Report: Barca, Chelsea offers for Willian; Inter Miami offer biggest money

Money talks, but how loudly can David Beckham’s dollars speak to Willian?

Sky Sports reports that the Brazilian has offers on the table from Barcelona and Chelsea and interest from Arsenal but that the biggest offer comes MLS side Inter Miami.

This would be huge.

Very few players of Willian’s ilk arrive at MLS still near the peak of their powers, even if the 31-year-old will seemingly find the other side of that hill soon. And we saw what’s happened with Carlos Vela, who’s never hit Willian’s heights, and Zlatan Ibrahimovic.

He finished tied for second on Chelsea with nine Premier League goals and led the side with seven assists. Willian’s 2.1 key passes per game tied for sixth in the PL.

The 69-times capped Brazilian has 63 goals and 62 assists in 339 career appearances for Chelsea.

Would Inter consider bringing Willian aboard and allowing him short-term loans in Europe? That would potentially assuage some of his concerns about the drop in prestige (as would the money).

A winner of the UEFA Cup/Europa League with both Shakhtar Donetsk and Chelsea, the lone jewel left in his team sports crown is the Champions League. Might that lure be even more than the money, especially considering the fact that Chelsea and Barcelona pay well above minimum wage?

If not, we would love to see what damage Willian would do in MLS.