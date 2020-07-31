More from PST What we learned | Premier League transfer news | Latest USMNT news
Photo by Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images

Preview: LAFC favorites to reach MLS is Back semis; who joins them?

By Andy EdwardsJul 31, 2020, 6:10 PM EDT
Who will join the Philadelphia Union, who dismantled Sporting Kansas City in the first of four quarterfinal matchups on Thursday, in the semifinals of the MLS is Back tournament?

Orlando City SC v. Los Angeles FC — Friday, 7:30 p.m. ET

While it’s impossible to say with absolute certainty ahead of the weekend’s games, at least one clear favorite stands head and shoulders above the other six remaining sides: reigning Supporters’ Shield winners, LAFC — yes, even without reigning MLS MVP Carlos Vela who opted out of the tournament to remain with his pregnant and to be present for the birth of their child.

After a bumpy start to the group stage, LAFC thrashed rivals LA Galaxy in group game no. 2; it was more of the same against reigning MLS Cup winners Seattle Sounders in the round of 16 — arguably the two most impressive performances of the tournament thus far. Diego Rossi has been happy to step in and shoulder the goal-scoring load with seven goals in four games — paving the way for rumors-a-plenty about European transfer interest — along with Bradley Wright-Phillips, who scored a goal in each of the three group games.

As for Friday’s opponent and the surprise performers of the tournament thus far, Orlando City, under the guidance of newly installed head coach Oscar Pareja, are enjoying what is easily their best run of results since joining MLS in 2015, making this the most intriguing clash of the quarterfinals.

San Jose Earthquake v. Minnesota United — Saturday, 8 p.m. ET

Speaking of massively improved sides under a new head coach, Matias Almeyda got San Jose playing some high-quality soccer for much of 2019 before the wheels fell off late in the season. Almeyda is back for a second season in the Bay Area, and the ‘Quakes look to have gone to another level under the Argentine’s guidance. Winger Cristian Espinoza was a particularly bright spot last season and has only picked up where he left off with two goals and an assist in Orlando already. With Espinoza opposite Vako on the other side of the field, San Jose are getting significant contributions from the wings, which is a welcome change of pace after years of having to rely too heavily upon Chris Wondolowski and only Wondo.

With all of that said, Minnesota should prove to be a particularly tough matchup, given the degree to which they limit teams’ chances. Adrian Heath loves to play the “nobody believes in us, everybody thinks we’re terrible” card, but the rest of the league has taken notice of the Loons, who are yet to lose in this tournament. Having taken down early-days darlings Columbus Crew SC, the only side to win all three of their group games, in the round of 16 will ensure that Minnesota are no longer able to fly under anyone’s radar.

New York City FC v. Portland Timbers — Saturday, 10:30 p.m. ET

The final game of the weekend is just as intriguing as the first two, but for a different reason. NYCFC and Portland have each mucked and yucked their respective paths to the quarterfinals without ever once looking overly dominant or… good. NYCFC advanced from the group stage as third-place finishers with just three points, and though Portland won their group and finished ahead of LAFC, they never looked convincing — a pair of 2-1 victories over the Galaxy and Houston Dynamo is hardly something to brag about.

So, now they face one another — a near-mirror image of themselves, both in terms of their respective paths to this point and a very familiar tactical approach. Though each side has plenty of South American attacking talent, Ronny Deila and Giovanni Savarese have each favored a low-block defensive approach and hung their hopes on creating scoring chances on the counter. So, Sunday’s late game presents us with the age-old question: what happens when two teams who sit back and wait for their opponents to attack play one another? The result, as is often the case, could be a rather difficult watch.

Lampard ‘worried’ Chelsea not ready for ‘pressure’ of FA Cup final

Photo by Darren Walsh/Chelsea FC via Getty Images
By Andy EdwardsJul 31, 2020, 5:00 PM EDT
Frank Lampard’s first season as Chelsea manager can only be seen as a massive success, no matter the metric used, but the Blues legend has admitted he is “worried” about his players’ mentality ahead of Saturday’s FA Cup final against Arsenal (12:30 p.m. ET).

After securing a top-four finish and their place Champions League next season, Lampard believes that his players might be a little too satisfied with what they’ve already done, and not focusing enough on the “pressure” of Saturday’s final. Having won more than a few trophies during his playing career at Stamford Bridge, Lampard is uniquely qualified to speak on such matters — quotes from the BBC:

“I’ve heard how there’s more on this game for Arsenal, and that idea worries me. We must put ourselves under pressure. This is a huge game for Chelsea.”

