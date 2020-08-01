Liverpool have a fresh new look for 2020-21 and a fresh new kit manufacturer in Nike as the newly-crowned Premier League champions have signed a long-term deal with the American sportswear giant.
The five-year deal with Nike began this summer and Liverpool will reportedly be paid $39.2 million per season.
It is the first time Liverpool have had Nike as their kit suppliers and here are a few more details about their home kit for the 2020-21 season.
“Red, white, and teal has been a traditional colourway used throughout the club’s longstanding history, relating to the traditional club crest, while also appearing as a prominent feature on the iconic LFC jersey since the club was founded in 1892. Teal is also a colour that represents the city of Liverpool, reminiscent of the colour of the Liver Bird that sits at the top of the famous Liver Building. On the nape of the neck, the 96-emblem encased by the eternal flames sits proudly in memory of the 96 children, women and men who lost their lives at Hillsborough. The kit officially launches Nike’s ‘Tell Us Never’ campaign for the 20/21 season, which encapsulates just what it means to be undeniably Red – always surmounting the impossible and striving for success.”
Below is a look at the video unveiling the new kit as Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain leads the unboxing and is joined by plenty of star names, while plenty of photos of Jurgen Klopp’s stars modelling their new look.
