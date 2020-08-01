More from PST What we learned | Premier League transfer news | Latest USMNT news
Christian Pulisic
Getty Images

Pulisic Watch: Goal, hamstring injury in FA Cup final

By Joe Prince-WrightAug 1, 2020, 2:14 PM EDT
Leave a comment

Christian Pulisic had both a dream and nightmare outing in the FA Cup final, as he became the first USMNT player in history to score in the FA Cup final but looked to have severely injured his hamstring.

[ VIDEO: Premier League highlights

Pulisic, 21, scored a superb opener at Wembley as he dazzled for Chelsea early on but right at the start of the second half he raced clear of the Arsenal defense, again, but appeared to injur=e his right hamstring badly before he took a shot.

Here’s a close look at a superb display for Pulisic which ended in injury.

2nd minute: Found on the ball and plays it back to Rudiger. Chelsea looking to play the ball direct early on.

7th minute: GOALLL! Finds Giroud centrally, then surges forward and finds Mount on the left.  A cross from Mount is flicked to Pulisic by Giroud and he dinks home over Emiliano Martinez. Pulisic becomes the first USMNT player in history to score in an FA Cup final.

9th minute: Man, is he up for this. Pulisic puts Bellerin under pressure and wins the ball back for Chelsea.

11th minute: Lovely feet from Pulisic as he ran past two Arsenal defenders and at another two, before hitting a shot right at Emiliano Martinez.

14th minute: A nice flick to Giroud who didn’t quite read it. Lovely creativity.

20th minute: Picks up the ball on the left and is calm and composed on the ball. Always looking to drift inside.

31st minute: Cuts in from the right and flies past two players but Alonso fouls and the attack is over. Chelsea struggling after Arsenal’s equalizer.

38th minute: Found by Kovacic and plays it wide as Chelsea try and possess the ball after losing captain Azpilcueta to injury, who had given away the penalty kick Arsenal equalized from.

41st minute: Almost gets away but Arsenal stop him. A real nuisance.

45th minute: Tackled by Kieran Tierney, as Arsenal win a free kick right on the edge of the box but it is flashed wide.

47th minute: Right at the start of the second half he accelerates towards goal and is away from the Arsenal defense, but he pulls up in agony with a right hamstring injury before getting a shot away which is just wide. Somehow he still had a shot despite being in agony.

48th minute: Pulisic is in agony as he is helped off the pitch and Pedro replaces him. A dream start to the FA Cup final ends in agony for the American. Chelsea and USMNT fans everywhere will be waiting anxiously to hear the latest Pulisic injury update.

UPDATE: Pulisic went straight down the tunnel and was seen late in the second half as the other Chelsea players sat in the stand and watched their team.

Arsenal wins record 14th FA Cup

Arsenal - Chelsea
Photo by Marc Atkins/Getty Images
By Nicholas MendolaAug 1, 2020, 2:34 PM EDT
Leave a comment

Arsenal used a Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang double to engineer a 2-1 comeback win over 10-man Chelsea in the FA Cup Final at Wembley Stadium on Saturday, collecting a record 14th FA Cup and sealing a place in the Europa League.

The win means seventh place in the Premier League will not be good enough for the Europa League. Wolverhampton Wanderers’ only route to Europe is by winning this season’s UEL and going to the 2020-21 Champions League.

VIDEO: Premier League highlights ] 

Christian Pulisic scored early for the Blues but was removed with a painful injury just after halftime. Cesar Azpilicueta also left with an injury and Mateo Kovacic was shown a controversial second yellow card in the 73rd minute to leave the Blues with 10 men.

Referee Anthony Taylor will be under the microscope for that decision as well as a possible Hector Bellerin foul on Andreas Christensen in the run-up to the winning goal.

Arsenal have won four of the last seven FA Cups, while this was Chelsea’s third appearance in four years. It’s a signature win for Mikel Arteta, and a small step back for Frank Lampard.

Stats

Shots: Arsenal 11-8
Shots on target: 3-3
Fouls: Chelsea 14-2
Possession: Chelsea 60 percent

[ MORE: FA Cup Final box score ]

Man of the Match

Aubameyang — If this is the striker’s last match for Arsenal, it’s a beauty. He didn’t do a terrible amount besides scoring two goals… but he scored two goals in a final. Honorable mention to Nicolas Pepe and Dani Ceballos.

Arsenal – Chelsea recap

Mason Mount came closer in the third minute with a shot from the right that would’ve curled inside the near post if not for the quick hand of Emiliano Martinez

And it was Chelsea who would answer with Mount on the other side of the pitch to take a pass from a driving Pulisic, then feeding Giroud for a flick to the American.

