Wolves, Europa League quarterfinalists! For the first time in 48 years, Wolverhampton Wanderers are through to the quarterfinals of a major European competition.

[ MORE: Report: Lille agree record fee for Canadian star Jonathan David ]

For a club that was competing in the third tier of English soccer just six years ago, it’s quite an incredible accomplishment and one that only serves to highlight the brilliant job that Nuno Espirito Santo has done since taking charge in the summer of 2017.

After the game, Wolves captain Conor Coady explained just how much it means to the club and how desperate he is to keep such a special run going — quotes from the BBC:

“It was really tough. We played against a top class side and we knew how hard it would be after going to Athens. I thought the lads were fantastic and we managed the game very well. It’s an incredible night for this football club and a night we won’t forget. “It’s amazing and we are here as players to help the club improve. We love playing for the manager and we were able to frustrate them. We scored a great goal in the first half and that gave us the confidence to keep going. It’s a huge game coming against Sevilla next.”

Star center forward Raul Jimenez, who scored the game- and tie-winning goal on Thursday, heaped praise upon Espirito Santo for the belief and confidence he has instilled in the players, which he believes has played a massive part in sending Wolves Europa League quarterfinals-bound.

“He is a very important part of the team. He is a leader and at the end he said congratulations to me. That confidence he and the team gives to me, I try to give it back to them on the pitch.”

Follow @AndyEdMLS