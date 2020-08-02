More from PST What we learned | Premier League transfer news | Latest USMNT news
Infantino
FIFA: Infantino should remain president during probe

Associated PressAug 2, 2020, 2:05 PM EDT
LONDON (AP) Gianni Infantino can remain FIFA president and should not be forced from power while under criminal investigation, world football’s governing body told The Associated Press on Saturday.

A Swiss special prosecutor opened a criminal case into Infantino’s conduct on Thursday over his meetings with the country’s attorney general who has been leading a sprawling investigation into football corruption.

“There is nothing preventing the president from performing his duties,” FIFA said in a statement to the AP. “He will continue to fully assume his functions within FIFA.”

The FIFA ethics committee faced calls to suspend Infantino from his predecessor, Sepp Blatter, who was toppled in disgrace in 2015 and banned from world football until 2021.

“The FIFA president is subject to a criminal investigation by the Swiss judicial authorities,” FIFA said, “but he has not been charged nor is he guilty of anything. … FIFA and its President will continue to cooperate fully with the judicial authorities in Switzerland until these investigations are concluded.”

Swiss attorney general Michael Lauber has offered to resign over the case that centers on three meetings he had with Infantino in recent years – including one that he hadn’t disclosed and claimed no memory of.

“FIFA is convinced that at the end of the current investigations it will be confirmed that the FIFA president didn’t do anything wrong by performing his fiduciary duties and meeting the attorney general of Switzerland,” FIFA said.

Predictions, odds for Champions League, Europa League knockouts

Champions League odds
By Joe Prince-WrightAug 2, 2020, 1:07 PM EDT
The UEFA Champions League and Europa League resume this week and I’m going to reveal my predictions for this next round as well as the latest odds for Europe’s top two continental tournaments.

With Manchester City and Chelsea still in the Champions League and Manchester United and Wolves among the favorites to win the Europa League, there is a lot on the line for Premier League clubs in the coming weeks.

Just because the Premier League season is over, that doesn’t mean the action is over. Far from it.

In the next few days the Europa League and Champions League Round of 16 second legs will take place before mini tournaments begin.

Man City lead Real Madrid 2-1 from their first leg in Spain, while Chelsea trail Bayern 3-0 as they head to Germany for the return game. Man United are all but in the quarterfinals, while Wolves are favored to make the Europa quarters too.

Lisbon, Portugal will host the Champions League games from the quarterfinal stage onwards, while the Europa League games will be hosted around Germany.

Below is a look at my predictions, the odds for the games this week and how to watch all of the fixtures in the USA.

JPW’s Champions League predictions

Round of 16 (August 7-8)
Friday, August 7: Manchester City 1-1 Real Madrid (2-1)
Friday, August 7: Juventus 2-1 Lyon (0-1)
Saturday, August 8: Barcelona 3-1 Napoli (1-1)
Saturday, August 8: Bayern Munich 2-1 Chelsea (3-0)

JPW’s Europa League predictions

Round of 16 (August 5-6)
Copenhagen 1-2 Istanbul Basaksehir
Wolves 2-0 Olympiakos
Bayer Leverkusen 2-1 Rangers
Shakhtar Donetsk 1-3 Wolfsburg
Basel 1-2 Eintracht Frankfurt
Manchester United 3-1 LASK
Inter Milan 3-0 Getafe
Sevilla 1-3 Roma

Champions League betting odds

Round of 16 (August 7-8)
(-139) Manchester City v. Real Madrid (+320). Tie: +340
(-230) Juventus v. Lyon (+650). Tie: +340
(-150) Barcelona v. Napoli (+400). Tie: +300
(-250) Bayern Munich v. Chelsea (+650). Tie: +410

Quarterfinals (August 12-13)
(+200) Atalanta v. Paris Saint-Germain (+120). Tie: +285
(+225) RB Leipzig v. Atletico Madrid (+133). Tie: 220

Outright winner
Manchester City (+350)
Bayern Munich (+365)
Paris Saint-Germain (+450)
Atletico Madrid (+700)
Atalanta (+950)
Barcelona (+1100)
RB Leipzig (+1500)
Juventus (+1700)

