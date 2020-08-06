Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

The Premier League has voted to revert to three substitutions per team per game for the 2020-21 season, one of several changes coming from Thursday meetings.

Traditionalists have won out after the PL returned for Project Restart with an unusual five subs rule.

There was seemingly minimal change to the art of the game, at least less so than the once-per-half water breaks that allowed coaches the chance to impart in-half tactical instructions to their squads.

It was one of several changes.

Back to three subs

The subs rule was changed for Project Restart as the unprecedented fixture congestion demanded a lot out of pandemic-affected clubs.

Opponents of keeping five subs said it would favor deeper, richer squads, while proponents acknowledged the opportunity to get younger players more time on the pitch. The Premier League announced Thursday that 62 homegrown players debuted this past season, up 21 from the 2018-19 season.

One good thing about the decision is that we won’t have to hear pundits complain about a change that affected the games minimally aside from the chance for more players to get time on the pitch. The less hand-wringing, the better.

That said, the minimal nature of the change is also an argument to go back to the system that’s been in place for ages.

VAR changes

As expected, Video Assistant Referee’s roller coaster season has led to changes for the 2020-21 campaign.

VAR was rolled out to much success early, but became increasingly difficult to understand later in the season.

Control is being handed back to the on-field referee, which was suggested but not always followed in the second half of the PL campaign.

There are also changes in goalkeeper and player actions during penalty kicks, and offside rules are largely staying the same.

Here’s what’s new, via PremierLeague.com: