
Arsenal is without Bernd Leno, Calum Chambers, Shkrodan Mustafi, and Gabriel Martinelli. It looks like Hector Bellerin will be a game time decision.
Billy Gilmour is out for Chelsea, who is waiting on the fitness of stars N’Golo Kante and Willian.
Pulisic news
American star Christian Pulisic is not facing any injury problems and said he “never had a real issue” over the last few weeks of the season despite coming off the bench against Liverpool.
Pulisic also spoke about the final and challenging old pal and mentor Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang for hardware. From ESPN:
“The final comes down to us against them, who is more ready to play on the day. Obviously, it gives us confidence that we’ve been in good form, we’ve been playing well, and we’re going to try and bring that into the game. In the end, it is one game, and in a final, anything can happen.”
Odds and ends
Arsenal is +235 to win while Chelsea comes in at +114 according to DraftKings with a +250 chance of it going to penalty kicks.
The Blues took four of six points off Arsenal in Premier League play this season, winning 2-1 at the Emirates on Dec. 29 and drawing 2-2 at Stamford Bridge three-and-a-half weeks later.
Prediction
It could go in any direction, as Chelsea’s shown itself to be a chance producer but also a chance waster and capable of defensive errors. Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, Alexandre Lacazette, Nicolas Pepe, and Bukayo Saka are electric talents who can punish the Blues. Pulisic has a huge chance to make another great moment in his young career. Let’s call this one as a going to kicks.
How to watch Arsenal – Chelsea in the FA Cup Final
Kickoff: 12:30 pm ET Saturday
Online: ESPN+
Money talks, but how loudly can David Beckham’s dollars speak to Willian?
Sky Sports reports that the Brazilian has offers on the table from Barcelona and Chelsea and interest from Arsenal but that the biggest offer comes MLS side Inter Miami.
This would be huge.
Very few players of Willian’s ilk arrive at MLS still near the peak of their powers, even if the 31-year-old will seemingly find the other side of that hill soon. And we saw what’s happened with Carlos Vela, who’s never hit Willian’s heights, and Zlatan Ibrahimovic.
He finished tied for second on Chelsea with nine Premier League goals and led the side with seven assists. Willian’s 2.1 key passes per game tied for sixth in the PL.
The 69-times capped Brazilian has 63 goals and 62 assists in 339 career appearances for Chelsea.
Would Inter consider bringing Willian aboard and allowing him short-term loans in Europe? That would potentially assuage some of his concerns about the drop in prestige (as would the money).
A winner of the UEFA Cup/Europa League with both Shakhtar Donetsk and Chelsea, the lone jewel left in his team sports crown is the Champions League. Might that lure be even more than the money, especially considering the fact that Chelsea and Barcelona pay well above minimum wage?
If not, we would love to see what damage Willian would do in MLS.
LOS ANGELES — If USWNT players want a jury trial on their claim of discriminatory working conditions, they must wait until next year.
U.S. District Judge R. Gary Klausner told the players and the U.S. Soccer Federation on Wednesday that jurors were not available during the novel coronavirus pandemic. He informed the sides if they wanted to stick with their Sept. 15 trial date, they would have to agree by Aug. 6 to a bench trial in which he would decide the verdict.
If the USWNT want a jury trial, he would postpone the start until Jan. 26.
“The players are confident that they will prevail at trial and are considering the options presented by the court for proceeding,” players’ spokeswoman Molly Levinson said in a statement.
Players sued in March 2019 under the Equal Pay Act and Title VII of the Civil Rights Act of 1964, and they sought more than $66 million in damages.
Klausner ruled May 1 that the women could not prove discrimination over pay and granted in part the USSF’s motion for a partial summary judgment. He said the union for the women’s national team rejected an offer to be paid under the same pay-to-play structure as the men’s national team’s collective bargaining agreement and the women accepted guaranteed salaries and greater benefits along with a different bonus structure.
He also refused to let go to trial allegations the women were discriminated against because they played more games on artificial turf.
Klausner left intact claims the USSF discriminated in its use of charter aircraft, and in the money it spent on commercial airfare, hotel accommodations, and medical and training support services.