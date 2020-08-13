More from PST What we learned | Premier League transfer news | Latest USMNT news
Giovanni Reyna news
Photo by David Inderlied/picture alliance via Getty Images

VIDEO: USMNT youngster Giovanni Reyna scores in start for Dortmund

By Nicholas MendolaAug 13, 2020, 10:40 AM EDT
In Giovanni Reyna news, the latest American phenom at Borussia Dortmund is beginning his first full season with the first team the way he finished last season.

The Austrian Bundesliga competition wasn’t up to the challenge on Wednesday, as BVB hammered SCR  Altach 6-0.

Reyna started alongside high-profile English import Jude Bellingham and club starts Erling Haaland and Jadon Sancho, delivering a goal when he combined with two of the three to open the scoring

Haaland then scored twice and a 3-0 halftime lead was doubled by Thorgan Hazard, Emre Can, and Julian Brandt. Jadon Sancho started for BVB, days after club director Michael Zorc said the Manchester United target would not be sold.

Reyna appeared in 18 of 20 matches for BVB after debuting for Lucien Favre in a Jan. 18 win over Augsburg. He finished with a goal and two assists in just over 400 minutes, including a goal against Werder Bremen in the German Cup and an assist versus PSG in the Champions League.

It’ll be a challenge for him to collect starts on a team as deep as BVB, but this is a fine beginning to the campaign.

Cup news: League Cup begins in September, no replays in FA Cup

League Cup news
Photo by Richard Calver/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images
By Nicholas MendolaAug 13, 2020, 9:56 AM EDT
The domestic treble is still an option for the clubs of the Premier League despite the late start to the 2020-21 season.

The League Cup and FA Cup are both back for the congested new season of English football, albeit with significant changes to each competition.

The former will jam four matchdays into September, while the latter has eliminated replays.

There’s also news regarding the Community Shields for men and women.

League Cup news

Premier League clubs will be busy early in their seasons.

League Cup action begins on Sept. 5 and Premier League teams will enter the competition days after the top flight’s Opening Day.

Chelsea and Man City may even play a League Cup game before they return to PL action if the Champions League clubs are given another week to prepare for the league’s Sept. 12 start.

Rounds two, three and four will then be played on consecutive midweeks, starting on September 15 and 16.

PL teams will enter the competition in those rounds depending on their 2019-20 league position, and that could see some PL teams play seven times between Sept. 12 and the first week of October.

There will only be one-legged semifinals this season, and the first-round draw will be held on Aug. 18.

FA Cup news

The FA Cup will begin its extrapreliminary rounds, also on Sept. 5, with 44 clubs from the top three divisions not participating until the third round proper in early January.

There will be no replays in this year’s tournament, which amplifies the chances for upsets on the way to the May 15 final at Wembley Stadium.

Arsenal beat Chelsea to win its record 14th FA Cup this past season.

FA Cup news
Arsenal’s Pierre-Emerick AUbameyang and Alex Lacazette celebrate after the FA Cup Final (Photo by Stuart MacFarlane/Arsenal FC via Getty Images)

Community Shield

The FA also announced that its going to stage a special doubleheader of women’s and men’s silverware when the Community Shields are awarded on Aug. 29 at Wembley.

FA Women’s Super League champions Chelsea challenge Women’s FA Cup holders Manchester City three hours before FA Cup winners Arsenal tangle with Premier League champions Liverpool.

World Cup winner Matuidi reunites with Beckham at Inter Miami

Matuidi to Inter Miami
Photo by Michael Regan - FIFA/FIFA via Getty Images
By Nicholas MendolaAug 13, 2020, 9:21 AM EDT
Playing Inter Miami just got a whole lot more difficult, as David Beckham’s brought an old teammate to South Beach.

The first-year MLS club confirmed the capture of the World Cup winner on Thursday, the 33-year-old coming to Florida with four Ligue 1 titles and three Serie A scudetti.

Matuidi arrives on a free transfer despite playing a key role for Juventus this season, playing 45 times with a goal and two assists.

The 84-times capped French midfielder has nine goals for his country including a marker against Switzerland at the 2014 World Cup. He started four times when Les Bleus won the 2018 World Cup, including three of four knockout round matches (He was suspended for the fourth).

IMCF boss Diego Alonso has big plans for the Frenchman:

“He’s a versatile player who can play in several positions, be it centrally or out wide in midfield, and he’s even played as a full-back for Juventus,” Alonso said. “That speaks to his ability. We are very happy with what he can provide for us on the pitch. Off the field, all the reports we received are exceptional. He’s a great guy, a great professional that will help us improve.”