“It worries me that we as a club, as a team, think we achieved something last week by finishing in the top-four. We are happy with that but that’s gone now. We don’t consider what it means for Arsenal — we want to win the match.

“I’ve been in this game a fairly short time but I’ve played for many years and I know what I want the feeling to be around a final. It needs to be pressured; we need to be on edge. We cannot cruise into a final. You lose them that way.

“The feeling of losing as a manager is worse than as a player because you take on more responsibility – but the feeling of winning is better.””

Perhaps Lampard’s concerns are genuine based on what he’s seen and/or heard from the players in recent days, or maybe he’s simply using these comments as a way of sending a message and refocusing his players ahead of not only Saturday’s final, but the remainder of their Champions League quest beginning next week. Given the exceedingly youthful and inexperienced nature of his squad, Lampard will undoubtedly find himself with much to do on the man-management side of the job in the coming days.

FA Cup final: Key battles for Arsenal v. Chelsea

Photo by Mike Hewitt/Getty Images
By Andy EdwardsJul 31, 2020, 3:37 PM EDT
Three matchups to keep a particularly close eye on when Arsenal and Chelsea meet at Wembley stadium in the FA Cup final on Saturday (12:30 p.m. ET)…

Christian Pulisic v. Arsenal’s right back/wing

Whether the assignment goes to Hector Bellerin (calf injury), Ainsley Maitland-Niles or Cedric Soares, the Gunners’ starting right back/wing back will have his hands plenty full every time Christian Pulisic touches the ball.

The American superstar has undeniably been Chelsea’s best player — if not for the whole of the PL — since the season restarted (four goals, two assists in nine league appearances), and the 21-year-old will once again be heavily relied upon come Saturday. It won’t be Pulisic’s first cup final appearance after playing part in Borussia Dortmund’s 2016-17 DFB-Pokal triumph, though it will be the first time he’s started a final and would represent his first major trophy since he was the 19-year-old breakout star in Germany.

The fact that Mikel Artera’s options are a pair of right backs not long returned from serious injuries (Bellerin and Cedric) and a winger-turned-right-back (Maitland-Niles) only tilts the scale further in Pulisic’s favor.

Advantage: Chelsea

Xhaka & Ceballos v. Kovacic & Jorginho

With both sides likely to start the game in a 3-4-3 formation, the battle for central midfield will be particularly interesting — and important. When it comes to the 3-4-3, there are typically two was to go about setting up your midfield:

  1. pick defensive-minded, ball-winning midfielders to make central midfield a no-fly zone for the opposition, and lean on your wide midfielders/wing backs as the extra attackers pushing forward;
  2. lean on attacking-minded, creative midfielders as the extra attackers, and pick more natural wide defenders to patrol the center of the field and fill in the gaps defensively

If Mikel Arteta and Frank Lampard opt for the lineups set out by PST’s Nicholas Mendola — and each seems a calculated bet to do so — Arsenal will be the former and Chelsea the latter. The same formation will look and operate drastically differently for the two sides. Granit Xhaka is a pure destroyer and Dani Ceballos operates best on the second level (of three) in midfield. On the other side, Jorginho will take up the same space as Ceballos and Mateo Kovacic will be the most advanced of the four.

As such, Arsenal’s wingers will be given the green light to fly forward, allowing Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang and Nicolas Pepe to sit a bit more narrow and combine with Alexandre Lacazette. Meanwhile, Marcos Alonso and Reece James will be more stationary and moving back toward their own goal.

Advantage: Push

Aubameyang v. James

Best-case scenario for Chelsea: this will be the most lopsided head-to-head battle at Wembley. Best-case scenario for Arsenal: it will be the decisive battle and represents Arsenal’s most straightforward path to lifting the Cup.

If it is indeed James who starts on the right side of Chelsea’s midfield, he’ll likely find himself pushed deeper and deeper until he’s effectively playing next to Cesar Azpilicueta. Aubameyang’s combination of speed and dribbling ability will be far too much for James to handle himself, so he’ll lean upon Azpilicueta to hold down the inside channel while himself shading toward the outside. Azpilicueta’s experience as a long-time right back will undoubtedly give him a leg up on most natural center backs in the same situation, but even still Aubameyang’s 27 goals (all competitions) will be a terror from the opening to closing whistles.

Advantage: Arsenal

How to watch Arsenal – Chelsea in the FA Cup Final

Kickoff: 12:30 pm ET Saturday
Online: ESPN+

Transfer news: Jimenez, Sancho inch closer to Man Utd moves

Photo by Marc Atkins/Getty Images
By Andy EdwardsJul 31, 2020, 1:47 PM EDT
A roundup of all of Friday’s biggest transfer rumors, most notably those involving Premier League clubs.

