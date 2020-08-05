Europa League: Man United, Inter Milan advance to QF

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Results from the round of 16 in the Europa League: Man United and Inter Milan advanced to the quarterfinals on Wednesday…

Man United 2 (7)-1 (1) LASK

Manchester United had a virtually insurmountable advantage following their first-leg demolition of Austrian side LASK, which gave Ole Gunnar Solskjaer the freedom to rotate his team ahead of the second leg at Old Trafford.

Philipp Wiesinger opened the scoring not long before the hour mark, and did so in spectacular — if understated — fashion. LASK’s free kick was initially headed out of the penalty area, but the ball fell to Wiesinger with not a single red shirt within 10 yards. The first-time rocket he unleashed couldn’t have been placed any better.

Philipp Wiesinger with an inch-perfect blast into the top corner to give LASK their first goal of the second leg 🚀 pic.twitter.com/YNSiQvspYs — Champions League on CBS Sports (@UCLonCBSSports) August 5, 2020

United hit back through Jesse Lingard just two minutes later, though, restoring the five-goal lead and ruining any dreams of a miraculous comeback at the Theater of Dreams. Anthony Martial added to the lopsided final scoreline in the 88th.

And just like that, @ManUtd have leveled the score through a cool finish from Jesse Lingard. pic.twitter.com/5s1llj59WZ — Champions League on CBS Sports (@UCLonCBSSports) August 5, 2020

United will face Danish side Copenhagen in the quarterfinals on Monday, Aug. 10.

Inter Milan 2-0 Getafe

The first and only leg (due to the previous coronavirus shutdowns in Italy and Spain) of Inter Milan’s last-16 clash with Getafe was played at Schalke’s Veltins-Arena, and Romelu Lukaku proved to be the hero of the day for Antonio Conte’s side as he bagged the game’s opening goal in the 33rd minute. After getting on the end of Alessandro Bastoni’s long ball forward, Lukaku put his left foot through the ball and snuck it just inside the far post.

Romelu Lukaku doing Romelu Lukaku things 🚀@Inter_en are on the board with a 1-0 lead. pic.twitter.com/Lig1JMhd48 — Champions League on CBS Sports (@UCLonCBSSports) August 5, 2020

Super-duper sub Christian Eriksen sealed Inter’s place in the quarterfinals, where they’ll face Rangers or Bayer Leverkusen, with a cool second-chance finish in the 83rd minute.

82' – Christian Eriksen subbed on

83' – Christian Eriksen scores@Inter_en extend their lead to 2-0 💪 pic.twitter.com/mPUhZPdYG0 — Champions League on CBS Sports (@UCLonCBSSports) August 5, 2020

Other Europa League scores

Copenhagen 3 (3)-0 (1) Istanbul Basaksehir

Shakhtar Donetsk 3 (5)-1 (1) Wolfsburg

Thursday’s Europa League schedule

Sevilla v. Roma — 12:55 pm ET

Bayern Leverkusen (3) v. Rangers (1) — 12:55 pm ET

Wolverhampton Wanderers (1) v. Olympiacos (1) — 3 pm ET

Basel (3) v. Eintracht Frankfurt (0) — 3 pm ET

