Photo by Mike Hewitt/Getty Images

FA Cup final: Key battles for Arsenal v. Chelsea

By Andy EdwardsJul 31, 2020, 3:37 PM EDT
Three matchups to keep a particularly close eye on when Arsenal and Chelsea meet at Wembley stadium in the FA Cup final on Saturday (12:30 p.m. ET)…

Christian Pulisic v. Arsenal’s right back/wing

Whether the assignment goes to Hector Bellerin (calf injury), Ainsley Maitland-Niles or Cedric Soares, the Gunners’ starting right back/wing back will have his hands plenty full every time Christian Pulisic touches the ball.

The American superstar has undeniably been Chelsea’s best player — if not for the whole of the PL — since the season restarted (four goals, two assists in nine league appearances), and the 21-year-old will once again be heavily relied upon come Saturday. It won’t be Pulisic’s first cup final appearance after playing part in Borussia Dortmund’s 2016-17 DFB-Pokal triumph, though it will be the first time he’s started a final and would represent his first major trophy since he was the 19-year-old breakout star in Germany.

The fact that Mikel Artera’s options are a pair of right backs not long returned from serious injuries (Bellerin and Cedric) and a winger-turned-right-back (Maitland-Niles) only tilts the scale further in Pulisic’s favor.

Advantage: Chelsea

Xhaka & Ceballos v. Kovacic & Jorginho

With both sides likely to start the game in a 3-4-3 formation, the battle for central midfield will be particularly interesting — and important. When it comes to the 3-4-3, there are typically two was to go about setting up your midfield:

  1. pick defensive-minded, ball-winning midfielders to make central midfield a no-fly zone for the opposition, and lean on your wide midfielders/wing backs as the extra attackers pushing forward;
  2. lean on attacking-minded, creative midfielders as the extra attackers, and pick more natural wide defenders to patrol the center of the field and fill in the gaps defensively

If Mikel Arteta and Frank Lampard opt for the lineups set out by PST’s Nicholas Mendola — and each seems a calculated bet to do so — Arsenal will be the former and Chelsea the latter. The same formation will look and operate drastically differently for the two sides. Granit Xhaka is a pure destroyer and Dani Ceballos operates best on the second level (of three) in midfield. On the other side, Jorginho will take up the same space as Ceballos and Mateo Kovacic will be the most advanced of the four.

As such, Arsenal’s wingers will be given the green light to fly forward, allowing Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang and Nicolas Pepe to sit a bit more narrow and combine with Alexandre Lacazette. Meanwhile, Marcos Alonso and Reece James will be more stationary and moving back toward their own goal.

Advantage: Push

Aubameyang v. James

Best-case scenario for Chelsea: this will be the most lopsided head-to-head battle at Wembley. Best-case scenario for Arsenal: it will be the decisive battle and represents Arsenal’s most straightforward path to lifting the Cup.

If it is indeed James who starts on the right side of Chelsea’s midfield, he’ll likely find himself pushed deeper and deeper until he’s effectively playing next to Cesar Azpilicueta. Aubameyang’s combination of speed and dribbling ability will be far too much for James to handle himself, so he’ll lean upon Azpilicueta to hold down the inside channel while himself shading toward the outside. Azpilicueta’s experience as a long-time right back will undoubtedly give him a leg up on most natural center backs in the same situation, but even still Aubameyang’s 27 goals (all competitions) will be a terror from the opening to closing whistles.

Advantage: Arsenal

How to watch Arsenal – Chelsea in the FA Cup Final

Kickoff: 12:30 pm ET Saturday
Online: ESPN+

Transfer news: Jimenez, Sancho inch closer to Man Utd moves

Photo by Marc Atkins/Getty Images
By Andy EdwardsJul 31, 2020, 1:47 PM EDT
A roundup of all of Friday’s biggest transfer rumors, most notably those involving Premier League clubs.

Wolverhampton Wanderers’ star forward Raul Jimenez is reportedly “on his way” to Manchester United with Wolves having agreed a fee for 27-year-old Paulinho from Sporting Braga. Ole Gunnar Solskjaer previously revealed that a center forward was high atop his wishlist this summer, and it seems as though that wish will be fulfilled by Jimenez’s 43 goals in two PL seasons. The reported fee? A bargain price of $35 million.

Speaking of Man United and big-money moves for world-class attacking talent, the Red Devils appear incapable of escaping the rumors linking them with Jadon Sancho’s imminent arrival to Old Trafford. According to the Independent, Borussia Dortmund are willing to accept an initial fee of $79 million, so long as add-ons would see it rise to $130 million.

Everyone — seemingly including Frank Lampard — knows that Chelsea have a serious issue in goal following Kepa Arrizabalaga’s horrid end to the 2019-20 season. So bad is said issue that the Blues have reportedly made an official offer to Barcelona in hopes of bringing Marc-Andre ter Stegen to Stamford Bridge.

Gareth Bale has been “leaving” Real Madrid since Zinedine Zidane’s first stint as manager in the Spanish capital, yet there he remained and expects to remain for another season. Bale has reportedly told Welsh national team boss Ryan Giggs that he will stay at the Santiago Bernabeu ahead of next summer’s European Championship.

