Cup news: League Cup begins in September, no replays in FA Cup

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

The domestic treble is still an option for the clubs of the Premier League despite the late start to the 2020-21 season.

The League Cup and FA Cup are both back for the congested new season of English football, albeit with significant changes to each competition.

[ MORE: Matuidi moves to MLS ]

The former will jam four matchdays into September, while the latter has eliminated replays.

There’s also news regarding the Community Shields for men and women.

League Cup news

Premier League clubs will be busy early in their seasons.

League Cup action begins on Sept. 5 and Premier League teams will enter the competition days after the top flight’s Opening Day.

Chelsea and Man City may even play a League Cup game before they return to PL action if the Champions League clubs are given another week to prepare for the league’s Sept. 12 start.

Rounds two, three and four will then be played on consecutive midweeks, starting on September 15 and 16.

PL teams will enter the competition in those rounds depending on their 2019-20 league position, and that could see some PL teams play seven times between Sept. 12 and the first week of October.

There will only be one-legged semifinals this season, and the first-round draw will be held on Aug. 18.

FA Cup news

The FA Cup will begin its extrapreliminary rounds, also on Sept. 5, with 44 clubs from the top three divisions not participating until the third round proper in early January.

There will be no replays in this year’s tournament, which amplifies the chances for upsets on the way to the May 15 final at Wembley Stadium.

Arsenal beat Chelsea to win its record 14th FA Cup this past season.

Community Shield

The FA also announced that its going to stage a special doubleheader of women’s and men’s silverware when the Community Shields are awarded on Aug. 29 at Wembley.

FA Women’s Super League champions Chelsea challenge Women’s FA Cup holders Manchester City three hours before FA Cup winners Arsenal tangle with Premier League champions Liverpool.