Europa League betting odds

Round of 16 (August 5-6)
(+155) Copenhagen v. Istanbul Basaksehir (+180). Tie: +235
(-134) Wolves v. Olympiakos (+390). Tie: +260
(-162) Bayer Leverkusen v. Rangers (+410). Tie: +310
(+135) Shakhtar Donetsk v. Wolfsburg (+185). Tie: +265
(+155) Basel v. Eintracht Frankfurt (+155). Tie: +275
(-455) Manchester United v. LASK (+1200). Tie: +550
(-143) Inter Milan v. Getafe (+385). Tie: +285
(+110) Sevilla v. Roma (+270). Tie: +230

Outright winner
Manchester United (+160)
Inter Milan (+500)
Bayer Leverkusen (+700)
Wolves (+800)
Sevilla (+900)

How to watch, stream Champions League and Europa League

Dates: August 5-23
Location: Round of 16 at home venues; Quarterfinals onwards in Lisbon/Germany
How to watch: CBS Sports
Live updates: Here at NBCSports.com

Transfer news: Schmeichel to Man United; Deeney to Tottenham

Schmeichel to Manchester United
By Joe Prince-WrightAug 2, 2020, 12:25 PM EDT
In the latest round of transfer news Kasper Schmeichel has been linked with a shock move to Manchester United, while Troy Deeney to Tottenham is another surprise report.

Starting in Manchester, it has been reported that Manchester United want to bring Leicester City’s Kasper Schmeichel to Old Trafford.

A report from The Sun stats that Schmeichel, 33, is lined up to replace David de Gea after his poor recent form. Given Dean Henderson’s impressive form on loan at Sheffield United over the past two seasons, this report comes as even more of a surprise.

De Gea has made a steady number of errors over the past two years and although Solskjaer has backed him publicly, the report states that the Man United coaching staff have been looking into De Gea’s stats privately and want to replace him.

If they did sign Schmeichel the Danish goalkeeper would be following in the footsteps of his father, Peter, in playing for the Red Devils. Schmeichel has three years left on his current deal at Leicester but it is believed he’s the cheapest new goalkeeper option they are looking at. Henderson, 23, is deemed to be a few years away from being considered a number one goalkeeper at Man United.

This potential transfer is way out there at about 10-15 percent in terms of the probably factor but it could happen if Solskjaer really wants to move De Gea on this summer.

Speaking of ‘out there’ transfer reports…

Deeney Tottenham
Moving down to north London, a report claims that Troy Deeney has been offered to Tottenham on loan.

The captain of relegated Watford is available for a transfer this summer, say the Daily Mail, as Deeney has one year left on his contract at Watford.

Deeney, 32, is one of Watford’s highest earners and the Hornets want to offload as many of their top earners as possible as they prepare for life in the Championship.

Per the report, Mourinho is keen to have Deeney as a back-up option for Kane and young striker Troy Parrott was sent out on loan to Millwall this weekend for the 2020-21 campaign.

This actually wouldn’t be a bad move for Spurs, if Deeney can stay fit. Look, which strikers are going to want to move to Tottenham to play second fiddle to Kane? Fernando Llorente did an okay job at it but there’s no real option there now, especially for the Europa League, especially with teenager Parrott going out on loan.

Kane is often overplayed and his injury record suggests he should be rested more during a season. Adding Deeney, or another experienced striker, would be a nice luxury to have as Son, Lucas Moura and Steven Bergwijn couldn’t replicate Kane’s hold-up play when he was out injured.

Plus, Deeney seems like a Mourinho-type player, am I right?

Pulisic Watch: Goal, hamstring injury in FA Cup final

Pulisic injury
By Joe Prince-WrightAug 2, 2020, 12:14 PM EDT
Christian Pulisic had both a dream and nightmare outing in the FA Cup final, as he became the first USMNT player in history to score in the FA Cup final but looked to have severely injured his hamstring.

Pulisic, 21, scored a superb opener at Wembley as he dazzled for Chelsea early on but right at the start of the second half he raced clear of the Arsenal defense, again, but appeared to injure his right hamstring badly before he took a shot.

Injury update, latest news on Pulisic

Frank Lampard gave a Pulisic injury update after the game and said that the USMNT star would not be fit to play in their UEFA Champions League Round of 16 second leg game at Bayern Munich next Saturday. Lampard also confirmed that Pulisic will have a scan on his injured hamstring to determine the severity of the damage.

Here’s a close look at a superb display for Pulisic which ended in injury.

2nd minute: Found on the ball and plays it back to Rudiger. Chelsea looking to play the ball direct early on.

7th minute: GOALLL! Finds Giroud centrally, then surges forward and finds Mount on the left.  A cross from Mount is flicked to Pulisic by Giroud and he dinks home over Emiliano Martinez. Pulisic becomes the first USMNT player in history to score in an FA Cup final.

