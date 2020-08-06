More from PST What we learned | Premier League transfer news | Latest USMNT news
Barcelona target Eric Garcia
Photo by Simon Stacpoole/Offside/Offside via Getty Images

Man City demanding $40 million for Barcelona target Eric Garcia

By Andy EdwardsAug 6, 2020, 3:46 PM EDT
Barcelona target Eric Garcia is expected to leave Manchester City this month with just one year remaining on his current deal, but the Premier League side is said to want nearly $40 million for the 19-year-old center back.

Garcia, who joined Man City at the age of 16 in 2017 after 10 years in the Barcelona academy, has refused to sign a new contract in a presumed attempt to force a move away from the Etihad Stadium. Alas, City have no intentions of letting Garcia go for a massively discounted transfer fee.

“He told us that he doesn’t want to extend his contract with Manchester City, so he has one more year,” manager Pep Guardiola said this week. “We wanted it, but he doesn’t want to extend. I imagine he wants to play in another place.”

Barcelona are likely seeking their long-term replacement for Gerard Pique, who is now 33 years old and has just two years remaining on his contract. Coincidentally, Pique also left the Barcelona setup at an early age, 17, and moved to Manchester — United, that is — for a few years to kickstart his professional career. After playing sparingly during his four seasons at the club, Barca came in for the then-21-year-old. The rest has, of course, been a highly decorated career full of the game’s most important trophies.

Captain Coady: Wolves’ Europa League triumph ‘a night we won’t forget’

Wolves Europa League
Photo by Laurence Griffiths/Getty Images
By Andy EdwardsAug 6, 2020, 5:55 PM EDT
Wolves, Europa League quarterfinalists! For the first time in 48 years, Wolverhampton Wanderers are through to the quarterfinals of a major European competition.

For a club that was competing in the third tier of English soccer just six years ago, it’s quite an incredible accomplishment and one that only serves to highlight the brilliant job that Nuno Espirito Santo has done since taking charge in the summer of 2017.

After the game, Wolves captain Conor Coady explained just how much it means to the club and how desperate he is to keep such a special run going — quotes from the BBC:

“It was really tough. We played against a top class side and we knew how hard it would be after going to Athens. I thought the lads were fantastic and we managed the game very well. It’s an incredible night for this football club and a night we won’t forget.

“It’s amazing and we are here as players to help the club improve. We love playing for the manager and we were able to frustrate them. We scored a great goal in the first half and that gave us the confidence to keep going. It’s a huge game coming against Sevilla next.”

Star center forward Raul Jimenez, who scored the game- and tie-winning goal on Thursday, heaped praise upon Espirito Santo for the belief and confidence he has instilled in the players, which he believes has played a massive part in sending Wolves Europa League quarterfinals-bound.

“He is a very important part of the team. He is a leader and at the end he said congratulations to me. That confidence he and the team gives to me, I try to give it back to them on the pitch.”

Europa League: Wolves join Man United in QF, will face Sevilla

Europa League: Wolves
Photo by Laurence Griffiths/Getty Images
By Andy EdwardsAug 6, 2020, 5:23 PM EDT
Results from the round of 16 in the Europa League: Wolves held off Olympiacos in the second leg to join Manchester United in the quarterfinals, while Sevilla breezed past Roma in their single-leg clash…

Wolverhampton Wanderers 1-0 (2-1) Olympiacos

Wolves entered Thursday’s second leg at Molineux Stadium with a narrow advantage — Pedro Neto’s away goal from the 1-1 draw in the first leg back in mid-March — and they added to it, courtesy of Raul Jimenez’s 22nd goal (all competitions) this season.

Nuno Espirito Santo’s side needed just eight minutes to get on the board in this one, giving themselves a one-goal advantage and the security of knowing that extra-time was the worst that could happen to them so long as they only concede once.

Sevilla 2-0 Roma

Wolves’ Europa League quarterfinal opponent was decided in Thursday’s early kickoff time slot, as Sevilla knocked off Roma inside third-division German side Duisburg’s MSV-Arena.

The first leg was originally scheduled to be played back in March, but it was postponed and eventually canceled due to the coronavirus restrictions enacted in Italy and Spain, leaving the sides to battle in a one-leg quarterfinal on Thursday.

Sergio Reguilón bagged his third goal of the season (and second in as many games) in the 22nd minute, followed by Youssef En-Nesyri’s acrobatic, open-net finish 22 minutes later.

Roma had just one shot on target over the course of 90 minutes.

Other Europa League scores

Bayer Leverkusen 1-0 (4-1) Rangers
Basel 1-0 (4-0) Eintracht Frankfurt

Report: Lille, Gent agree record fee for Jonathan David transfer

Jonathan David transfer
Photo by ANP Sport via Getty Images
By Andy EdwardsAug 6, 2020, 2:07 PM EDT
Jonathan David transfer update: Lille has agreed to pay a club- and Canadian-record fee of more than $35 million to acquire Canada’s newest rising star, 20-year-old forward Jonathan David, from Belgian side Gent, according to a report from TSN’s Kristian Jack.