Don’t be surprised if Matuidi produces plenty of offense despite his reputation as a good-tackling midfielder with a great read of the game. He regularly scored 5-6 goals per season with PSG before going to Juve, where he scored seven times in three seasons.

Not like-for-like but look at how Blerim Dzemaili, a bit more offensive-minded in Serie A, became a monstrous threat at Montreal Impact.

Inter is 0-5 to start the MLS season, with Wil Trapp and Rodolfo Pizarro the key pieces as Diego Alonso has used four different formations in five outings (3-5-2, 4-3-3, 5-4-1, and 4-2-3-1 twice).

It’s been a few years and plenty of miles on the legs since Matuidi was at PSG, but take a look at his goals in this video. He’s such a smart player and finds dangerous spaces. The strength and size of MLS defenders can be a big challenge for some, but players with the savvy to navigate the final third are threats to provide double-digit goals and assists.

USMNT back Cannon ‘disgusted’ at boos for kneeling Dallas, Nashville

Players booed for kneeling
Photo by Omar Vega/Getty Images
By Nicholas MendolaAug 13, 2020, 8:27 AM EDT
FC Dallas and USMNT defender Reggie Cannon was outraged as some fans booed players kneeling during the national anthem as crowds returned to MLS in Frisco, Texas, on Wednesday.

“I think it was disgusting. I think it was absolutely disgusting,” Cannon said, via MLSSoccer.com.

David Accam’s late goal gave Nashville SC its first win in Major League Soccer as both FCD and Nashville returned to the pitch for the first time since MLS withdrew them from the MLS is Back tournament due to positive COVID-19 test results.

Many players and staff around the sports world have been taking a knee during the American national anthem or after their opening kickoffs in solidarity with the Black Lives Matter movement after the killing of George Floyd in late May. Floyd was a Texan.

Here’s Cannon:

“You got fans booing you for people taking a stand for what they believe in. Millions of other people support this cause and we discussed with every other team and the league what we’re going to do and we’ve got fans booing us in our own stadium. How disgraceful is that? Honestly, for lack of a better word, it pissed me off. … You can’t even have support form your own fans in your own stadium. It’s baffling to me.”

The two sides play at the same location at 8:30 pm ET Sunday.

Quite the veteran finish from Accam to win it.

Champions League: PSG ruin Atalanta fairytale with stoppage-time comeback

Champions League PSG
Photo by David Ramos/Getty Images
By Andy EdwardsAug 12, 2020, 5:08 PM EDT
Atalanta were within five minutes of knocking off PSG and reaching the Champions League semifinals, but those final five minutes were to be played after the proverbial midnight, and their carriage turned to a rotten pumpkin so very close to the final whistle.

Paris Saint-Germain’s stoppage-time comeback brought about the harsh end to a fairytale run which had captured the hearts and minds of neutral fans the world over.

The three-time reigning Ligue 1 champions were quickest out of the starting blocks and jumped all over Atalanta with a flurry of early chances. They were, however, wasteful to an alarming degree — none more egregious and disappointing than Neymar’s one-on-one chance in the third minute.

Atalanta treaded water in those opening 25 minutes before hitting PSG with a blindside haymaker in the 26th. With three defenders surrounding — and winning — the ball atop their own penalty area, PSG were a bit unlucky to see it pinball into a patch of open space where Mario Pasalic was lurking completely unmarked. He still had plenty to do, though, and he left no doubt whatsoever with the left-footed finish.

Unfortunately for Neymar and PSG, his earlier blunder wasn’t his only shocking moment of the game. On most any other day, he scores one or two — maybe even all three — of these chances. It wasn’t his day, clearly.

Kylian Mbappe (ankle) was introduced as a substitute right on the hour mark, and the 21-year-old instantly threatened and gave PSG energy and life. His first great scoring chance — and PSG’s best chance since Neymar’s early miss — came in the 74th minute, but Marco Sportiello was up to the task of denying one of the world’s most expensive signing.

Six minutes later, it was the exact same story.

Finally, with 89:35 on the clock, Marquinhos broke through Atalanta’s stout defense and drew level. It was anything but pretty, which made it all the more painful for Atalanta.

Two minuets after drawing level, Mbappe teed up Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting for the close-range winner that PSG largely deserved on the whole of their dominant performance.

Up next for Thomas Tuchel’s side is a semifinal clash with the winner of Thursday’s quarterfinal between Atletico Madrid and RB Leipzig.