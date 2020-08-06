Europa League: Wolves join Man United in QF, will face Sevilla

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Results from the round of 16 in the Europa League: Wolves held off Olympiacos in the second leg to join Manchester United in the quarterfinals, while Sevilla breezed past Roma in their single-leg clash…

Wolverhampton Wanderers 1-0 (2-1) Olympiacos

Wolves entered Thursday’s second leg at Molineux Stadium with a narrow advantage — Pedro Neto’s away goal from the 1-1 draw in the first leg back in mid-March — and they added to it, courtesy of Raul Jimenez’s 22nd goal (all competitions) this season.

Nuno Espirito Santo’s side needed just eight minutes to get on the board in this one, giving themselves a one-goal advantage and the security of knowing that extra-time was the worst that could happen to them so long as they only concede once.

Sevilla 2-0 Roma

Wolves’ Europa League quarterfinal opponent was decided in Thursday’s early kickoff time slot, as Sevilla knocked off Roma inside third-division German side Duisburg’s MSV-Arena.

The first leg was originally scheduled to be played back in March, but it was postponed and eventually canceled due to the coronavirus restrictions enacted in Italy and Spain, leaving the sides to battle in a one-leg quarterfinal on Thursday.

Sergio Reguilón bagged his third goal of the season (and second in as many games) in the 22nd minute, followed by Youssef En-Nesyri’s acrobatic, open-net finish 22 minutes later.

¡Gooool del Sevilla! Entró el segundo luego de una fantástica jugada de Lucas Ocampos llega @ennesyri9 para empujar el balón 😳🙌 🔴 EN VIVO 📺 @UniMas 📲 https://t.co/Vgclgps7Tf#SevillaRoma I #UEL I #EuropaLeague pic.twitter.com/Ez8LpJ6gpw — TUDN USA (@TUDNUSA) August 6, 2020

Roma had just one shot on target over the course of 90 minutes.

Other Europa League scores

Bayer Leverkusen 1-0 (4-1) Rangers

Basel 1-0 (4-0) Eintracht Frankfurt

