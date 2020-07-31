A roundup of all of Friday’s biggest transfer rumors, most notably those involving Premier League clubs.
Wolverhampton Wanderers’ star forward Raul Jimenez is reportedly “on his way” to Manchester United with Wolves having agreed a fee for 27-year-old Paulinho from Sporting Braga. Ole Gunnar Solskjaer previously revealed that a center forward was high atop his wishlist this summer, and it seems as though that wish will be fulfilled by Jimenez’s 43 goals in two PL seasons. The reported fee? A bargain price of $35 million.
Speaking of Man United and big-money moves for world-class attacking talent, the Red Devils appear incapable of escaping the rumors linking them with Jadon Sancho’s imminent arrival to Old Trafford. According to the Independent, Borussia Dortmund are willing to accept an initial fee of $79 million, so long as add-ons would see it rise to $130 million.
Everyone — seemingly including Frank Lampard — knows that Chelsea have a serious issue in goal following Kepa Arrizabalaga’s horrid end to the 2019-20 season. So bad is said issue that the Blues have reportedly made an official offer to Barcelona in hopes of bringing Marc-Andre ter Stegen to Stamford Bridge.
Gareth Bale has been “leaving” Real Madrid since Zinedine Zidane’s first stint as manager in the Spanish capital, yet there he remained and expects to remain for another season. Bale has reportedly told Welsh national team boss Ryan Giggs that he will stay at the Santiago Bernabeu ahead of next summer’s European Championship.
One player that could leave his current situation behind this summer is Thiago Alcantara, who has reportedly told Bayern Munich he wants to leave. The 29-year-old has been linked with a move to Liverpool in recent months, but the PL champions are unlikely to be the Barcelona academy product’s only suitors.