More from PST What we learned | Premier League transfer news | Latest USMNT news
Eddie Howe
Getty Images

Eddie Howe leaves Bournemouth by mutual consent

By Joe Prince-WrightAug 1, 2020, 4:43 PM EDT
Leave a comment

Eddie Howe has left Bournemouth by mutual consent, the South Coast club have confirmed.

Howe, 42, has managed Bournemouth for over 450 games and led the Cherries from -17 points in the fourth tier in 2008 to the Premier League in 2014 but after a five-season stay in the PL, they were relegated on the final day of the 2019-20 season by one point.

The former Bournemouth player has been associated with the Cherries for a quarter of a decade and turned them into an attractive, exciting team to watch and he will be highly sought after by Premier League and Championship clubs.

In an open letter to fans detailing his decision, here’s some of what Eddie Howe had to say:

“Having spent a total of 25 years with the club as both a player and a manager this decision – made together with the club – is one of the hardest I’ve ever had to make. However, although the affection and love I have for this football club will always remain, we collectively feel that now is the right time for the club to go in a new direction,” Howe said.

“Bournemouth will always be in my heart, but I firmly believe that now is the right time for the club to have a change. I have always ensured that every decision I have ever made as manager has been in the best interests of the club and its supporters, and this is no different.”

Bournemouth chief executive Neil Blake had the following to say about Howe’s departure, as they will now have to oversee a huge overhaul as they try to bounce straight back to the Premier League.

“Eddie Howe is synonymous with this football club, both as a player and a manager, and that will never change. He is quite simply an AFC Bournemouth legend, having helped transform the identity and history of the club. Myself, our owner Maxim Demin and the board’s gratitude and appreciation for Eddie’s achievements cannot and will never be underestimated,” Blake said.

“A decision like this cannot be taken lightly, which is why this has been discussed together at length over the past few days. It is even harder given our close personal friendship. We wish Eddie well for whatever the future holds and hope he enjoys some much-deserved and well-earned time with his family.”

Howe is, and will always be, a Bournemouth legend for what he did for the club from 2008 to 2011 and 2012 to 2020. Taking them from the brink of extinction amid relegation and financial ruin in the fourth tier to the Premier League in such style was a sight to behold.

Bournemouth have punched above their weight in the Premier League despite being bankrolled by Russian owner Maxim Demin, and with Howe leaving it is now expected that Nathan Ake, Callum Wilson, David Brooks and others star players will follow him out of the door.

As for Howe, it is likely that Crystal Palace, West Ham, Newcastle United and several other Premier League clubs will be interested in hiring him. He has shown enough quality over the last decade to deserve another Premier League job but he will have to rebuild his reputation and may not land one of the top, top jobs he was previously lined up for.

What Howe and Bournemouth achieved over the last decade was legendary. One day there will be a statue of him outside the Vitality Stadium.

Arteta update on Aubameyang future; Lampard on Chelsea injuries

Aubameyang
Getty Images
By Joe Prince-WrightAug 1, 2020, 3:40 PM EDT
Leave a comment

Mikel Arteta provided yet another positive update on the future of a new Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang contract at Arsenal, while Frank Lampard discussed the growing Chelsea injury list.

[ MORE: 3 things we learned ]

In his first season in charge, Arteta has led Arsenal to a 14th FA Cup trophy in their history and Aubameyang scored twice in the semifinal win against Manchester City and the final against Chelsea as the Gunners showed intelligence, grit and class to secure a comeback win at Wembley against their London rivals.

Asked after the game by the BBC for an update on the Aubameyang contract situation, here is what Arteta said about the man he made captain and who hoisted the FA Cup trophy for Arsenal, after initially dropping it.

“I want to build the squad around him,” Arteta said. “He is loved by everyone at the club.”

The Arsenal manager was then asked if he believes Aubameyang will sign a new contract: “I believe so, yes.”

This confidence has been Arteta’s feeling for some time and talks have been ongoing between Arsenal and Aubameyang for months, as he’s out of contract next July 1. Aubameyang wouldn’t answer any questions about his future after the game but with the Gunners in the Europa League next season, that could make a difference in terms of the finances available for his contract.

Aubameyang is 31 and will have big clubs across Europe chasing him and his 27 goals in all competitions this season, for a very poor Arsenal side especially in the first half of the season, shows just how good he is.

Pulisic injury
Getty Images

As for Chelsea, Frank Lampard was very disappointed with the way his team played after going 1-0 up early on thanks to a fine goal from Christian Pulisic. Then things unraveled quickly.

Captain Cesar Azpilicueta gave away a penalty kick then came off with a hamstring injury in the first half, while Pulisic went off with a bad looking hamstring injury at the start of the second half.

Lampard admitted the strain of a long season played its toll on his side and said that Pulisic and Azpilicueta would both be out of the UEFA Champions League Round of 16 second leg clash at Bayern Munich next Saturday.

