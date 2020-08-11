In the latest transfer news Kai Havertz to Chelsea looks to finally be moving towards an end game, while Aaron Ramsey is free to leave Juventus.
[ VIDEO: Premier League highlights ]
Starting in west London, Kai Havertz to Chelsea could be confirmed as RMC Sport report that the Blues have agreed a five-year contract with the Bayer Leverkusen and Germany star.
Per the report, Chelsea will now negotiate the $117 million transfer fee with Leverkusen and want to pay in plenty of instalments.
Havertz, 21, scored for Leverkusen in their 2-1 UEFA Europa League quarterfinal defeat against Inter Milan on Monday and that looks like being his final game for Bayer. Kai Havertz to Chelsea can now move to the next stage as the Bundesliga club had previously said they wanted to finish their season before discussing a move.
Our partners at Sky Sports have also stated that Havertz has made it clear he wants to sign for Chelsea and join the ‘project’ that Frank Lampard is building, with Timo Werner and Hakim Ziyech already signed up to bolster their attack.
With Havertz edging closer to a move to Chelsea, surely Lampard will now switch his attention to defensive reinforcements. Chelsea chairman Bruce Buck has said Lampard’s first season at Chelsea was ‘very successful’ but without defensive reinforcements this summer, Chelsea will do very well to improve on their fourth-place Premier League finish in 2019-20.
Havertz, Ziyech and Werner will boost their attack and finish off the many chances Christian Pulisic and Co. created, and as long as new defenders are coming in, Chelsea will continue to move in the right direction.
Switching our attention to Turin, it has been reported that Aaron Ramsey is free to leave Juventus.
New Juve boss Andrea Pirlo has reportedly made Ramsey, 29, available for transfer along with the likes of Sami Khedira, Blaise Matuidi (who seems to be heading to Inter Miami in MLS), Gonzalo Higuain, Daniele Rugani and Mattia De Sciglio.
Ramsey only arrived at Juve last summer after 11 years at Arsenal but the Welshman has struggled for minutes and is one of Juve’s highest earners on close to $330,000 per week.
It is believed several Premier League clubs are interested in signing Ramsey but with the central midfielder having a four-year contract at Juve, it seems likely he will only leave the Serie A champions on loan rather than a permanent basis.
Ramsey left Arsenal with class and is still lauded by their fans, and if Mikel Arteta can’t seal another loan deal for Dani Ceballos then maybe a loan move for Ramsey would make sense? Stranger things have happened and a player of Ramsey’s quality, if he is available on loan, would mean plenty of clubs in the Premier League and across Europe would want to sign him. As long as he can stay fit, the timing of his runs from midfield and his quality on the ball is exactly what Arsenal need. He would have to up his tenacity under Arteta but he could do that.