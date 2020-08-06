More from PST What we learned | Premier League transfer news | Latest USMNT news
Premier League three subs
Photo by David Davies/PA Images via Getty Images

Premier League announces substitution, VAR decisions

By Nicholas MendolaAug 6, 2020, 9:18 AM EDT
The Premier League has voted to revert to three substitutions per team per game for the 2020-21 season, one of several changes coming from Thursday meetings.

Traditionalists have won out after the PL returned for Project Restart with an unusual five subs rule.

There was seemingly minimal change to the art of the game, at least less so than the once-per-half water breaks that allowed coaches the chance to impart in-half tactical instructions to their squads.

It was one of several changes.

Back to three subs

The subs rule was changed for Project Restart as the unprecedented fixture congestion demanded a lot out of pandemic-affected clubs.

Opponents of keeping five subs said it would favor deeper, richer squads, while proponents acknowledged the opportunity to get younger players more time on the pitch. The Premier League announced Thursday that 62 homegrown players debuted this past season, up 21 from the 2018-19 season.

One good thing about the decision is that we won’t have to hear pundits complain about a change that affected the games minimally aside from the chance for more players to get time on the pitch. The less hand-wringing, the better.

That said, the minimal nature of the change is also an argument to go back to the system that’s been in place for ages.

VAR changes

As expected, Video Assistant Referee’s roller coaster season has led to changes for the 2020-21 campaign.

VAR was rolled out to much success early, but became increasingly difficult to understand later in the season.

Control is being handed back to the on-field referee, which was suggested but not always followed in the second half of the PL campaign.

There are also changes in goalkeeper and player actions during penalty kicks, and offside rules are largely staying the same.

Here’s what’s new, via PremierLeague.com:

  • Referee Review Area (RRA): Increased use of the RRA, which will be used for subjective decisions in the three key areas – goals, red cards and penalty kicks
  • Goalkeeper encroachment on penalty kicks: The protocol does not allow for tolerance levels, so if the goalkeeper saves a penalty and his foot is over the line then VAR will advise it is retaken. If the goalkeeper is off his line and the ball hits the post or goes over, it won’t be retaken unless the ‘keeper has a material impact on the kick being missed
  • Player encroachment on penalty kicks: It is now judged on any part of a player’s body that is on the ground when the kick is taken. So if any part of the foot is on the penalty area or arc line it is encroachment. The player must still have a material impact on the outcome of the kick
  • Offsides: The protocol does not allow for tolerance levels.
  • Keeping the flag down for tight marginal offside offences: When an immediate goalscoring opportunity is likely to occur, the assistant referee will keep their flag down until the passage of play is completed. Once the goalscoring opportunity is complete, either a goal is scored or the chance is gone, the assistant will then raise the flag to indicate the initial offence. If a goal is scored the VAR will then review the offside judgement

Report: Lille, Gent agree record fee for Jonathan David transfer

Jonathan David transfer
Photo by ANP Sport via Getty Images
By Andy EdwardsAug 6, 2020, 2:07 PM EDT
Jonathan David transfer update: Lille has agreed to pay a club- and Canadian-record fee of more than $35 million to acquire Canada’s newest rising star, 20-year-old forward Jonathan David, from Belgian side Gent, according to a report from TSN’s Kristian Jack.

David burst onto the radars of some of Europe’s top clubs almost immediately upon making his first-team debut with Gent in August of 2018. He scored on his debut that day and finished the season with 14 goals (all competitions) at the age of 19. He followed his stellar debut campaign with an even better record in 2019-20: 23 goals in 40 appearances.

David was previously reported to have already agreed to contract terms with Lille, making it a virtual foregone conclusion that he would join the Ligue 1 side once the two clubs agreed a transfer fee.