“It has been putting pressure on all teams because Christian does his [hamstring], Azpi does his, Willian can’t play the game with his injuries. N’Golo Kante isn’t fit enough, otherwise I would have brought him in. Ruben Loftus-Cheek, injured with Achilles problems. There’s a lot of stress on the players. That has conspired against us, a bit. Most teams will probably complain about that but it all came in one lump for us today,” Lampard said.

Pedro, who came on as a sub for Pulisic, also suffered a serious shoulder injury late on and it just wasn’t Chelsea’s day at Wembley after such a bright start.

Lampard added that he was “disappointed with the performance” and “more upset in a general way and it wasn’t enough” to win a final as Arsenal won the FA Cup once again and Chelsea’s young side were left with a feeling of what if.

3 things learned: Arsenal beat Chelsea in FA Cup final

Arsenal Chelsea
Getty Images
By Joe Prince-WrightAug 1, 2020, 3:01 PM EDT
Leave a comment

Here’s a look at three things we learned from Arsenal v Chelsea in the FA Cup final at Wembley, as Arsenal stretched their lead as the most successful FA Cup team in history to 14 trophies.

[ MORE: Pulisic Watch, Analysis ]

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang scored in each half for Arsenal after Christian Pulisic gave Chelsea a deserved early lead, as Mikel Arteta delivered a trophy in his first season in charge of the Gunners.

Frank Lampard and Chelsea lost Cesar Azpilicueta and Pulisic to hamstring injuries and had Mateo Kovacic sent off for the final 15 minutes, while they looked sluggish after conceding a penalty kick in the first half and came up short as they to win silverware in Lampard’s first season in charge.

With the FA Cup win Arsenal also qualify for the Europa League group stage for next season, plus push Tottenham into the qualifying round and give this young Arsenal squad a key reference point in their rebuild.

AUBAMEYANG, CEBALLOS THE DIFFERENCE

This was a tight, tense final between two London rivals and it was a very good spectacle. There really wasn’t much between the two teams but Azpilicueta and Pulisic going off injured hurt Chelsea, so too did Kovacic being sent off late on, while Aubameyang and the brilliant Dani Ceballos led the way for Arsenal. In a game of fine margins, the quality of Ceballos on the ball and the finishing skill of Aubameyang was the difference. It really was as simple as that.

ARSENAL’S INTELLIGENCE, GRIT REWARDED

Chelsea were a little naive but Arsenal took full advantage of it. After a tough opening 20 minutes, Arsenal finally got to grips with the game and played the ball long and over the top of Chelsea’s defense and made the most of the big gaps in their wing back positions. Arsenal were so dangerous in-behind as Auba, Alexandre Lacazette and Nicolas Pepe worked hard defensively as well as going forward. It wasn’t the most fluid display from Arsenal but they worked Chelsea out. Of course, the injuries hit Chelsea hard, but Granit Xhaka, David Luiz and Emiliano Martinez were just a few of the unsung heroes for Arsenal as Rob Holding and Ainsley Maitland-Niles were also superb. Arsenal’s newfound grind and tactical intelligence under Arteta is clear for all to see and he will now be rewarded with buying new players to keep his rebuild going forward.

PULISIC MAKES HISTORY; SUFFERS BIG INJURY

Christian Pulisic had both a dream and nightmare outing in the FA Cup final, as he became the first USMNT player in history to score in the FA Cup final but looks to have severely injured his hamstring.

[ MORE: Pulisic Watch, Analysis ]

Pulisic, 21, was superb in the first half as he scored, set up chances and had other opportunities. However, right at the start of the second half he raced clear of the Arsenal defense, again, but appeared to injure his right hamstring badly before he took a shot.

The sight of Pulisic screaming in agony before he took a shot was not what USMNT or Chelsea fans wanted to see, but he was hanging around the tunnel area after the game and seemed okay enough to be walking around on his own. Hopefully this hamstring injury isn’t as serious as it looked because Pulisic proved he is now Chelsea’s top player after his fine form since the restart continued in the FA Cup final and his injury swung the game in Arsenal’s favor as Chelsea lost their way without the American sensation.

Arsenal wins record 14th FA Cup

Arsenal - Chelsea
Photo by Marc Atkins/Getty Images
By Nicholas MendolaAug 1, 2020, 2:34 PM EDT
Leave a comment

Arsenal used a Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang double to engineer a 2-1 comeback win over 10-man Chelsea in the FA Cup Final at Wembley Stadium on Saturday, collecting a record 14th FA Cup and sealing a place in the Europa League.

The win means seventh place in the Premier League will not be good enough for the Europa League. Wolverhampton Wanderers’ only route to Europe is by winning this season’s UEL and going to the 2020-21 Champions League.

VIDEO: Premier League highlights ] 

Christian Pulisic scored early for the Blues but was removed with a painful injury just after halftime. Cesar Azpilicueta also left with an injury and Mateo Kovacic was shown a controversial second yellow card in the 73rd minute to leave the Blues with 10 men.

