USWNT trial
USWNT told to wait until 2021 for jury trial

Associated PressJul 30, 2020, 12:29 PM EDT
LOS ANGELES — If USWNT players want a jury trial on their claim of discriminatory working conditions, they must wait until next year.

U.S. District Judge R. Gary Klausner told the players and the U.S. Soccer Federation on Wednesday that jurors were not available during the novel coronavirus pandemic. He informed the sides if they wanted to stick with their Sept. 15 trial date, they would have to agree by Aug. 6 to a bench trial in which he would decide the verdict.

If the USWNT want a jury trial, he would postpone the start until Jan. 26.

“The players are confident that they will prevail at trial and are considering the options presented by the court for proceeding,” players’ spokeswoman Molly Levinson said in a statement.

Players sued in March 2019 under the Equal Pay Act and Title VII of the Civil Rights Act of 1964, and they sought more than $66 million in damages.

Klausner ruled May 1 that the women could not prove discrimination over pay and granted in part the USSF’s motion for a partial summary judgment. He said the union for the women’s national team rejected an offer to be paid under the same pay-to-play structure as the men’s national team’s collective bargaining agreement and the women accepted guaranteed salaries and greater benefits along with a different bonus structure.

He also refused to let go to trial allegations the women were discriminated against because they played more games on artificial turf.

Klausner left intact claims the USSF discriminated in its use of charter aircraft, and in the money it spent on commercial airfare, hotel accommodations, and medical and training support services.

Transfer news: Carlos to Liverpool, Man City; Suarez to Inter Miami

Carlos to Liverpool
By Joe Prince-WrightJul 30, 2020, 11:38 AM EDT
In the latest transfer news Diego Carlos to one of Liverpool or Manchester City is doing the rounds, while Luis Suarez could be heading to Inter Miami CF.

Starting in the north west of England, it is believed that Sevilla center back Diego Carlos is wanted by both Liverpool and Manchester City. According to a report from The Daily Star, the Premier League giants both want Carlos and are willing to pay the $100 million release clause to sign him.

Carlos, 27, has been linked with Liverpool for many months and the Brazilian defender helped Sevilla seal a top four finish in La Liga this season.

With Dejan Lovren leaving Liverpool for Zenit, Jurgen Klopp needs a new center back and Joe Gomez has been solid enough alongside Virgil van Dijk but perhaps needs more competition with Joel Matip struggling with injuries and youngster Sepp van den Berg not yet ready to be a first team regular.

If Carlos arrives at Liverpool he’d likely usurp Gomez who could move to right back and Trent Alexander-Arnold could be pushed forward. Just a thought.

As for Man City, we all know they need a new center back and even though they are close to signing Nathan Ake from Bournemouth for $53 million, they should probably double up and grab another new center back too. Aymeric Laporte needs help and after his injury woes this season it is clear that Nicolas Otamendi and John Stones are surplus to requirements.

Luis Suarez to Miami
Switching from north west England to the south east of the United States, Luis Suarez has been linked with a move to Inter Miami in MLS.

Suarez, 33, has long been a target for MLS clubs and the latest reports says that David Beckham wants the Barcelona star to become Inter Miami’s first big-name Designated Player as they currently have one DP spot open.

According to Mundo Deportivo in Spain, Suarez is interested in a move to Inter Miami and although he has a contract through 2021 with Barcelona which will be automatically extended by one season if he plays in over 60 percent of matches in 2020-21, Suarez is thinking about the next step.

He suffered plenty of injuries during the 2019-20 season but still scored 19 goals in 34 appearances in all competitions. The Uruguayan forward will feature for Barcelona in the UEFA Champions League over the coming weeks but his future in Catalonia seems to be up in the air after six seasons and 196 goals for Barca.

Suarez to Inter Miami makes so much sense and it seems like a matter of when, not if, we will see him in Major League Soccer.

Newcastle takeover: Saudi Arabian led consortium cancels deal

Newcastle takeover
By Joe Prince-WrightJul 30, 2020, 10:47 AM EDT
The Newcastle takeover saga has taken another dramatic twist, as the Saudi Arabian led consortium which wanted to buy the Premier League club has backed out of the deal.

For months the consortium, which was led by businesswoman Amanda Stavely and backed by Saudi Arabia’s Public Investment Fund, PCP Capital Partners and Reuben Brothers, had provided details to the Premier League about their takeover plans.

A $390 million deal was agreed with current Newcastle owner Mike Ashley but the Premier League have been investigating the consortium amid issues with Saudi Arabian investment, concerns over human rights and the Middle East nation has also been embroiled in a piracy battle with broadcasters in their own region over Premier League TV rights.

