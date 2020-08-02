More from PST What we learned | Premier League transfer news | Latest USMNT news
MLS is Back


MLS is Back semifinals set: Portland, Minnesota prevail (video)

By Joe Prince-WrightAug 2, 2020, 10:19 AM EDT
LAKE BUENA VISTA, Fla. (AP) Diego Valeri and Andy Polo came on in the second half to score key goals as the Portland Timbers defeated New York City FC 3-1 on Saturday night in the final quarterfinal match of the MLS is Back tournament.

[ MORE: All of PST's MLS coverage

Sebastian Blanco also scored for the Timbers, who will face the Philadelphia Union in a Wednesday semifinal. The winner will face Minnesota United or Orlando City in the championship game on Aug. 11.

Jesus Medina had NYCFC’s lone goal on a penalty kick in the first half.

[ MORE: MLS is Back schedule ]

Valeri didn’t start for the second time in five tournament games. The midfielder came on at the beginning of the second half and put the Timbers in the lead in the 65th minute when he split two NYCFC defenders off a pass by Jaroslaw Niezgoda and drilled a right footer that beat goalkeeper Sean Johnson for his second game-winning goal of the tournament.

Polo scored in the 76th minute, shortly after he entered the game. The midfielder lofted a beautiful shot from just outside the box that found its way into the top far corner.

NYCFC scored first in the 27th minute on Medina’s penalty kick after Portland’s Larrys Mabiala fouled Medina inside the box. The Timbers evened it 16 minutes later when Blanco intercepted a clearing pass and curled a shot into the net. NYCFC had a 10-9 advantage in shots. Johnson and Steve Clark each had two saves.

As for the other quarterfinal on Saturday, Robin Lod had a goal and an assist, Hassani Dotson had two assists and Minnesota United advanced in the MLS is Back tournament with a 4-1 victory over the San Jose Earthquakes.

Lod and Jacori Hayes scored first-half goals 90 seconds apart to give Minnesota a 2-0 lead at halftime. Magnus Eriksson helped the Earthquakes get within a goal early in the second half on a penalty kick before Minnesota’s Luis Amarilla and Marlon Hairston scored to put it out of reach.

Minnesota United will face Orlando in Thursday’s semifinal, with the winner advancing to the championship game on Aug. 11.

Lod put Minnesota United on the board in the 20th minute when he had an open shot after San Jose goalkeeper Daniel Vega was caught out of position. Hayes quickly put the Loons up by two in the 21st minute when he put in a rebound after Vega deflected Hassani Dotson’s shot.

San Jose was awarded a penalty kick after a video review when it was determined that Hayes committed a hand ball inside the box. Eriksson converted on the penalty with his third goal of the tournament in the 50th minute.

Amarilla put Minnesota back up by two six minutes later with a left-footed finish just past the near post. Hairston closed the scoring in the 86th minute after getting a crossing pass from Dotson.

Minnesota United has won four straight against San Jose, outscoring them 15-4.


By Joe Prince-WrightAug 2, 2020, 1:07 PM EDT
The UEFA Champions League and Europa League resume this week and I’m going to reveal my predictions for this next round as well as the latest odds for Europe’s top two continental tournaments.

[ LIVE: Champions League scores

With Manchester City and Chelsea still in the Champions League and Manchester United and Wolves among the favorites to win the Europa League, there is a lot on the line for Premier League clubs in the coming weeks.

Just because the Premier League season is over, that doesn’t mean the action is over. Far from it.

[ LIVE: Europa League scores ]

In the next few days the Europa League and Champions League Round of 16 second legs will take place before mini tournaments begin.

Man City lead Real Madrid 2-1 from their first leg in Spain, while Chelsea trail Bayern 3-0 as they head to Germany for the return game. Man United are all but in the quarterfinals, while Wolves are favored to make the Europa quarters too.

Lisbon, Portugal will host the Champions League games from the quarterfinal stage onwards, while the Europa League games will be hosted around Germany.

Below is a look at my predictions, the odds for the games this week and how to watch all of the fixtures in the USA.

JPW’s Champions League predictions

Round of 16 (August 7-8)
Friday, August 7: Manchester City 1-1 Real Madrid (2-1)
Friday, August 7: Juventus 2-1 Lyon (0-1)
Saturday, August 8: Barcelona 3-1 Napoli (1-1)
Saturday, August 8: Bayern Munich 2-1 Chelsea (3-0)

JPW’s Europa League predictions

Round of 16 (August 5-6)
Copenhagen 1-2 Istanbul Basaksehir
Wolves 2-0 Olympiakos
Bayer Leverkusen 2-1 Rangers
Shakhtar Donetsk 1-3 Wolfsburg
Basel 1-2 Eintracht Frankfurt
Manchester United 3-1 LASK
Inter Milan 3-0 Getafe
Sevilla 1-3 Roma

