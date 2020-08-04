Chelsea are said to be in talks to sign Real Madrid left back Sergio Reguilon who had a fine season on loan at Sevilla in La Liga.

Frank Lampard is keen to improve his left back options with both Marcos Alonso and Emerson Palmeri deemed surplus to requirements at Stamford Bridge.

Chelsea have been linked with a move for Ben Chilwell but Leicester City want over $100 million for the England international, while Reguilon would cost close to $23.4 million.

Reguilon, 23, is a product of Real Madrid’s academy and with the Spanish champions eager to cut costs and raise funds for new players this summer, he is available for a permanent move as Everton have already put in a bid for him.

Numerous reports state that Chelsea are in talks over a deal for Reguilon and given that Real Madrid have Marcelo and Ferland Mendy at left back, they are set in that position. Reguilon, who was voted the best left back in La Liga last season, would be the cheaper option compared to Chilwell and there’s no doubt Chelsea need to upgrade their defensive unit.

As for outgoings to help them fund new deals, our partners in the UK at Sky Sports say that Chelsea are looking to sell up to 10 players this summer and have made several players available for permanent transfers away from Stamford Bridge.

Per the report, Kepa Arrizabalaga, Jorginho, Antonio Rudiger, Alonso, Emerson, Victor Moses, Tiemoue Bakayoko, Kurt Zouma, Andreas Christensen and Michy Batshuayi are all up for sale, while other reports state N’Golo Kante could also move on.

This would be some overhaul for Lampard but given that Chelsea have spent over $100 million on bringing in forwards Hakim Ziyech and Timo Werner, plus a $93 million move for Kai Havertz is in the works, they need some outgoings to fuel their spending.

It is no surprise that six of the aforementioned players are defenders as the Blues conceded the highest number of goals in the top half of the Premier League table in 2019-20 and that negated their fine attacking displays.

A new goalkeeper, left back and two center backs must be their priority this summer as Lampard is on the right track, especially in attack, but new defensive additions will be key to turning Chelsea into title contenders instead of being top four hopefuls.

