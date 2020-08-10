Jadon Sancho to Manchester United may not happen after all, as Borussia Dortmund are holding firm over the talented winger.

[ MORE: UCL, Europa predictions ]

According to numerous reports Dortmund still want $140 million for Sancho, 20, but were said to be willing to accept a smaller initial payment and larger instalments for the England international and wanted a deal done before Aug. 10 when they ramp up preseason.

Aug. 10 is today and Sporting Director Michael Zorc has spoken as the team flew to Switzerland for preseason training and Sancho was with them.

“We plan on having Jadon Sancho in our team this season, the decision is final. I think that answers all our questions,” Zorc said. “Last summer we adjusted Jadon’s salary to match the development of his performances. So in context, we had already extended his contract until 2023 back then.”

Reports had stated that Sancho had all but agreed personal terms on a five-year contract at Man United and was just waiting on the two clubs to agree a transfer fee. But Dortmund and Man United have both distanced themselves from that in recent days as the German giants have not received any bids for Sancho from Man United.

We have now reached an impasse.

Now what?

The England international is wanted by so many top clubs around Europe but Jadon Sancho to Manchester United seemed like the best fit.

Now it may not happen at all and Man United can play hardball here. They don’t really need Sancho. He would be a luxury signing.

Sancho will be a menace out wide with Marcus Rashford, Anthony Martial and Mason Greenwood as United’s other forward options and Paul Pogba and the brilliant Bruno Fernandes creating just behind them. But he would be an extra sprinkle of stardust to an already star-studded attack rather than the cherry on top.

The summer transfer window closes on Oct. 5 and few will bet against Sancho leaving Dortmund between now and then. He hasn’t put in a transfer request, and it seems it’s unlikely he will do that, but that would swing the pendulum in United’s favor.

Manchester United are going to wait for their man and Dortmund know it. We haven’t heard the last of this, even if Dortmund say the decision is final.

Sancho is the top target for Solskjaer and in a summer where plenty of clubs won’t be spending big, Man United have the ability to do so. The Red Devils know that Sancho may become unsettled and Dortmund are then a position where they should sell, or risk his value dropping further.

This is a waiting game and even though Dortmund have called the shots early on, Man United aren’t showing their hand and are going to wait until the right moment to make their move.

Follow @JPW_NBCSports