Aubameyang
Getty Images

Arteta update on Aubameyang future; Lampard on Chelsea injuries

By Joe Prince-WrightAug 1, 2020, 3:40 PM EDT
Mikel Arteta provided yet another positive update on the future of a new Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang contract at Arsenal, while Frank Lampard discussed the growing Chelsea injury list.

In his first season in charge, Arteta has led Arsenal to a 14th FA Cup trophy in their history and Aubameyang scored twice in the semifinal win against Manchester City and the final against Chelsea as the Gunners showed intelligence, grit and class to secure a comeback win at Wembley against their London rivals.

Asked after the game by the BBC for an update on the Aubameyang contract situation, here is what Arteta said about the man he made captain and who hoisted the FA Cup trophy for Arsenal, after initially dropping it.

“I want to build the squad around him,” Arteta said. “He is loved by everyone at the club.”

The Arsenal manager was then asked if he believes Aubameyang will sign a new contract: “I believe so, yes.”

This confidence has been Arteta’s feeling for some time and talks have been ongoing between Arsenal and Aubameyang for months, as he’s out of contract next July 1. Aubameyang wouldn’t answer any questions about his future after the game but with the Gunners in the Europa League next season, that could make a difference in terms of the finances available for his contract.

Aubameyang is 31 and will have big clubs across Europe chasing him and his 27 goals in all competitions this season, for a very poor Arsenal side especially in the first half of the season, shows just how good he is.

Pulisic injury
Getty Images

As for Chelsea, Frank Lampard was very disappointed with the way his team played after going 1-0 up early on thanks to a fine goal from Christian Pulisic. Then things unraveled quickly.

Captain Cesar Azpilicueta gave away a penalty kick then came off with a hamstring injury in the first half, while Pulisic went off with a bad looking hamstring injury at the start of the second half.

Lampard admitted the strain of a long season played its toll on his side and said that Pulisic and Azpilicueta would both be out of the UEFA Champions League Round of 16 second leg clash at Bayern Munich next Saturday.

“It has been putting pressure on all teams because Christian does his [hamstring], Azpi does his, Willian can’t play the game with his injuries. N’Golo Kante isn’t fit enough, otherwise I would have brought him in. Ruben Loftus-Cheek, injured with Achilles problems. There’s a lot of stress on the players. That has conspired against us, a bit. Most teams will probably complain about that but it all came in one lump for us today,” Lampard said.

Pedro, who came on as a sub for Pulisic, also suffered a serious shoulder injury late on and it just wasn’t Chelsea’s day at Wembley after such a bright start.

Lampard added that he was “disappointed with the performance” and “more upset in a general way and it wasn’t enough” to win a final as Arsenal won the FA Cup once again and Chelsea’s young side were left with a feeling of what if.

3 things learned: Arsenal beat Chelsea in FA Cup final

Arsenal Chelsea
Getty Images
By Joe Prince-WrightAug 1, 2020, 3:01 PM EDT
Here’s a look at three things we learned from Arsenal v Chelsea in the FA Cup final at Wembley, as they stretched their lead as the most successful FA Cup team in history to 14 trophies.

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang scored in each half for Arsenal after Christian Pulisic gave Chelsea a deserved early lead, as Mikel Arteta delivered a trophy in his first season in charge of the Gunners.

Frank Lampard and Chelsea lost Cesar Azpilicueta and Pulisic to hamstring injuries and had Mateo Kovacic sent off for the final 15 minutes, while they looked sluggish after conceding a penalty kick in the first half and came up short as they to win silverware in Lampard’s first season in charge.

With the FA Cup win Arsenal also qualify for the Europa League group stage for next season, plus push Tottenham into the qualifying round and give this young Arsenal squad a key reference point in their rebuild.

AUBAMEYANG, CEBALLOS THE DIFFERENCE

This was a tight, tense final between two London rivals and it was a very good spectacle. There really wasn’t much between the two teams but Azpilicueta and Pulisic going off injured hurt Chelsea, so too did Kovacic being sent off late on, while Aubameyang and the brilliant Dani Ceballos led the way for Arsenal. In a game of fine margins, the quality of Ceballos on the ball and the finishing skill of Aubameyang was the difference. It really was as simple as that.