Here is the statement in full from the consortium on their failed Newcastle takeover:

“With a deep appreciation for the Newcastle community and the significance of its football club, we have come to the decision to withdraw our interest in acquiring Newcastle United Football Club. We do so with regret, as we were excited and fully committed to invest in the great city of Newcastle and believe we could have returned the club to the position of its history, tradition and fans’ merit.

“Ultimately, during the unforeseeably prolonged process, the commercial agreement between the Investment Group and the club’s owners expired and our investment thesis could not be sustained, particularly with no clarity as to the circumstances under which the next season will start and the new norms that will arise for matches, training and other activities.”

It remains to be seen what direction Newcastle head in now as American businessman and TV exec Henry Mauriss has tabled a rival bid which now seems to be the frontrunner.

Until then, Mike Ashley will remain in charge and Newcastle United fans everywhere will no doubt be wondering whether their club will ever be sold.

Criminal case opened against FIFA president Infantino

Infantino
Associated PressJul 30, 2020, 10:13 AM EDT
GENEVA — A criminal case against FIFA president Gianni Infantino was opened Thursday by a Swiss special prosecutor, plunging world soccer’s governing body in a new scandal.

Special prosecutor Stefan Keller has concluded there is enough evidence to take the case to court after investigating the circumstances of a meeting Infantino had with Swiss attorney general Michael Lauber, who offered his resignation last week.

Keller has uncovered “elements that make up reprehensible behavior,” according to a statement from the Swiss authority overseeing the federal prosecutors office.

Keller opened a criminal case against Infantino as well as Valais prosecutor Rinaldo Arnold, and has sought authorization to open a legal case against Lauber, too, according to a statement from the Swiss authority.

Keller, a legal expert named to the post of special prosecutor on June 29, found possible infractions included abuse of public office, breach of official secrecy, “assisting offenders” and “incitement to these acts,” the supervisory authority for the office of the attorney general said in its statement, adding other criminal acts and proceedings could also be considered.

Suspects in such cases benefit from a presumption of innocence in Switzerland until legal proceedings are completed.

FIFA declined to comment but Infantino said last month “this whole thing is quite absurd.”

“To meet with the head prosecutor or attorney general of Switzerland is perfectly legitimate and it’s perfectly legal,” the FIFA president said on June 25 during a news conference held online.

Lauber offered to resign Friday only minutes before a federal court upheld allegations that he lied about a meeting he had with Infantino during a sprawling investigation into soccer corruption. It came in response to Lauber’s appeal against being disciplined in March for misconduct.

The internal disciplinary case against Lauber focused on a meeting he had with Infantino in June 2017 at a hotel in Bern, at which the prosecutor took no notes. They later both said they could not recall their discussion at what was their third meeting in a 15-month period.

“On the basis of general life experience, such a case of collective amnesia is an aberration,” the federal court ruling said last week.

Infantino gained the FIFA presidency in the fallout from the investigations that erupted around the governing body in 2015. FIFA President Sepp Blatter, who had already announced plans to resign in the wake of arrests of dozens of soccer officials, was banned from world football.

Michel Platini, the favorite to succeed Blatter and then serving as UEFA president, was also suspended, which ended his chances of leading FIFA.

In the void, Infantino, who led the UEFA administration as general secretary, saw a route to leading FIFA. The Swiss-Italian was elected in 2016, beating Asian Football Confederation president Sheikh Salman.

The Bahraini is senior vice president of FIFA so would be in line to replace Infantino temporarily if he was suspended due to the criminal case.

PHOTOS: Tottenham release new kits for 2020-21

Tottenham new kits
By Joe Prince-WrightJul 30, 2020, 10:05 AM EDT
Tottenham Hotspur have released their new kits for 2020-21 and Jose Mourinho’s boys will be looking pretty snazzy in the Premier League and Europa League.

Spurs have kept the classic blue and white look for their new home kit, while the away kit is a new look with a green number.

The north London club say all kits are made from 100 percent recycled polyester fabric, and here are some more details on the inspiration for the home and away jerseys for the 2020-21 season.

“Our traditional white home shirt is enhanced by a knit pattern woven into the fabric, created by reimagined graphics from old jerseys. Blocks of blue cover the shoulders and frame the pattern, while a yellow pinstripe lights up a dark V-neck collar.

“The same blue and yellow can be found on tape running down the sides of the torso. A yellow loop label, inspired by streetwear apparel and featuring the Club crest, can be found at the left hip in a Spurs exclusive. Blue shorts and white socks complete the look.

“The dark green away kit, meanwhile, is enlivened by flashes of neon pink and yellow. Lava glow pinstripes outline a black collar and side stripes, while a Barely Volt Nike swoosh, Club crest and sponsor logo shine against the green background of the jersey.”

Check out photos of the new Tottenham kits below, as Harry Kane and Co. will have a fresh look for the Mourinho’s first full season in charge.