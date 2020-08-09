Willian confirms exit, thanks Chelsea fans ahead of rumored Arsenal move

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Willian’s new home may be less than eight miles from his old one; The Brazilian mega talent may not even need a new flat, but he’s definitely leaving Chelsea.

Arsenal is reportedly on the verge of seal the deal to bring Willian to the Emirates Stadium and the player announced his departure on his 32nd birthday.

The announcement comes one day after Chelsea’s confirmed exit from the UEFA Champions League, the Blues unable to overcome a mega deficit to Bayern Munich.

“I am really grateful to the Chelsea fans for the affectionate way they welcomed me at Stamford Bridge and their support throughout my time at the club,” he wrote. “There was also criticism, which is normal, what is important though is that both the affection and criticism drove me to always give my all in every training session, every game, to be constantly improving until my very last minute in a Chelsea shirt!”

Twice-named Chelsea’s Players’ Player of the Year, Willian leaves West London with two Premier League titles, two FA Cups, a Europa League triumph, and a League Cup.

Willian has nine goals in 69 caps for Brazil, where the 32-year-old has become more of a super sub for the FIFA’s No. 3 ranked Selecao.

Arsenal’s young talent will learn plenty from Willian should the elderstatesman arrive to tutor the likes of Bukayo Saka, Gabriel Martinelli, Eddie Nketiah, and — to a certain extent — raw-but-real talent Nicolas Pepe, who is 25.

As for Chelsea, the club is content with Christian Pulisic, Hakim Ziyech, Mason Mount, and Callum Hudson-Odoi on the wings. Even if 2-3 of them underperform, the Blues have Timo Werner as a capable winger despite his status as a monster in the middle of a trident.

Frank Lampard’s going to enjoy his 2020-21, even though he’d clearly have enjoyed another year or two with Willian.