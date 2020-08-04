Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Manchester United have revealed their new home kit for the 2020-21 season and it is a big hit with fans.

The Red Devils have gone for a classic look and that links up well with the good times Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is trying to bring back to Old Trafford.

[ VIDEO: Premier League highlights ]

After a third-place finish in the Premier League to secure Champions League qualification for next season, Manchester United are still in the UEFA Europa League in 2019-20 and they will wear their new home kit for the first time in their Round of 16 second leg against LASK at Old Trafford on Wednesday.

From the club website, here’s a little more info about the inspiration behind the Manchester United home kit for 2020-21.

“Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has repeatedly spoken about the United DNA during his reign as manager, as the Norwegian club legend instills the values of the club that he is so passionate about. Club partner adidas says the home jersey for 2020/21 encapsulates the DNA of the club, by using the threads of the crest itself to produce a subtly patterned base fabric.

“Taking influence from the intricacies of the yarn-stitched application onto the shirt, a fine graphic print provides a unique pattern and detailing onto a colour-block background. The name of the club is also proudly engineered into the print, visible through the use of different red tones. The adidas product team achieved this nuanced design through an innovative ‘space dye’ technique that allows separate yarns to be dyed individually, and at different lengths, to give a finish with depth and with full details only viewable by the wearer.”

Take a look at the photos and video below as the new Manchester United kit for 2020-21 is very classy and is up there with the best to be released so far.

Manchester United new home kit 2020-21

📕 Every shirt has a story. This is ours. A thread behind the threads ⬇️#MUFC @adidasfootball pic.twitter.com/8wBapGGeM4 — Manchester United (@ManUtd) August 4, 2020

🔍 The devil is in the detail. 🔴 Presenting our new 2020/21 home shirt by @adidasfootball.#MUFC x #ReadyForSport — Manchester United (@ManUtd) August 4, 2020

Follow @JPW_NBCSports