World Cup winner Matuidi reunites with Beckham at Inter Miami

Playing Inter Miami just got a whole lot more difficult, as David Beckham’s brought an old teammate to South Beach.

The first-year MLS club confirmed the capture of the World Cup winner on Thursday, the 33-year-old coming to Florida with four Ligue 1 titles and three Serie A scudetti.

Matuidi arrives on a free transfer despite playing a key role for Juventus this season, playing 45 times with a goal and two assists.

The 84-times capped French midfielder has nine goals for his country including a marker against Switzerland at the 2014 World Cup. He started four times when Les Bleus won the 2018 World Cup, including three of four knockout round matches (He was suspended for the fourth).

IMCF boss Diego Alonso has big plans for the Frenchman:

“He’s a versatile player who can play in several positions, be it centrally or out wide in midfield, and he’s even played as a full-back for Juventus,” Alonso said. “That speaks to his ability. We are very happy with what he can provide for us on the pitch. Off the field, all the reports we received are exceptional. He’s a great guy, a great professional that will help us improve.”

I made my decision a few weeks ago to join @intermiamicf, rise to my friend David Beckham’s challenge and win new trophies there. My family and I can’t wait 👊🏾⚽🇺🇸🦩 #GiveItAll

Full interview 👇🏾 @bros_stories https://t.co/he4qR0mG2A pic.twitter.com/kLRVi5RoTE — Blaise Matuidi (@MATUIDIBlaise) August 13, 2020

Don’t be surprised if Matuidi produces plenty of offense despite his reputation as a good-tackling midfielder with a great read of the game. He regularly scored 5-6 goals per season with PSG before going to Juve, where he scored seven times in three seasons.

Not like-for-like but look at how Blerim Dzemaili, a bit more offensive-minded in Serie A, became a monstrous threat at Montreal Impact.

Inter is 0-5 to start the MLS season, with Wil Trapp and Rodolfo Pizarro the key pieces as Diego Alonso has used four different formations in five outings (3-5-2, 4-3-3, 5-4-1, and 4-2-3-1 twice).

It’s been a few years and plenty of miles on the legs since Matuidi was at PSG, but take a look at his goals in this video. He’s such a smart player and finds dangerous spaces. The strength and size of MLS defenders can be a big challenge for some, but players with the savvy to navigate the final third are threats to provide double-digit goals and assists.