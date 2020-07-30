Tottenham Hotspur have released their new kits for 2020-21 and Jose Mourinho’s boys will be looking pretty snazzy in the Premier League and Europa League.
Spurs have kept the classic blue and white look for their new home kit, while the away kit is a new look with a green number.
The north London club say all kits are made from 100 percent recycled polyester fabric, and here are some more details on the inspiration for the home and away jerseys for the 2020-21 season.
“Our traditional white home shirt is enhanced by a knit pattern woven into the fabric, created by reimagined graphics from old jerseys. Blocks of blue cover the shoulders and frame the pattern, while a yellow pinstripe lights up a dark V-neck collar.
“The same blue and yellow can be found on tape running down the sides of the torso. A yellow loop label, inspired by streetwear apparel and featuring the Club crest, can be found at the left hip in a Spurs exclusive. Blue shorts and white socks complete the look.
“The dark green away kit, meanwhile, is enlivened by flashes of neon pink and yellow. Lava glow pinstripes outline a black collar and side stripes, while a Barely Volt Nike swoosh, Club crest and sponsor logo shine against the green background of the jersey.”
Check out photos of the new Tottenham kits below, as Harry Kane and Co. will have a fresh look for the Mourinho’s first full season in charge.
The N17 look 👊@nikefootball ⚪️ #RaiseYourDare pic.twitter.com/0UtnUNfz0l
— Tottenham Hotspur (@SpursOfficial) July 30, 2020
New threads for away days 🔥@nikefootball ⚪️ #RaiseYourDare pic.twitter.com/RYcqwzqDE7
— Tottenham Hotspur (@SpursOfficial) July 30, 2020
New season. Fresh look.
Introducing our 2020/21 @nikefootball home and away kits! #RaiseYourDare ⚪️ #COYS
— Tottenham Hotspur (@SpursOfficial) July 30, 2020