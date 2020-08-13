In Giovanni Reyna news, the latest American phenom at Borussia Dortmund is beginning his first full season with the first team the way he finished last season.
The Austrian Bundesliga competition wasn’t up to the challenge on Wednesday, as BVB hammered SCR Altach 6-0.
Reyna started alongside high-profile English import Jude Bellingham and club starts Erling Haaland and Jadon Sancho, delivering a goal when he combined with two of the three to open the scoring
Haaland then scored twice and a 3-0 halftime lead was doubled by Thorgan Hazard, Emre Can, and Julian Brandt. Jadon Sancho started for BVB, days after club director Michael Zorc said the Manchester United target would not be sold.
Reyna appeared in 18 of 20 matches for BVB after debuting for Lucien Favre in a Jan. 18 win over Augsburg. He finished with a goal and two assists in just over 400 minutes, including a goal against Werder Bremen in the German Cup and an assist versus PSG in the Champions League.
It’ll be a challenge for him to collect starts on a team as deep as BVB, but this is a fine beginning to the campaign.