The fee of $35 million would surpass Monaco’s outlay of $30 million (the current record paid to a Belgian club) to sign midfielder Youri Tielemans from Anderlecht in 2017. Likewise, it surpasses Lille’s club-record outlay to acquire Victor Osimhen ($24 million), who officially joined Napoli for $83 million last week, just one year ago. Finally, it dwarfs the $13 million (up to $22 million with add-ons) that Bayern Munich paid to Vancouver Whitecaps and MLS for fellow Canadian international Alphonso Davies in 2018.

Europa League: How to watch, odds, start time, predictions

Europa League
Getty Images
By Joe Prince-WrightAug 6, 2020, 12:30 PM EDT
The UEFA Champions League and Europa League resume this week and I’m going to reveal my predictions for this next round as well as the latest odds for Europe’s top two continental tournaments.

[ LIVE: Champions League scores

With Manchester City and Chelsea still in the Champions League and Manchester United and Wolves among the favorites to win the Europa League, there is a lot on the line for Premier League clubs in the coming weeks.

Just because the Premier League season is over, that doesn’t mean the action is over. Far from it.

[ LIVE: Europa League scores ]

In the next few days the Europa League and Champions League Round of 16 second legs will take place before mini tournaments begin.

Man City lead Real Madrid 2-1 from their first leg in Spain, while Chelsea trail Bayern 3-0 as they head to Germany for the return game. Man United are all but in the quarterfinals, while Wolves are favored to make the Europa quarters too.

Lisbon, Portugal will host the Champions League games from the quarterfinal stage onwards, while the Europa League games will be hosted around Germany.

Below is a look at my predictions, the odds for the games this week and how to watch and follow all of the fixtures in the USA.

How to watch, stream Champions League and Europa League

Dates: August 5-23
Location: Round of 16 at home venues; Quarterfinals onwards in Lisbon/Germany
How to watch: CBS Sports
Live updates: UCL here at NBCSports.com & Europa League here at NBCSports.com

JPW’s Champions League predictions

Round of 16 (August 7-8)
Friday, August 7: Manchester City 1-1 Real Madrid (2-1)
Friday, August 7: Juventus 2-1 Lyon (0-1)
Saturday, August 8: Barcelona 3-1 Napoli (1-1)
Saturday, August 8: Bayern Munich 2-1 Chelsea (3-0)

JPW’s Europa League predictions

Round of 16 (August 5-6)
Copenhagen 1-2 Istanbul Basaksehir
Wolves 2-0 Olympiakos
Bayer Leverkusen 2-1 Rangers
Shakhtar Donetsk 1-3 Wolfsburg
Basel 1-2 Eintracht Frankfurt
Manchester United 3-1 LASK
Inter Milan 3-0 Getafe
Sevilla 1-3 Roma

Champions League betting odds

Round of 16 (August 7-8)
(-139) Manchester City v. Real Madrid (+320). Tie: +340
(-230) Juventus v. Lyon (+650). Tie: +340
(-150) Barcelona v. Napoli (+400). Tie: +300
(-250) Bayern Munich v. Chelsea (+650). Tie: +410

Quarterfinals (August 12-13)
(+200) Atalanta v. Paris Saint-Germain (+120). Tie: +285
(+225) RB Leipzig v. Atletico Madrid (+133). Tie: 220

Outright winner
Manchester City (+350)
Bayern Munich (+365)
Paris Saint-Germain (+450)
Atletico Madrid (+700)
Atalanta (+950)
Barcelona (+1100)
RB Leipzig (+1500)
Juventus (+1700)

Europa League betting odds

Round of 16 (August 5-6)
(+155) Copenhagen v. Istanbul Basaksehir (+180). Tie: +235
(-134) Wolves v. Olympiakos (+390). Tie: +260
(-162) Bayer Leverkusen v. Rangers (+410). Tie: +310
(+135) Shakhtar Donetsk v. Wolfsburg (+185). Tie: +265
(+155) Basel v. Eintracht Frankfurt (+155). Tie: +275
(-455) Manchester United v. LASK (+1200). Tie: +550
(-143) Inter Milan v. Getafe (+385). Tie: +285
(+110) Sevilla v. Roma (+270). Tie: +230

Outright winner
Manchester United (+160)
Inter Milan (+500)
Bayer Leverkusen (+700)
Wolves (+800)
Sevilla (+900)

Reports: Arsenal nearing agreement on new Aubameyang contract

By Nicholas MendolaAug 6, 2020, 11:47 AM EDT
Arsenal is close to making their biggest signing of the summer and it’s not a new face: The Gunners are nearing a new contract for Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, according to Sky Sports.

