Antonee Robinson looks to be heading to the Premier League, as the USMNT left back is closing in on a move to Sheffield United who have reportedly had a bid accepted.

Robinson, 23, has been sensational for Wigan Athletic in the second tier this season but due to Wigan going into administration, their 12-point penalty saw them relegated to the third-tier on the final day of the 2019-20 Championship season.

The Everton academy product, who joined Wigan permanently in the summer of 2019 after a successful loan spell, almost joined AC Milan in January but a medical uncovered a heart issue which required surgery and the deal fell through.

Robinson has recovered superbly from that setback and several Premier League clubs including West Brom, Newcastle, West Ham and Sheffield United were battling to sign him for $2.6 million.

Our partners in the UK at Sky Sports have more information on Robinson’s potential move to Sheffield United, as it appears he will join the Blades this week.

“Sheffield United have had a bid of around £2m accepted by Wigan for Antonee Robinson. The former Everton defender is expected to agree terms with the Yorkshire club and complete a deal this week.”

This would be a very, very good move for Robinson and this is the perfect Chris Wilder move.

He is an attacking left back who gets up and down the pitch well and in Sheffield United’s 3-4-3 formation he will be a very useful asset. Robinson will battle with long-term Blades left wing-back Enda Stevens for minutes but when he does play he will be encouraged to get forward and support attacks and link-up with those famous overlapping center backs.

Robinson will also be asked to improve his defensive capabilities and although he’s been a regular in the Championship, the step up to the Premier League and learning Sheffield United’s unique system will take a little time.

Sheffield United have a habit of picking up gems in the second and third tiers of the game and turning them into gems. USMNT fans will be hoping Robinson’s move to the Premier League sees him progress to the next level as he is the clear frontrunner to be the USA’s starting left back for many years to come.