ARSENAL INTELLIGENCE, GRIT REWARDED

Chelsea were a little naive but Arsenal took full advantage of it. After a tough opening 20 minutes, Arsenal finally got to grips with the game and played the ball long and over the top of Chelsea’s defense and made the most of the big gaps in their wing back positions. Arsenal were so dangerous in-behind as Auba, Alexandre Lacazette and Nicolas Pepe worked so hard defensively as well as going forward. It wasn’t the most fluid display from Arsenal but they worked Chelsea out. Of course, the injuries hit Chelsea hard, but Granit Xhaka, David Luiz and Emiliano Martinez were just a few of the unsung heroes for Arsenal as Rob Holding and Ainsley Maitland-Niles were also superb. Arsenal’s newfound grind and tactical intelligence under Arteta is clear for all to see and he will now be rewarded with new players to keep his rebuild going forward.

PULISIC MAKES HISTORY; SUFFERS BIG INJURY

Christian Pulisic had both a dream and nightmare outing in the FA Cup final, as he became the first USMNT player in history to score in the FA Cup final but looks to have severely injured his hamstring.

Pulisic, 21, was superb in the first half as he scored, set up chances and had other opportunities. However, right at the start of the second half he raced clear of the Arsenal defense, again, but appeared to injure his right hamstring badly before he took a shot.

The sight of Pulisic screaming in agony before he took a shot was not what USMNT or Chelsea fans wanted to see, but he was hanging around the tunnel area after the game and seemed okay enough to be walking around on his own. Hopefully this hamstring injury isn’t as serious as it looked because Pulisic proved he is now Chelsea’s top player after his fine form since the restart continued in the FA Cup final.

Arsenal wins record 14th FA Cup

Arsenal - Chelsea
Photo by Marc Atkins/Getty Images
By Nicholas MendolaAug 1, 2020, 2:34 PM EDT
Arsenal used a Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang double to engineer a 2-1 comeback win over 10-man Chelsea in the FA Cup Final at Wembley Stadium on Saturday, collecting a record 14th FA Cup and sealing a place in the Europa League.

The win means seventh place in the Premier League will not be good enough for the Europa League. Wolverhampton Wanderers’ only route to Europe is by winning this season’s UEL and going to the 2020-21 Champions League.

Christian Pulisic scored early for the Blues but was removed with a painful injury just after halftime. Cesar Azpilicueta also left with an injury and Mateo Kovacic was shown a controversial second yellow card in the 73rd minute to leave the Blues with 10 men.

Referee Anthony Taylor will be under the microscope for that decision as well as a possible Hector Bellerin foul on Andreas Christensen in the run-up to the winning goal.

Arsenal have won four of the last seven FA Cups, while this was Chelsea’s third appearance in four years. It’s a signature win for Mikel Arteta, and a small step back for Frank Lampard.

Stats

Shots: Arsenal 11-8
Shots on target: 3-3
Fouls: Chelsea 14-2
Possession: Chelsea 60 percent

Man of the Match

Aubameyang — If this is the striker’s last match for Arsenal, it’s a beauty. He didn’t do a terrible amount besides scoring two goals… but he scored two goals in a final. Honorable mention to Nicolas Pepe and Dani Ceballos.

Arsenal – Chelsea recap

Mason Mount came closer in the third minute with a shot from the right that would’ve curled inside the near post if not for the quick hand of Emiliano Martinez

And it was Chelsea who would answer with Mount on the other side of the pitch to take a pass from a driving Pulisic, then feeding Giroud for a flick to the American.

Pulisic controlled the ball flawlessly and cut past a wary Kieran Tierney before chopping the ball across his body to leave Emiliano Martinez in the lurch.

The American forced a save out of Martinez with a hard drive moments later, Chelsea asking all of the questions at Wembley.

Arsenal got back in the fray when Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang hit the deck during a charge alongside Cesar Azpilicueta in the box. Aubameyang got Willy Caballero going the wrong way and put his emphatic strike home.

Azpilicueta then came off injured, replaced by Andreas Christensen.

Pulisic exploded out of the gate and forced a turnover before driving the left. He grimaced once he got inside the 18 and hit the turf in agony holding his hamstring after his shot went wide.

