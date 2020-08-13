USMNT’s Tyler Adams’ goal sends RB Leipzig to UCL semifinal (video)

Tyler Adams goal: The American scored an 88th-minute goal, which proved to be the game-winner, to send RB Leipzig to its first-ever UEFA Champions League semifinal appearance on Thursday, knocking off Atletico Madrid 2-1 in the process.
[ MORE: Champions League predictions ]
All three goals were scored in the second half after a forgettable first half was short on scoring chances, and it was Adams, who came into the game as a 72nd-minute substitute who delivered the decisive blow.
Tyler Adams does it!!
The American man puts Leipzig up 2-1 with minutes remaining! pic.twitter.com/HShBjxNXGz
— Champions League on CBS Sports (@UCLonCBSSports) August 13, 2020
Atleti’s first chance of the game came in the 10th minute. Stefan Savic rose above the crowd to get his head to Renan Lodi’s floated free kick, but Peter Gulacsi managed to get both hands on the ball and keep it from crossing the goal line despite backpedaling and falling to the ground.
🗣️🚨¡Primera llamada, primera llamada!
Savić aprovechó una jugada a balón parado, y el Atlético ya está tocando la puerta 👀@Atleti 0-0 @RBLeipzig_EN
🔴EN VIVO
📺 @TUDNUSA
📱 Síguelo aquí: https://t.co/dkkNlEZY7G#UCL I #AúpaAtleti I #MissaoFinal pic.twitter.com/FkLt9H3Q2u
— TUDN USA (@TUDNUSA) August 13, 2020
Atleti’s best chance of the first half came when Yannick Carrasco went dangerously close to putting Atleti ahead in the 13th minute, but Gulacsi was quick to cover his near post and palm the ball wide. After starting brightly, it was virtual radio silence from Los Rojiblancos after that.
The first big chance comes from Yannick Carrasco who tests Gulácsi with a near-post strike. pic.twitter.com/Rlncm7Qriz
— Champions League on CBS Sports (@UCLonCBSSports) August 13, 2020
To be fair to Atleti, it wasn’t any better for Leipzig — in fact, it was worse in the opening 45 minutes. To illustrate their inability to create scoring chances, let alone shots, a stat: despite holding more than 62 percent of possession at halftime, their four shots were taken by their defensive midfielder (1), a center back (1) and another center back (2).
[ LIVE: Champions League schedule ]
Leipzig’s first shot taken by an attacking player came in the 51st minute, and it resulted in the game’s opening goal. It began with a prolonged period of possession to free Marcel Sabitzer down the right side of Atleti’s penatly area. The Austrian cross into the box floated ever so dangerously toward the penalty spot, and Dani Olmo arrive just in the nick of time to glance it past Jan Oblak.
RB Leipzig is on the board!
Dani Olmo heads home the crucial opening goal! pic.twitter.com/GF2zfD7TZ9
— Champions League on CBS Sports (@UCLonCBSSports) August 13, 2020
Atleti were handed a lifeline in the 70th minute, though, as Lukas Klostermann was badly beaten by Joao Felix as he made a diagonal run into the penalty area and received the ball near the penalty spot. Klostermann cut him down from behind and gave away a penalty kick. It was Felix, who only entered the game as a substitute in the 58th minute who stepped up and converted past Gulacsi, with ice in his veins.
¡Goooool del Atlético de Madrid! 🇪🇸🔥
¡Goooool del Atlético de Madrid! 🇪🇸🔥
João Félix cobró el penal de manera magistral y ya se empató el partido ⚽️ @Atleti 1-1 @RBLeipzig_EN
🔴EN VIVO
📺 @TUDNUSA
📱 Síguelo aquí: https://t.co/dkkNlEZY7G#UCL I #AúpaAtleti I #MissaoFinal pic.twitter.com/aJV4xqbbEz
— TUDN USA (@TUDNUSA) August 13, 2020
Coincidentally enough, it was Felix’s introduction — and immediate impact on the game — which appeared to necessitate Adams’ introduction to stifle the Portuguese’s threat. The rest, as they say, is history.
Up next for Leipzig is a semifinal clash with Paris Saint-Germain, who needed a stoppage-time comeback to knock off Atalanta and advance from Thursday’s quarterfinal.