Man City demanding $40 million for Barcelona target Eric Garcia

Barcelona target Eric Garcia is expected to leave Manchester City this month with just one year remaining on his current deal, but the Premier League side is said to want nearly $40 million for the 19-year-old center back.

Garcia, who joined Man City at the age of 16 in 2017 after 10 years in the Barcelona academy, has refused to sign a new contract in a presumed attempt to force a move away from the Etihad Stadium. Alas, City have no intentions of letting Garcia go for a massively discounted transfer fee.

“He told us that he doesn’t want to extend his contract with Manchester City, so he has one more year,” manager Pep Guardiola said this week. “We wanted it, but he doesn’t want to extend. I imagine he wants to play in another place.”

Barcelona are likely seeking their long-term replacement for Gerard Pique, who is now 33 years old and has just two years remaining on his contract. Coincidentally, Pique also left the Barcelona setup at an early age, 17, and moved to Manchester — United, that is — for a few years to kickstart his professional career. After playing sparingly during his four seasons at the club, Barca came in for the then-21-year-old. The rest has, of course, been a highly decorated career full of the game’s most important trophies.