9th minute: Man, is he up for this. Pulisic puts Bellerin under pressure and wins the ball back for Chelsea.

11th minute: Lovely feet from Pulisic as he ran past two Arsenal defenders and at another two, before hitting a shot right at Emiliano Martinez.

14th minute: A nice flick to Giroud who didn’t quite read it. Lovely creativity.

20th minute: Picks up the ball on the left and is calm and composed on the ball. Always looking to drift inside.

31st minute: Cuts in from the right and flies past two players but Alonso fouls and the attack is over. Chelsea struggling after Arsenal’s equalizer.

38th minute: Found by Kovacic and plays it wide as Chelsea try and possess the ball after losing captain Azpilcueta to injury, who had given away the penalty kick Arsenal equalized from.

41st minute: Almost gets away but Arsenal stop him. A real nuisance.

45th minute: Tackled by Kieran Tierney, as Arsenal win a free kick right on the edge of the box but it is flashed wide.

47th minute: Right at the start of the second half he accelerates towards goal and is away from the Arsenal defense, but he pulls up in agony with a right hamstring injury before getting a shot away which is just wide. Somehow he still had a shot despite being in agony.

48th minute: Pulisic is in agony as he is helped off the pitch and Pedro replaces him. A dream start to the FA Cup final ends in agony for the American. Chelsea and USMNT fans everywhere will be waiting anxiously to hear the latest Pulisic injury update.

UPDATE: Pulisic went straight down the tunnel and was seen late in the second half as the other Chelsea players sat in the stand and watched their team.

What does Arsenal’s FA Cup victory mean for European qualification?

Tottenham Wolves Europe
By Joe Prince-WrightAug 2, 2020, 11:08 AM EDT
Arsenal qualified for Europe courtesy of their FA Cup win against Chelsea on Saturday, but what does it mean for other Premier League teams such as Tottenham and Wolves as they hope to play in Europe during the 2020-21 season?

The Gunners finished eighth in the Premier League table this season, so they knew their only chance of sealing European qualification for the 25th season on the trot was to win the FA Cup.

With victory over Chelsea secured, Mikel Arteta’s side now know they are guaranteed Europa League group stage action but here’s what else it has confirmed in terms of other Tottenham and Wolves playing in Europe over the coming months.

Arsenal

Group stage spot for 2020-21 Europa League confirmed due to FA Cup victory. Simple as that.

Tottenham Hotspur

Finished in sixth place in the Premier League. Enter the 2020-21 Europa League competition at the second qualifying round stage. Had Arsenal lost in the FA Cup final to Chelsea, Tottenham would have qualified for the 2020-21 Europa League group stage. Now they must start qualifying in mid-September with the second round on Sept. 17 and the third on Sept. 24 and a playoff on Oct. 1. Only after the playoff will they know whether or not they will be in the Europa League group stage.

Tottenham could play any of the following teams in qualifying:

  • Kesla FK (Azerbaijan)
  • Torshavn (Faroe Islands)
  • Neftchi Baku (Azerbaijan)
  • Kaysar Kyzylorda (Kazakhstan)
  • Ordabasy Shymkent (Kazakhstan)
  • Sutjeska Niksic (Montenegro)
  • OFI Heraklion (Crete, Greece)
  • FK Riteriai (Lithuania)
  • FH Hafnarfjardar (Iceland)
  • Santa Coloma (Andorra)
  • Shakhtyor Soligorsk (Belarus)
  • Kalju Nomme (Estonia)
  • Backa Topola (Serbia)
  • Vojvodina Novi Sad (Serbia)

Wolverhampton Wanderers

Wolves
Finished in seventh place in the Premier League. No qualification to 2020-21 Europa League guaranteed via their league position due to Arsenal’s FA Cup. The only way Wolves can secure European action next season is by winning the 2019-20 Europa League. They are currently in the Round of 16 stage (drawing 1-1 with Olympiakos after the first leg in Greece) as the Europa League action resumes next week.

If Wolves win the 2019-20 Europa League they will automatically qualify for the 2020-21 UEFA Champions League group stage. If that happens, the Premier League will have five Champions League teams in the Champions League group stage next season (Liverpool, Man City, Man United, Chelsea and Wolves) and three in the Europa League with Leicester City and Arsenal confirmed for the group stage, plus Tottenham in the qualifying rounds.