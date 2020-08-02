In the latest round of transfer news Kasper Schmeichel has been linked with a shock move to Manchester United, while Troy Deeney to Tottenham is another surprise report.

Starting in Manchester, it has been reported that Manchester United want to bring Leicester City’s Kasper Schmeichel to Old Trafford.

A report from The Sun stats that Schmeichel, 33, is lined up to replace David de Gea after his poor recent form. Given Dean Henderson’s impressive form on loan at Sheffield United over the past two seasons, this report comes as even more of a surprise.

De Gea has made a steady number of errors over the past two years and although Solskjaer has backed him publicly, the report states that the Man United coaching staff have been looking into De Gea’s stats privately and want to replace him.

If they did sign Schmeichel the Danish goalkeeper would be following in the footsteps of his father, Peter, in playing for the Red Devils. Schmeichel has three years left on his current deal at Leicester but it is believed he’s the cheapest new goalkeeper option they are looking at. Henderson, 23, is deemed to be a few years away from being considered a number one goalkeeper at Man United.

This potential transfer is way out there at about 10-15 percent in terms of the probably factor but it could happen if Solskjaer really wants to move De Gea on this summer.

Speaking of ‘out there’ transfer reports…

Moving down to north London, a report claims that Troy Deeney has been offered to Tottenham on loan.

The captain of relegated Watford is available for a transfer this summer, say the Daily Mail, as Deeney has one year left on his contract at Watford.

Deeney, 32, is one of Watford’s highest earners and the Hornets want to offload as many of their top earners as possible as they prepare for life in the Championship.

Per the report, Mourinho is keen to have Deeney as a back-up option for Kane and young striker Troy Parrott was sent out on loan to Millwall this weekend for the 2020-21 campaign.

This actually wouldn’t be a bad move for Spurs, if Deeney can stay fit. Look, which strikers are going to want to move to Tottenham to play second fiddle to Kane? Fernando Llorente did an okay job at it but there’s no real option there now, especially for the Europa League, especially with teenager Parrott going out on loan.

Kane is often overplayed and his injury record suggests he should be rested more during a season. Adding Deeney, or another experienced striker, would be a nice luxury to have as Son, Lucas Moura and Steven Bergwijn couldn’t replicate Kane’s hold-up play when he was out injured.

Plus, Deeney seems like a Mourinho-type player, am I right?

