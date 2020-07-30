NISA New York-based side New Amsterdam FC hires Eric Wynalda

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Eric Wynalda is headed to the National Independent Soccer Association.

The former USMNT scorer and Las Vegas Lights manager has been named the inaugural coach of New Amsterdam FC, the Bronx-based third-tier club. [ MORE: Sancho to Man Utd latest ]

Wynalda, 51, and the Lights cut ties during the coronavirus pandemic in a move the coach described as money-related.

He also ran for president of U.S. Soccer in 2018.

Wynalda first made waves in management when he led independent Cal FC deep into the Lamar Hunt U.S. Open Cup in 2012. He’s since managed Atlanta Silverbacks and Vegas.

His playing days saw him in Germany, the U.S., and Mexico, scoring 34 goals as a centurion for the USMNT.

NISA has nine teams preparing to start the fall season in August: New Amsterdam, Cal United, Chattnooga FC, Detroit City FC, LA Force, Michigan Stars, New York Cosmos, Oakland Roots, and Stumptown Athletic. San Diego 1904 FC is on hiatus and the league has announced the New Jersey Teamsters as well as clubs for Connecticut and Rhode Island.