David burst onto the radars of some of Europe’s top clubs almost immediately upon making his first-team debut with Gent in August of 2018. He scored on his debut that day and finished the season with 14 goals (all competitions) at the age of 19. He followed his stellar debut campaign with an even better record in 2019-20: 23 goals in 40 appearances.

David was previously reported to have already agreed to contract terms with Lille, making it a virtual foregone conclusion that he would join the Ligue 1 side once the two clubs agreed a transfer fee.

The fee of $35 million would surpass Monaco’s outlay of $30 million (the current record paid to a Belgian club) to sign midfielder Youri Tielemans from Anderlecht in 2017. Likewise, it surpasses Lille’s club-record outlay to acquire Victor Osimhen ($24 million), who officially joined Napoli for $83 million last week, just one year ago. Finally, it dwarfs the $13 million (up to $22 million with add-ons) that Bayern Munich paid to Vancouver Whitecaps and MLS for fellow Canadian international Alphonso Davies in 2018.

Europa League: How to watch, odds, start time, predictions

Europa League
Getty Images
By Joe Prince-WrightAug 6, 2020, 12:30 PM EDT
The UEFA Champions League and Europa League resume this week and I’m going to reveal my predictions for this next round as well as the latest odds for Europe’s top two continental tournaments.

[ LIVE: Champions League scores

With Manchester City and Chelsea still in the Champions League and Manchester United and Wolves among the favorites to win the Europa League, there is a lot on the line for Premier League clubs in the coming weeks.

Just because the Premier League season is over, that doesn’t mean the action is over. Far from it.

[ LIVE: Europa League scores ]

In the next few days the Europa League and Champions League Round of 16 second legs will take place before mini tournaments begin.

Man City lead Real Madrid 2-1 from their first leg in Spain, while Chelsea trail Bayern 3-0 as they head to Germany for the return game. Man United are all but in the quarterfinals, while Wolves are favored to make the Europa quarters too.

Lisbon, Portugal will host the Champions League games from the quarterfinal stage onwards, while the Europa League games will be hosted around Germany.

Below is a look at my predictions, the odds for the games this week and how to watch and follow all of the fixtures in the USA.

How to watch, stream Champions League and Europa League

Dates: August 5-23
Location: Round of 16 at home venues; Quarterfinals onwards in Lisbon/Germany
How to watch: CBS Sports
Live updates: UCL here at NBCSports.com & Europa League here at NBCSports.com

JPW’s Champions League predictions

Round of 16 (August 7-8)
Friday, August 7: Manchester City 1-1 Real Madrid (2-1)
Friday, August 7: Juventus 2-1 Lyon (0-1)
Saturday, August 8: Barcelona 3-1 Napoli (1-1)
Saturday, August 8: Bayern Munich 2-1 Chelsea (3-0)

JPW’s Europa League predictions

Round of 16 (August 5-6)
Copenhagen 1-2 Istanbul Basaksehir
Wolves 2-0 Olympiakos
Bayer Leverkusen 2-1 Rangers
Shakhtar Donetsk 1-3 Wolfsburg
Basel 1-2 Eintracht Frankfurt
Manchester United 3-1 LASK
Inter Milan 3-0 Getafe
Sevilla 1-3 Roma

Champions League betting odds

Round of 16 (August 7-8)
(-139) Manchester City v. Real Madrid (+320). Tie: +340
(-230) Juventus v. Lyon (+650). Tie: +340
(-150) Barcelona v. Napoli (+400). Tie: +300
(-250) Bayern Munich v. Chelsea (+650). Tie: +410

Quarterfinals (August 12-13)
(+200) Atalanta v. Paris Saint-Germain (+120). Tie: +285
(+225) RB Leipzig v. Atletico Madrid (+133). Tie: 220

Outright winner
Manchester City (+350)
Bayern Munich (+365)
Paris Saint-Germain (+450)
Atletico Madrid (+700)
Atalanta (+950)
Barcelona (+1100)
RB Leipzig (+1500)
Juventus (+1700)

Europa League betting odds

Round of 16 (August 5-6)
(+155) Copenhagen v. Istanbul Basaksehir (+180). Tie: +235
(-134) Wolves v. Olympiakos (+390). Tie: +260
(-162) Bayer Leverkusen v. Rangers (+410). Tie: +310
(+135) Shakhtar Donetsk v. Wolfsburg (+185). Tie: +265
(+155) Basel v. Eintracht Frankfurt (+155). Tie: +275
(-455) Manchester United v. LASK (+1200). Tie: +550
(-143) Inter Milan v. Getafe (+385). Tie: +285
(+110) Sevilla v. Roma (+270). Tie: +230

Outright winner
Manchester United (+160)
Inter Milan (+500)
Bayer Leverkusen (+700)
Wolves (+800)
Sevilla (+900)