Willian signing for rivals Arsenal? No hard feelings, says Lampard

Chelsea manager Frank Lampard says there will be no hard feelings on his part if Willian’s rumored transfer to rivals Arsenal comes to pass in the coming days.
Lampard was one of the very best players of his generation, which clearly allows him to assess a situation such as Willian reportedly moving to Arsenal from the perspective of the player. If it’s the best possible offer for Willian and his family, Lampard accepts that he must choose that path — quotes from the Guardian:
“I read a headline that mentioned disappointment. It does not matter, disappointment from any party, in this situation. He remains our player. He was injured for the Cup final and injured for tomorrow and he would have given everything to play in those games.
“I know Willian well. He has carried this injury a little bit in the latter part of the restart. In terms of being disappointed, certainly as a club we have done everything we can.
“Mine and his relationship is very close and I would have no feeling of disappointment if he does move on. He is a fantastic man and a fantastic player. I think he will feel like that about Chelsea. I will leave him to say his own words. But I don’t want anyone to try to find a negative attitude. The club have acted very well in this as well. If he moves on I personally will wish him well. That is where we are at.
“When a player is out of contract they have the freedom and the right to play wherever they want. You have to understand that if they stay in the league and it is a player of Willian’s quality, then they will go and contribute to that team. We have to accept that and move on. I have no problems with that.”
Willian is set to become a free agent once Chelsea’s UEFA Champions League campaign ends, presumably on Saturday as the Blues trail Bayern Munich 3-0 ahead of the second leg.