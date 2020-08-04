More from PST What we learned | Premier League transfer news | Latest USMNT news
Reguilon to Chelsea
Report: Chelsea in Reguilon talks; 10 players up for sale

By Joe Prince-WrightAug 4, 2020, 9:55 AM EDT
Chelsea are said to be in talks to sign Real Madrid left back Sergio Reguilon who had a fine season on loan at Sevilla in La Liga.

[ PHOTOS: New Man United kit ]

Frank Lampard is keen to improve his left back options with both Marcos Alonso and Emerson Palmeri deemed surplus to requirements at Stamford Bridge.

Chelsea have been linked with a move for Ben Chilwell but Leicester City want over $100 million for the England international, while Reguilon would cost close to $23.4 million.

Reguilon, 23, is a product of Real Madrid’s academy and with the Spanish champions eager to cut costs and raise funds for new players this summer, he is available for a permanent move as Everton have already put in a bid for him.

Numerous reports state that Chelsea are in talks over a deal for Reguilon and given that Real Madrid have Marcelo and Ferland Mendy at left back, they are set in that position. Reguilon, who was voted the best left back in La Liga last season, would be the cheaper option compared to Chilwell and there’s no doubt Chelsea need to upgrade their defensive unit.

As for outgoings to help them fund new deals, our partners in the UK at Sky Sports say that Chelsea are looking to sell up to 10 players this summer and have made several players available for permanent transfers away from Stamford Bridge.

Per the report, Kepa Arrizabalaga, Jorginho, Antonio Rudiger, Alonso, Emerson, Victor Moses, Tiemoue Bakayoko, Kurt Zouma, Andreas Christensen and Michy Batshuayi are all up for sale, while other reports state N’Golo Kante could also move on.

This would be some overhaul for Lampard but given that Chelsea have spent over $100 million on bringing in forwards Hakim Ziyech and Timo Werner, plus a $93 million move for Kai Havertz is in the works, they need some outgoings to fuel their spending.

It is no surprise that six of the aforementioned players are defenders as the Blues conceded the highest number of goals in the top half of the Premier League table in 2019-20 and that negated their fine attacking displays.

A new goalkeeper, left back and two center backs must be their priority this summer as Lampard is on the right track, especially in attack, but new defensive additions will be key to turning Chelsea into title contenders instead of being top four hopefuls.

Bundesliga agree on plan for fans to return when government allows

Bundesliga fans
By Joe Prince-WrightAug 4, 2020, 10:21 AM EDT
The Bundesliga has agreed on a plan for fans to return to stadiums, but only if the government gives them the green light later this month.

[ VIDEO: Premier League highlights

In a meeting of clubs from the top two tiers of German soccer on Tuesday, clubs voted in favor of allowing some fans back into stadiums when the 2020-21 season starts on Sept. 18, with German Cup games scheduled for the week before that.

Germany has dealt with the coronavirus pandemic particularly well but there are concerns about a second wave after a rise in infections in recent weeks.

The parameters for how Bundesliga fans would be able to return to each stadium, and the protocol for pulling it off safely, is generally as follows:

  • No visiting fans until the end of 2020
  • No alcohol sold in stadiums until at least Oct. 31
  • No standing in stadiums until at least Oct. 31
  • Contact info and ID data to be collected for all fans inside the stadium

Now it is all about the meeting next week between the health ministers of each region of Germany, as they will have the final say on whether or not some fans can return to stadiums.

The Bundesliga was the first of Europe’s top five leagues to return to play, as they restarted the season in May amid the coronavirus pandemic. The protocols the Bundesliga put into place set the framework for leagues in England, Spain and Italy to resume action later in the summer.

Speaking in a news conference German Football League (DFL) CEO Christian Seifert had the following to say on the matter via Yahoo.

“If and when fans will return to the stadiums is not a decision for the DFL but for the political leaders,” Seifert said. “The DFL does not expect or demand anything but we are preparing to take this small step (with fans in stadiums) when the time comes. Priority is not full stadiums but the health situation. We should not take unnecessary risks but we should also not capitulate and just expect it to go away.”

“No one at the DFL will demand a specific number of fans. That would be irresponsible. Professional football can only come back in steps. There is no magic switch for politicians to give the green light for full stadiums. That will happen in steps. We will have to reclaim normality in small steps.”

The soccer and sporting world will have all eyes on Germany to see if this plan is approved and how things go from mid-September onwards.

PHOTOS, VIDEO: Man United release new kit for 2020-21

Manchester United home kit
By Joe Prince-WrightAug 4, 2020, 8:51 AM EDT
Manchester United have revealed their new home kit for the 2020-21 season and it is a big hit with fans.

The Red Devils have gone for a classic look and that links up well with the good times Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is trying to bring back to Old Trafford.

[ VIDEO: Premier League highlights ]

After a third-place finish in the Premier League to secure Champions League qualification for next season, Manchester United are still in the UEFA Europa League in 2019-20 and they will wear their new home kit for the first time in their Round of 16 second leg against LASK at Old Trafford on Wednesday. 

From the club website, here’s a little more info about the inspiration behind the Manchester United home kit for 2020-21.

“Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has repeatedly spoken about the United DNA during his reign as manager, as the Norwegian club legend instills the values of the club that he is so passionate about. Club partner adidas says the home jersey for 2020/21 encapsulates the DNA of the club, by using the threads of the crest itself to produce a subtly patterned base fabric.

“Taking influence from the intricacies of the yarn-stitched application onto the shirt, a fine graphic print provides a unique pattern and detailing onto a colour-block background. The name of the club is also proudly engineered into the print, visible through the use of different red tones. The adidas product team achieved this nuanced design through an innovative ‘space dye’ technique that allows separate yarns to be dyed individually, and at different lengths, to give a finish with depth and with full details only viewable by the wearer.”