Champions League betting odds

Round of 16 (August 7-8)
(-139) Manchester City v. Real Madrid (+320). Tie: +340
(-230) Juventus v. Lyon (+650). Tie: +340
(-150) Barcelona v. Napoli (+400). Tie: +300
(-250) Bayern Munich v. Chelsea (+650). Tie: +410

Quarterfinals (August 12-13)
(+200) Atalanta v. Paris Saint-Germain (+120). Tie: +285
(+225) RB Leipzig v. Atletico Madrid (+133). Tie: 220

Outright winner
Manchester City (+350)
Bayern Munich (+365)
Paris Saint-Germain (+450)
Atletico Madrid (+700)
Atalanta (+950)
Barcelona (+1100)
RB Leipzig (+1500)
Juventus (+1700)

Europa League betting odds

Round of 16 (August 5-6)
(+155) Copenhagen v. Istanbul Basaksehir (+180). Tie: +235
(-134) Wolves v. Olympiakos (+390). Tie: +260
(-162) Bayer Leverkusen v. Rangers (+410). Tie: +310
(+135) Shakhtar Donetsk v. Wolfsburg (+185). Tie: +265
(+155) Basel v. Eintracht Frankfurt (+155). Tie: +275
(-455) Manchester United v. LASK (+1200). Tie: +550
(-143) Inter Milan v. Getafe (+385). Tie: +285
(+110) Sevilla v. Roma (+270). Tie: +230

Outright winner
Manchester United (+160)
Inter Milan (+500)
Bayer Leverkusen (+700)
Wolves (+800)
Sevilla (+900)

How to watch, stream Champions League and Europa League

Dates: August 5-23
Location: Round of 16 at home venues; Quarterfinals onwards in Lisbon/Germany
How to watch: CBS Sports
Live updates: Here at NBCSports.com


By Joe Prince-WrightAug 2, 2020, 12:25 PM EDT
In the latest round of transfer news Kasper Schmeichel has been linked with a shock move to Manchester United, while Troy Deeney to Tottenham is another surprise report.

[ VIDEO: Premier League highlights ]

Starting in Manchester, it has been reported that Manchester United want to bring Leicester City’s Kasper Schmeichel to Old Trafford.

A report from The Sun stats that Schmeichel, 33, is lined up to replace David de Gea after his poor recent form. Given Dean Henderson’s impressive form on loan at Sheffield United over the past two seasons, this report comes as even more of a surprise.

De Gea has made a steady number of errors over the past two years and although Solskjaer has backed him publicly, the report states that the Man United coaching staff have been looking into De Gea’s stats privately and want to replace him.

If they did sign Schmeichel the Danish goalkeeper would be following in the footsteps of his father, Peter, in playing for the Red Devils. Schmeichel has three years left on his current deal at Leicester but it is believed he’s the cheapest new goalkeeper option they are looking at. Henderson, 23, is deemed to be a few years away from being considered a number one goalkeeper at Man United.

This potential transfer is way out there at about 10-15 percent in terms of the probably factor but it could happen if Solskjaer really wants to move De Gea on this summer.

Speaking of ‘out there’ transfer reports…



Moving down to north London, a report claims that Troy Deeney has been offered to Tottenham on loan.

The captain of relegated Watford is available for a transfer this summer, say the Daily Mail, as Deeney has one year left on his contract at Watford.

Deeney, 32, is one of Watford’s highest earners and the Hornets want to offload as many of their top earners as possible as they prepare for life in the Championship.

Per the report, Mourinho is keen to have Deeney as a back-up option for Kane and young striker Troy Parrott was sent out on loan to Millwall this weekend for the 2020-21 campaign.

This actually wouldn’t be a bad move for Spurs, if Deeney can stay fit. Look, which strikers are going to want to move to Tottenham to play second fiddle to Kane? Fernando Llorente did an okay job at it but there’s no real option there now, especially for the Europa League, especially with teenager Parrott going out on loan.

Kane is often overplayed and his injury record suggests he should be rested more during a season. Adding Deeney, or another experienced striker, would be a nice luxury to have as Son, Lucas Moura and Steven Bergwijn couldn’t replicate Kane’s hold-up play when he was out injured.

Plus, Deeney seems like a Mourinho-type player, am I right?


By Joe Prince-WrightAug 2, 2020, 11:08 AM EDT
Arsenal qualified for Europe courtesy of their FA Cup win against Chelsea on Saturday, but what does it mean for other Premier League teams such as Tottenham and Wolves as they hope to play in Europe during the 2020-21 season?

[ VIDEO: Premier League highlights ]

The Gunners finished eighth in the Premier League table this season, so they knew their only chance of sealing European qualification for the 25th season on the trot was to win the FA Cup.

With victory over Chelsea secured, Mikel Arteta’s side now know they are guaranteed Europa League group stage action but here’s what else it has confirmed in terms of other Tottenham and Wolves playing in Europe over the coming months.