He needed help to get off the pitch.

Arsenal went in front through Aubameyang, who is clearly the Gunners biggest star. Hector Bellerin led a charge up the right side which came to the Gabonese star on the left.

Aubameyang took his time and might’ve wasted his chance were it not for calm work in cutting to his left and chopping past an onrushing Caballero.

It got worse for the Blues when Kovacic fouled Granit Xhaka and picked up a second yellow.

Pulisic Watch: Goal, hamstring injury in FA Cup final

Pulisic injury
Getty Images
By Joe Prince-WrightAug 1, 2020, 2:14 PM EDT
Christian Pulisic had both a dream and nightmare outing in the FA Cup final, as he became the first USMNT player in history to score in the FA Cup final but looked to have severely injured his hamstring.

Pulisic, 21, scored a superb opener at Wembley as he dazzled for Chelsea early on but right at the start of the second half he raced clear of the Arsenal defense, again, but appeared to injure his right hamstring badly before he took a shot.

Injury update, latest news on Pulisic

Frank Lampard gave a Pulisic injury update after the game and said that the USMNT star would not be fit to play in their UEFA Champions League Round of 16 second leg game at Bayern Munich next Saturday.

Here’s a close look at a superb display for Pulisic which ended in injury.

2nd minute: Found on the ball and plays it back to Rudiger. Chelsea looking to play the ball direct early on.

7th minute: GOALLL! Finds Giroud centrally, then surges forward and finds Mount on the left.  A cross from Mount is flicked to Pulisic by Giroud and he dinks home over Emiliano Martinez. Pulisic becomes the first USMNT player in history to score in an FA Cup final.

9th minute: Man, is he up for this. Pulisic puts Bellerin under pressure and wins the ball back for Chelsea.

11th minute: Lovely feet from Pulisic as he ran past two Arsenal defenders and at another two, before hitting a shot right at Emiliano Martinez.

14th minute: A nice flick to Giroud who didn’t quite read it. Lovely creativity.

20th minute: Picks up the ball on the left and is calm and composed on the ball. Always looking to drift inside.

31st minute: Cuts in from the right and flies past two players but Alonso fouls and the attack is over. Chelsea struggling after Arsenal’s equalizer.

38th minute: Found by Kovacic and plays it wide as Chelsea try and possess the ball after losing captain Azpilcueta to injury, who had given away the penalty kick Arsenal equalized from.

41st minute: Almost gets away but Arsenal stop him. A real nuisance.

45th minute: Tackled by Kieran Tierney, as Arsenal win a free kick right on the edge of the box but it is flashed wide.

47th minute: Right at the start of the second half he accelerates towards goal and is away from the Arsenal defense, but he pulls up in agony with a right hamstring injury before getting a shot away which is just wide. Somehow he still had a shot despite being in agony.

48th minute: Pulisic is in agony as he is helped off the pitch and Pedro replaces him. A dream start to the FA Cup final ends in agony for the American. Chelsea and USMNT fans everywhere will be waiting anxiously to hear the latest Pulisic injury update.

UPDATE: Pulisic went straight down the tunnel and was seen late in the second half as the other Chelsea players sat in the stand and watched their team.

Chelsea scorer Pulisic limps out of FA Cup in agony after leg injury

Pulisic news
Photo by Marc Atkins/Getty Images
By Nicholas MendolaAug 1, 2020, 1:52 PM EDT
American star Christian Pulisic hit the peaks and valleys of soccer on Saturday.

Starting on the wing against Arsenal, the 21-year-old scored his 11th Chelsea goal and looked on the verge of a 12th when he pulled up with a painful injury in the FA Cup Final at Wembley Stadium.

Pulisic exploded out of the halftime break and forced a turnover before driving the left side of the pitch.

He grimaced once he got inside the 18 and couldn’t manage full muster on his shot as he hit the turf in agony.

Holding his hamstring after his shot went wide, Pulisic needed help to get off the pitch but was upright in limping off with help.

Injuries are about the only thing that have stopped Pulisic since he became a regular feature for Chelsea. He missed 11 matches this season with muscle troubles in his leg.

USMNT fans will be hoping this non-contact injury is just bad luck, but Pulisic’s agony delivers a real concern for club and country.