USMNT back Cannon ‘disgusted’ at boos for kneeling Dallas, Nashville

FC Dallas and USMNT defender Reggie Cannon was outraged as some fans booed players kneeling during the national anthem as crowds returned to MLS in Frisco, Texas, on Wednesday.

“I think it was disgusting. I think it was absolutely disgusting,” Cannon said, via MLSSoccer.com.

David Accam’s late goal gave Nashville SC its first win in Major League Soccer as both FCD and Nashville returned to the pitch for the first time since MLS withdrew them from the MLS is Back tournament due to positive COVID-19 test results.

Many players and staff around the sports world have been taking a knee during the American national anthem or after their opening kickoffs in solidarity with the Black Lives Matter movement after the killing of George Floyd in late May. Floyd was a Texan.

Here’s Cannon:

“You got fans booing you for people taking a stand for what they believe in. Millions of other people support this cause and we discussed with every other team and the league what we’re going to do and we’ve got fans booing us in our own stadium. How disgraceful is that? Honestly, for lack of a better word, it pissed me off. … You can’t even have support form your own fans in your own stadium. It’s baffling to me.”

Dallas fans were booing at the stands when FC Dallas team knelt and Reggie Cannon spoke about it in the press conference

The two sides play at the same location at 8:30 pm ET Sunday.

Quite the veteran finish from Accam to win it.