Pulisic controlled the ball flawlessly and cut past a wary Kieran Tierney before chopping the ball across his body to leave Emiliano Martinez in the lurch.

The American forced a save out of Martinez with a hard drive moments later, Chelsea asking all of the questions at Wembley.

Arsenal got back in the fray when Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang hit the deck during a charge alongside Cesar Azpilicueta in the box. Aubameyang got Willy Caballero going the wrong way and put his emphatic strike home.

Azpilicueta then came off injured, replaced by Andreas Christensen.

Pulisic exploded out of the gate and forced a turnover before driving the left. He grimaced once he got inside the 18 and hit the turf in agony holding his hamstring after his shot went wide.

He needed help to get off the pitch.

Arsenal went in front through Aubameyang, who is clearly the Gunners biggest star. Hector Bellerin led a charge up the right side which came to the Gabonese star on the left.

Aubameyang took his time and might’ve wasted his chance were it not for calm work in cutting to his left and chopping past an onrushing Caballero.

It got worse for the Blues when Kovacic fouled Granit Xhaka and picked up a second yellow.

Chelsea scorer Pulisic limps out of FA Cup in agony after leg injury

Pulisic news
Photo by Marc Atkins/Getty Images
By Nicholas MendolaAug 1, 2020, 1:52 PM EDT
Leave a comment

American star Christian Pulisic hit the peaks and valleys of soccer on Saturday.

Starting on the wing against Arsenal, the 21-year-old scored his 11th Chelsea goal and looked on the verge of a 12th when he pulled up with a painful injury in the FA Cup Final at Wembley Stadium.

Pulisic exploded out of the halftime break and forced a turnover before driving the left side of the pitch.

[ FOLLOW: Stats, play-by-play in FA Cup Final ]

He grimaced once he got inside the 18 and couldn’t manage full muster on his shot as he hit the turf in agony.

Holding his hamstring after his shot went wide, Pulisic needed help to get off the pitch but was upright in limping off with help.

Injuries are about the only thing that have stopped Pulisic since he became a regular feature for Chelsea. He missed 11 matches this season with muscle troubles in his leg.

USMNT fans will be hoping this non-contact injury is just bad luck, but Pulisic’s agony delivers a real concern for club and country.

VIDEO, PHOTOS: Liverpool unveil new Nike 2020-21 home kit

Liverpool FC
Liverpool FC/Nike
By Joe Prince-WrightAug 1, 2020, 1:15 PM EDT
Leave a comment

Liverpool have a fresh new look for 2020-21 and a fresh new kit manufacturer in Nike as the newly-crowned Premier League champions have signed a long-term deal with the American sportswear giant.

The five-year deal with Nike began this summer and Liverpool will reportedly be paid $39.2 million per season.

[ VIDEO: Premier League highlights

It is the first time Liverpool have had Nike as their kit suppliers and here are a few more details about their home kit for the 2020-21 season.

“Red, white, and teal has been a traditional colourway used throughout the club’s longstanding history, relating to the traditional club crest, while also appearing as a prominent feature on the iconic LFC jersey since the club was founded in 1892. Teal is also a colour that represents the city of Liverpool, reminiscent of the colour of the Liver Bird that sits at the top of the famous Liver Building. On the nape of the neck, the 96-emblem encased by the eternal flames sits proudly in memory of the 96 children, women and men who lost their lives at Hillsborough. The kit officially launches Nike’s ‘Tell Us Never’ campaign for the 20/21 season, which encapsulates just what it means to be undeniably Red – always surmounting the impossible and striving for success.”

Below is a look at the video unveiling the new kit as Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain leads the unboxing and is joined by plenty of star names, while plenty of photos of Jurgen Klopp’s stars modelling their new look.

WATCH: Pulisic starts, finishes Chelsea team goal to open FA Cup Final

Pulisic goal video
Photo by Adam Davy/Pool via Getty Images
By Nicholas MendolaAug 1, 2020, 12:46 PM EDT
Leave a comment

Christian Pulisic is a big game player.

The American playmaker has Chelsea up 1-0 early in the FA Cup Final at Wembley Stadium with a slick and clinical bit of work in the 18 to cap off a team goal for the Blues.

[ FOLLOW: Stats, play-by-play in FA Cup Final ]

Pulisic, 21, drove the center of the pitch and pushed a pass to Mason Mount on the left. He then swerved left then right to meet Olivier Giroud’s lay off, darting past a wary Kieran Tierney.

He finished the play with a cut shot to the other side of a diving Emiliano Martinez, the Blues going up 1-0 before the clock hit 5:00.

It’s his 11th goal for Chelsea across all competitions and first in the FA Cup.