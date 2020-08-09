Look out, world: There is a lot of transfer gossip this Sunday morning.
For one thing, the Matteo Guendouzi exit strategy from Arsenal is a bit wild, as another one of Unai Emery’s former clubs is joining the current Villarreal boss in pursuing the French midfielder.
Also in the news is a PL-to-PL transfer involving two interesting managers, plus Liverpool moving onto a new target to cover Andy Robertson.
White to Leeds
How much is Ben White worth to Brighton?
The 23-year-old center back has reportedly turned down two new contracts from the Seagulls, who in turn have rejected transfer bids of $24 million and $28 million from Leeds United.
White starred for Leeds in their promotion push last season, making 49 appearances with a goal and two assists.
He’s yet to make his Premier League bow for Brighton, his lone senior outings coming in the 2016-17 League Cup versus lower league oppositon.
That said, the Seagulls have been stacked at center back for some time and remain quite deep at the position.
Lewis Dunk and Shane Duffy have been key pieces for some time and at 28 are in their prime for their positions, with Dan Burn also 28 and Adam Webster 25. The club also just signed Joel Veltman from Ajax.
White led Leeds in interceptions per game (2.5) and was second on the team in clearances with 2.7.
Tsimikas to Liverpool
Liverpool’s quest to find cover for Andy Robertson has moved to Greece, where Olympiacos left back Kostas Tsimikas is under consideration for the Premier League champions.
The BBC says that Jurgen Klopp and his Anfield set have moved on from Norwich City youngster Jamal Lewis following a bailed $13 million bid.
Tsimikas, 24, is thrice-capped by Greece and has 86 appearances for Olympiacos with 12 assists.
He played 384 minutes over four appearances versus PL sides in the Europa League, helping Olympiacos beat Arsenal before falling to Wolves last week.
Guendouzi to PSG
The list of clubs lining up for Arsenal youngster Matteo Guendouzi is growing, and that will be music to the ears of Mikel Arteta.
The 21-year-old is in Arteta’s doghouse but the list of suitors will help drive his transfer price tag close to what it should be for a player of his success at his age.
Football.London says Guendouzi is drawing interest from Paris Saint-Germain, joining a list of big clubs including Juventus, Barcelona, and Villarreal.
That last stop may make the most sense given the chance to reunite with Unai Emery, but money is going to drive this one as Arteta looks to the transfer market to renew Arsenal's top four finishing skills and make a run through the Europa League.