Take a look at the photos and video below as the new Manchester United kit for 2020-21 is very classy and is up there with the best to be released so far.

Manchester United new home kit 2020-21

Championship playoff final: How to watch, start time, odds, prediction

Fulham - Brentford
Photo byJacques Feeney/MI News/NurPhoto via Getty Images
By Nicholas MendolaAug 3, 2020, 5:11 PM EDT
Fulham – Brentford: Which West London Derby combatant will lay claim to a place in the Premier League at the end of Tuesday’s Football League Championship promotion playoff final at Wembley Stadium?

We can hardly wait to find out, as the 20th berth in the 2020-21 Premier League season and 22nd spot in the Championship will be decided after the richest game on earth.

[ MORE: Predictions, Odds for Europe ]

Kickoff is at 2:45 pm ET Tuesday at Wembley Stadium.

Key players

Fulham leading scorer Aleksandar Mitrovic’s 26 goals were the joint-most in the Championship and more than three times as many as Tom Cairney, second amongst the Cottagers. He’s healthy for the first time after missing the semis with a hamstring injury.

Brentford’s Ollie Watkins scored the same amount of goals as Mitrovic, tying for the league lead, and he’s joined by Said Benrahma’s 17 goals (fifth in the league) and Bryan Mbeumo (eighth). The latter have combined for 16 assists, too. The Bees can sting.

Their seasons

Brentford won a even-straight league games to surge into the mix for automatic promotion but lost their last two, meeting Fulham on 81 points.

As for the Cottagers, Fulham finished the season on a seven-match unbeaten run which included five wins

Their playoffs

Brentford overcame a 1-0 first-leg deficit to oust Swansea City in the semifinal, while Fulham’s first leg win was enough to outlast Cardiff City’s strong second leg in their semi.

Odds and ends

Brentford beat Fulham twice, 1-0 at Griffin Park and 2-0 at Craven Cottage.

The Bees are favored to win the match at +108 odds, while Fulham carries +265 odds of a win.

Prediction

Mitrovic’s availability is huge for a Fulham side hoping to break down the league’s second-stingiest defense. Brentford feels like it’s the superior side but Fulham has been here and Cairney even scored the goal to beat Aston Villa in the 2017-18 playoff final. That experience is an X-factor, but we’ll still call Brentford 2-1 winners.

How to watch Fulham – Brentford

Kickoff: 2:45 pm ET Tuesday
Stream: ESPN+

How will Premier League clubs fare in Europe this month?

Champions League news
Photo by ANP Sport via Getty Images
By Nicholas MendolaAug 3, 2020, 4:14 PM EDT
Nearly five months is a long time to wait between rounds of a tournament, let alone legs.

Welcome to the 2019-20 UEFA Champions and Europa Leagues, where the competition continues this week after a long, pandemic-inspired delay.

[ MORE: Predictions, Odds for Europa ]

Who is best set up, aligned, prepared, and built for success?

There are certainly different questions to all parts of that question. Let’s dive into it.

Chelsea

Status: Down 3-0 to Bayern Munich after first leg at home
Next match: 3 pm ET Saturday at Allianz Arena

It’s not happening. We don’t like sounding definitive, especially with Christian Pulisic involved, but Bayern Munich conceding four times in a 3-goal loss at home seems bonkers even after a couple of weeks without game action.

The Blues are capable of scoring against anyone, yes, but this would be a bigger turnaround than even Liverpool versus Barcelona.

Longest of long shots.

Wolves

Status: Level 1-1 with Olympiacos after first leg away
Next match: 3 pm ET Thursday at the Molineux

Should Wolves get past Greek powers Olympiacos, they’ll face either Sevilla or Roma in a real scrap to meet the semifinals.

Wolves feel capable of beating anyone in the field, but this path is far from easy. Still, both Wolves and Manchester United can feel grateful to be in the top half of the bracket, with Inter Milan, Wolfsburg, and Shakhtar Donetsk in a dangerous bottom half.

On a round-to-round basis you wouldn’t vote against Wolves. Over a month, though, they feel less likely than the Manchester sides.

[ MORE: Big moves for Arsenal? ]

 

Wolves news
PIRAEUS, GREECE – MARCH 12: Mady Camara of Olympiacos FC is challenged by Joao Moutinho of Wolverhampton Wanderers (Photo by UEFA – Handout/UEFA via Getty Images)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Manchester City

Status: Leads 2-1 over Real Madrid after first leg away
Next match: 3 pm ET Friday at the Etihad Stadium

We know Pep Guardiola and his array of weapons are capable of beating anyone in the world, and Sergio Ramos’ suspension from the first leg is wonderful for City. Ramos is having one of those “Ballon d’Or if defenders could win it” seasons.

Having two away goals from the Bernabeu is even better. The bottom half of the UCL bracket, however, is a gauntlet and nothing like the top half. City would love to see Lyon hold off Juventus, but a win over either brings either Napoli, Barcelona, Bayern or — miraculously — Chelsea in the semifinals.

It’s a huge ask but this is a huge team.

Manchester United

Status: Leads 5-0 over LASK Linz after first leg away
Next match: 3 pm ET Wednesday at Old Trafford

United would have to self-destruct in order to miss out on the Europa League quarterfinals, where they’ll be favored whether they meet either Istanbul Basaksehir or Copenhagen. The semifinals will be even tougher, as Olympiacos, Wolves, Sevilla, or Roma.

The question here is Ole Gunnar Solskjaer, who has shown some tactical acumen but also failed the Red Devils in the FA Cup semi against Chelsea. United really should be able to out-perform anyone left, even Inter Milan, but will Solskjaer outduel Antonio Conte or even Sevilla’s Julen Lopetegui?