Arsenal

Group stage spot for 2020-21 Europa League confirmed due to FA Cup victory. Simple as that.

Tottenham Hotspur

Getty Images

Finished in sixth place in the Premier League. Enter the 2020-21 Europa League competition at the second qualifying round stage. Had Arsenal lost in the FA Cup final to Chelsea, Tottenham would have qualified for the 2020-21 Europa League group stage. Now they must start qualifying in mid-September with the second round on Sept. 17 and the third on Sept. 24 and a playoff on Oct. 1. Only after the playoff will they know whether or not they will be in the Europa League group stage.

Tottenham could play any of the following teams in qualifying:

  • Kesla FK (Azerbaijan)
  • Torshavn (Faroe Islands)
  • Neftchi Baku (Azerbaijan)
  • Kaysar Kyzylorda (Kazakhstan)
  • Ordabasy Shymkent (Kazakhstan)
  • Sutjeska Niksic (Montenegro)
  • OFI Heraklion (Crete, Greece)
  • FK Riteriai (Lithuania)
  • FH Hafnarfjardar (Iceland)
  • Santa Coloma (Andorra)
  • Shakhtyor Soligorsk (Belarus)
  • Kalju Nomme (Estonia)
  • Backa Topola (Serbia)
  • Vojvodina Novi Sad (Serbia)

Wolverhampton Wanderers


Getty Images

Finished in seventh place in the Premier League. No qualification to 2020-21 Europa League guaranteed via their league position due to Arsenal’s FA Cup. The only way Wolves can secure European action next season is by winning the 2019-20 Europa League. They are currently in the Round of 16 stage (drawing 1-1 with Olympiakos after the first leg in Greece) as the Europa League action resumes next week.

If Wolves win the 2019-20 Europa League they will automatically qualify for the 2020-21 UEFA Champions League group stage. If that happens, the Premier League will have five Champions League teams in the Champions League group stage next season (Liverpool, Man City, Man United, Chelsea and Wolves) and three in the Europa League with Leicester City and Arsenal confirmed for the group stage, plus Tottenham in the qualifying rounds.


By Joe Prince-WrightAug 1, 2020, 4:43 PM EDT
Eddie Howe has left Bournemouth by mutual consent, the South Coast club have confirmed.

Howe, 42, has managed Bournemouth for over 450 games and led the Cherries from -17 points in the fourth tier in 2008 to the Premier League in 2014 but after a five-season stay in the PL, they were relegated on the final day of the 2019-20 season by one point.

The former Bournemouth player has been associated with the Cherries for a quarter of a decade and turned them into an attractive, exciting team to watch and he will be highly sought after by Premier League and Championship clubs.

In an open letter to fans detailing his decision, here’s some of what Eddie Howe had to say:

“Having spent a total of 25 years with the club as both a player and a manager this decision – made together with the club – is one of the hardest I’ve ever had to make. However, although the affection and love I have for this football club will always remain, we collectively feel that now is the right time for the club to go in a new direction,” Howe said.

“Bournemouth will always be in my heart, but I firmly believe that now is the right time for the club to have a change. I have always ensured that every decision I have ever made as manager has been in the best interests of the club and its supporters, and this is no different.”

Bournemouth chief executive Neil Blake had the following to say about Howe’s departure, as they will now have to oversee a huge overhaul as they try to bounce straight back to the Premier League.

“Eddie Howe is synonymous with this football club, both as a player and a manager, and that will never change. He is quite simply an AFC Bournemouth legend, having helped transform the identity and history of the club. Myself, our owner Maxim Demin and the board’s gratitude and appreciation for Eddie’s achievements cannot and will never be underestimated,” Blake said.

“A decision like this cannot be taken lightly, which is why this has been discussed together at length over the past few days. It is even harder given our close personal friendship. We wish Eddie well for whatever the future holds and hope he enjoys some much-deserved and well-earned time with his family.”

Howe is, and will always be, a Bournemouth legend for what he did for the club from 2008 to 2011 and 2012 to 2020. Taking them from the brink of extinction amid relegation and financial ruin in the fourth tier to the Premier League in such style was a sight to behold.

Bournemouth have punched above their weight in the Premier League despite being bankrolled by Russian owner Maxim Demin, and with Howe leaving it is now expected that Nathan Ake, Callum Wilson, David Brooks and others star players will follow him out of the door.

As for Howe, it is likely that Crystal Palace, West Ham, Newcastle United and several other Premier League clubs will be interested in hiring him. He has shown enough quality over the last decade to deserve another Premier League job but he will have to rebuild his reputation and may not land one of the top, top jobs he was previously lined up for.

What Howe and Bournemouth achieved over the last decade was legendary. One day there will be a statue of him outside the Vitality Stadium.