Wolverhampton Wanderers’ star forward Raul Jimenez is reportedly “on his way” to Manchester United with Wolves having agreed a fee for 27-year-old Paulinho from Sporting Braga. Ole Gunnar Solskjaer previously revealed that a center forward was high atop his wishlist this summer, and it seems as though that wish will be fulfilled by Jimenez’s 43 goals in two PL seasons. The reported fee? A bargain price of $35 million.

Speaking of Man United and big-money moves for world-class attacking talent, the Red Devils appear incapable of escaping the rumors linking them with Jadon Sancho’s imminent arrival to Old Trafford. According to the Independent, Borussia Dortmund are willing to accept an initial fee of $79 million, so long as add-ons would see it rise to $130 million.

Everyone — seemingly including Frank Lampard — knows that Chelsea have a serious issue in goal following Kepa Arrizabalaga’s horrid end to the 2019-20 season. So bad is said issue that the Blues have reportedly made an official offer to Barcelona in hopes of bringing Marc-Andre ter Stegen to Stamford Bridge.

Gareth Bale has been “leaving” Real Madrid since Zinedine Zidane’s first stint as manager in the Spanish capital, yet there he remained and expects to remain for another season. Bale has reportedly told Welsh national team boss Ryan Giggs that he will stay at the Santiago Bernabeu ahead of next summer’s European Championship.

One player that could leave his current situation behind this summer is Thiago Alcantara, who has reportedly told Bayern Munich he wants to leave. The 29-year-old has been linked with a move to Liverpool in recent months, but the PL champions are unlikely to be the Barcelona academy product’s only suitors.

How will Chelsea, Arsenal line up in FA Cup Final?

By Nicholas MendolaJul 31, 2020, 1:04 PM EDT
Are the FA Cup Final Starting XIs for Arsenal and Chelsea as straight-forward as they look given performances in recent weeks and fitness updates for two Blues’ stars?

[ MORE: FA Cup Final preview ]

We’re not going to say that’s absolutely true, but it’s not far off.

Chelsea projected lineup

Considering that N’Golo Kante and Willian have just passed fitness tests and Lampard says he doesn’t yet know if they can start, could considering his lineup be as this as simple as the men he used in the 2-0 win over Wolves?

Possibly not.

Yes, he used a 3-4-3 then with minimal changes to the FA Cup semifinal lineup that beat Manchester United, but he also deployed a 3-4-2-1 against Liverpool that same week.

Those are three very decent teams and all capable of attacking in a similar vein to Arsenal.

Let’s assume the 3-4-3, though; It’s reasonable to think that Willian could start since it was a late injury that kept him from the Wolves match and he was working to be available right to the wire.

Kante hasn’t played since the fourth of July. This is a big game, but we expect he’ll be kept on the bench since Jorginho has worked alright with Mateo Kovacic (who’s arguably the team’s engine right now). Ruben Loftus-Cheek is a surprise absence due to a late injury.

The only problem with our projection is that it assumes Lampard will choose Willian over Mason Mount. And Lampard absolutely loves Mount. So we’ll see.

Chelsea projected lineup

Caballero

Azpilicueta — Rudiger –Zouma

James — Kovacic — Jorginho — Alonso

Willian — Giroud — Pulisic

Arsenal projected lineup

Arsenal took just one point from Chelsea this season and played a 4-2-3-1 in both of those contests.

They’ve since played a lot of 3-4-3 aside from a 4-2-3-1 in the finale against Watford which could easily be viewed as a game between Arteta and game-planning Lampard.

There’s a question of whether Hector Bellerin is 100 percent and ready to start, and he went 90 minutes in the semifinal against Man City.

That lineup feels like a key to the whole endeavor, though Olivier Giroud is a handful.

We think Bellerin starts on the bench for a more natural left-sided guy in Bukayo Saka, who has deputized well at left back and adds some heat to Aubameyang’s side and can be taken out for Bellerin if the occasion is too much.

Shrkodan Mustafi’s injury likely brings in Rob Holding and confirms Tierney, with bench options Sokratis Papastathopoulos, Sean Kolasinac, and Bellerin for the back.

Arsenal projected lineup

Martinez

Mustafi — Luiz — Tierney

Maitland-Niles — Xhaka — Ceballos — Saka

Pepe — Lacazette — Aubameyang