Referee Anthony Taylor will be under the microscope for that decision as well as a possible Hector Bellerin foul on Andreas Christensen in the run-up to the winning goal.

Arsenal have won four of the last seven FA Cups, while this was Chelsea’s third appearance in four years. It’s a signature win for Mikel Arteta, and a small step back for Frank Lampard.

Stats

Shots: Arsenal 11-8
Shots on target: 3-3
Fouls: Chelsea 14-2
Possession: Chelsea 60 percent

[ MORE: FA Cup Final box score ]

Man of the Match

Aubameyang — If this is the striker’s last match for Arsenal, it’s a beauty. He didn’t do a terrible amount besides scoring two goals… but he scored two goals in a final. Honorable mention to Nicolas Pepe and Dani Ceballos.

Arsenal – Chelsea recap

Mason Mount came closer in the third minute with a shot from the right that would’ve curled inside the near post if not for the quick hand of Emiliano Martinez

And it was Chelsea who would answer with Mount on the other side of the pitch to take a pass from a driving Pulisic, then feeding Giroud for a flick to the American.

Pulisic controlled the ball flawlessly and cut past a wary Kieran Tierney before chopping the ball across his body to leave Emiliano Martinez in the lurch.

The American forced a save out of Martinez with a hard drive moments later, Chelsea asking all of the questions at Wembley.

Arsenal got back in the fray when Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang hit the deck during a charge alongside Cesar Azpilicueta in the box. Aubameyang got Willy Caballero going the wrong way and put his emphatic strike home.

Azpilicueta then came off injured, replaced by Andreas Christensen.

Pulisic exploded out of the gate and forced a turnover before driving the left. He grimaced once he got inside the 18 and hit the turf in agony holding his hamstring after his shot went wide.

He needed help to get off the pitch.

Arsenal went in front through Aubameyang, who is clearly the Gunners biggest star. Hector Bellerin led a charge up the right side which came to the Gabonese star on the left.

Aubameyang took his time and might’ve wasted his chance were it not for calm work in cutting to his left and chopping past an onrushing Caballero.

It got worse for the Blues when Kovacic fouled Granit Xhaka and picked up a second yellow.

Pulisic Watch: Goal, hamstring injury in FA Cup final

Pulisic injury
Getty Images
By Joe Prince-WrightAug 1, 2020, 2:14 PM EDT
Leave a comment

Christian Pulisic had both a dream and nightmare outing in the FA Cup final, as he became the first USMNT player in history to score in the FA Cup final but looked to have severely injured his hamstring.

[ VIDEO: Premier League highlights

Pulisic, 21, scored a superb opener at Wembley as he dazzled for Chelsea early on but right at the start of the second half he raced clear of the Arsenal defense, again, but appeared to injure his right hamstring badly before he took a shot.

Injury update, latest news on Pulisic

Frank Lampard gave a Pulisic injury update after the game and said that the USMNT star would not be fit to play in their UEFA Champions League Round of 16 second leg game at Bayern Munich next Saturday.

Here’s a close look at a superb display for Pulisic which ended in injury.

2nd minute: Found on the ball and plays it back to Rudiger. Chelsea looking to play the ball direct early on.

7th minute: GOALLL! Finds Giroud centrally, then surges forward and finds Mount on the left.  A cross from Mount is flicked to Pulisic by Giroud and he dinks home over Emiliano Martinez. Pulisic becomes the first USMNT player in history to score in an FA Cup final.

9th minute: Man, is he up for this. Pulisic puts Bellerin under pressure and wins the ball back for Chelsea.

11th minute: Lovely feet from Pulisic as he ran past two Arsenal defenders and at another two, before hitting a shot right at Emiliano Martinez.

14th minute: A nice flick to Giroud who didn’t quite read it. Lovely creativity.

20th minute: Picks up the ball on the left and is calm and composed on the ball. Always looking to drift inside.

31st minute: Cuts in from the right and flies past two players but Alonso fouls and the attack is over. Chelsea struggling after Arsenal’s equalizer.

38th minute: Found by Kovacic and plays it wide as Chelsea try and possess the ball after losing captain Azpilcueta to injury, who had given away the penalty kick Arsenal equalized from.

41st minute: Almost gets away but Arsenal stop him. A real nuisance.

45th minute: Tackled by Kieran Tierney, as Arsenal win a free kick right on the edge of the box but it is flashed wide.

47th minute: Right at the start of the second half he accelerates towards goal and is away from the Arsenal defense, but he pulls up in agony with a right hamstring injury before getting a shot away which is just wide. Somehow he still had a shot despite being in agony.

48th minute: Pulisic is in agony as he is helped off the pitch and Pedro replaces him. A dream start to the FA Cup final ends in agony for the American. Chelsea and USMNT fans everywhere will be waiting anxiously to hear the latest Pulisic injury update.

UPDATE: Pulisic went straight down the tunnel and was seen late in the second half as the other Chelsea players sat in the stand and watched their team.