The deal would give Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta long-term access to a player he wants “to build the squad around.”

The move is a break from tradition for the Gunners, who will give a massive raise to an older player.

Aubameyang is no ordinary veteran, though, the 31-year-old scoring 29 times in 44 matches across all competitions this season.

The Gabonese star won a share of the Golden Boot during the 2018-19 season, his first full season at Arsenal.

Aubameyang has not scored less than 22 league goals in any of his last five seasons, including the 23 he scored between Borussia Dortmund and Arsenal in 2017-18.

Recently, he led the Gunners to a record 14th FA Cup with a Man of the Match performance that included a brace.

Aubameyang has 252 goals across his last three stops at Arsenal, Dortmund, and Saint-Etienne.

The only danger here would be Aubameyang’s big money becoming an albatross akin to what happened to Alexis Sanchez at Manchester United and Mesut Ozil at Arsenal.

For now, though, there’s no sign of Aubameyang slowing down and the Gunners can save those worries for a later date, as attracting a player of his character without Champions League football is a tall task.

And perhaps Aubameyang cementing his time at the Emirates will sway a star currently on the fence about a season in the Europa League.

Bayern Munich – Chelsea: How to watch, team news, prediction

Bayern Munich - Chelsea
Photo by Stephanie Meek - CameraSport via Getty Images
By Nicholas MendolaAug 6, 2020, 11:12 AM EDT
Bayern Munich – Chelsea: This is a bold statement, but Chelsea overturning its 3-0 first-leg deficit over Bayern Munich on Saturday would be a bigger flip than what Liverpool did to Barcelona in last season’s Champions League.

Yeah, Liverpool’s 4-0 second leg win over Barcelona came against a Messi-led team but Chelsea would be doing it to a Bayern team which hasn’t lost in ages and has three away goals heading into the Allianz Arena.

Bayern is on a 26-match unbeaten run with just one draw, though Hansi Flick’s men have been away from serious match action since a July 4 win over Bayer Leverkusen in the German Cup Final.

Team news

Chelsea’s disadvantage is made more severe by who isn’t available to Frank Lampard. Marcos Alonso and Jorginho are suspended, while Christian Pulisic and Cesar Azpilicueta limped off the pitch at the FA Cup Final and Billy Gilmour is a long-term absence. Plus, N’Golo Kante and Ruben Loftus-Cheek are doubts and who knows what’s happening with Willian (though he seems likely to at least be in the 18).

Benjamin Pavard is out for Bayern Munich, while questions surround the status of Kingsley Coman.

First leg

February’s first leg at Stamford Bridge looked more like a London vacation for Bayern, Robert Lewandowski setting up ex-Arsenal man Serge Gnabry for two of the Bavarians’ three goals in a clean sheet win for Manuel Neuer.

Bayern Chelsea
LONDON, ENGLAND – FEBRUARY 25: Serge Gnabry after scoring the first goal in West London (Photo by Harriet Lander/Copa/Getty Images)

Odds and ends

Chelsea is +700 to win the leg, let alone the tie, and Bayern is -278 to grab a second win over Chelsea, according to DraftKings. Bayern is a wild minus-10000 (yes, four zeroes) to advance compared to Chelsea’s +5300.

Prediction

Shorthanded Chelsea will still be firing a bit more early and should find a way onto the score sheet. Bayern will figure it out, though, and we see a 1-1 draw on the cards (if not a 2-1 Bayern win). The Bundesliga side is very, very good.

How to watch Bayern Munich – Chelsea

When: 3 pm ET Saturday
Stream: CBS All Access