One player that could leave his current situation behind this summer is Thiago Alcantara, who has reportedly told Bayern Munich he wants to leave. The 29-year-old has been linked with a move to Liverpool in recent months, but the PL champions are unlikely to be the Barcelona academy product’s only suitors.

How will Chelsea, Arsenal line up in FA Cup Final?

By Nicholas MendolaJul 31, 2020, 1:04 PM EDT
Are the FA Cup Final Starting XIs for Arsenal and Chelsea as straight-forward as they look given performances in recent weeks and fitness updates for two Blues’ stars?

We’re not going to say that’s absolutely true, but it’s not far off.

Chelsea projected lineup

Considering that N’Golo Kante and Willian have just passed fitness tests and Lampard says he doesn’t yet know if they can start, could considering his lineup be as this as simple as the men he used in the 2-0 win over Wolves?

Possibly not.

Yes, he used a 3-4-3 then with minimal changes to the FA Cup semifinal lineup that beat Manchester United, but he also deployed a 3-4-2-1 against Liverpool that same week.

Those are three very decent teams and all capable of attacking in a similar vein to Arsenal.

Let’s assume the 3-4-3, though; It’s reasonable to think that Willian could start since it was a late injury that kept him from the Wolves match and he was working to be available right to the wire.

Kante hasn’t played since the fourth of July. This is a big game, but we expect he’ll be kept on the bench since Jorginho has worked alright with Mateo Kovacic (who’s arguably the team’s engine right now). Ruben Loftus-Cheek is a surprise absence due to a late injury.

The only problem with our projection is that it assumes Lampard will choose Willian over Mason Mount. And Lampard absolutely loves Mount. So we’ll see.

Chelsea projected lineup

Caballero

Azpilicueta — Rudiger –Zouma

James — Kovacic — Jorginho — Alonso

Willian — Giroud — Pulisic

Arsenal projected lineup

Arsenal took just one point from Chelsea this season and played a 4-2-3-1 in both of those contests.

They’ve since played a lot of 3-4-3 aside from a 4-2-3-1 in the finale against Watford which could easily be viewed as a game between Arteta and game-planning Lampard.

There’s a question of whether Hector Bellerin is 100 percent and ready to start, and he went 90 minutes in the semifinal against Man City.

That lineup feels like a key to the whole endeavor, though Olivier Giroud is a handful.

We think Bellerin starts on the bench for a more natural left-sided guy in Bukayo Saka, who has deputized well at left back and adds some heat to Aubameyang’s side and can be taken out for Bellerin if the occasion is too much.

Shrkodan Mustafi’s injury likely brings in Rob Holding and confirms Tierney, with bench options Sokratis Papastathopoulos, Sean Kolasinac, and Bellerin for the back.

Arsenal projected lineup

Martinez

Mustafi — Luiz — Tierney

Maitland-Niles — Xhaka — Ceballos — Saka

Pepe — Lacazette — Aubameyang

World Cup winner Höwedes retires from soccer at 32

Howedes retires
Photo by VI Images via Getty Images
Associated PressJul 31, 2020, 11:48 AM EDT
1 Comment

BERLIN — Benedikt Howedes, a defender who helped Germany win the World Cup title in 2014, retired from soccer on Friday citing family reasons.

The 32-year-old Howedes left Lokomotiv Moscow by mutual consent last month while the Russian league was suspended amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Howedes told German magazine Der Spiegel that soccer felt “suddenly so unimportant” for him after spending time with his young son on vacation, and that he had struggled to be away from his family.

Howedes played 44 times for the German national team from 2011-17 and played every minute for his team at the 2014 World Cup in Brazil.

He came through the youth system at Schalke and played professionally for the club from 2007-18, including an injury-troubled loan spell at Juventus in 2017-18. Howedes moved to Russia with Lokomotiv in 2018.

His announcement comes two weeks after another member of the 2014 World Cup-winning squad, Andre Schurrle, retired at the age of 29 after Borussia Dortmund agreed to release him.

Schurrle also had most recently played in the Russian league on a loan at Spartak Moscow.

Chelsea’s Lampard: Willian, Kante available for FA Cup Final

Chelsea team news
Photo by John Walton/PA Images via Getty Images
By Nicholas MendolaJul 31, 2020, 10:57 AM EDT
Big, big news for Chelsea, who will get two experienced and electric talents back for Saturday’s FA Cup Final.

N’Golo Kante and Willian are fit and available to be selected for the match against Arsenal, though Frank Lampard says he’ll wait to see if they are able to start.

Ruben Loftus-Cheek has been added to the injury list and will miss out alongside long-term absentee Billy Gilmour.

Chelsea boss Frank Lampard was very complimentary of Arsenal counterpart Mikel Arteta, as both sides look to pick up signature wins for their early tenures as managers in London.

From ChelseaFC.com:

“I think he’s done a really good job since he’s been there,” he added. “I know that feeling of trying to lay down messages, keep trying to drill things home, make relationships and see where you want the club to be taken forward. From the outside, I’ve got big respect for the way he’s done his job.”

Kickoff is at 12:30 pm ET Saturday.

Arsenal has won the FA Cup a record 13 times, one more than Manchester United and five more times than its Saturday opponents. Chelsea last won in 2018 while Arsenal won the previous season.