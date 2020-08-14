Jadon Sancho-to-Man United update: Borussia Dortmund have reiterated their stance that the player is not leaving this summer, but the Red Devils remain in hot pursuit anyway.
Sancho not leaving Dortmund
Sebastian Kehl, Borussia Dortmund’s head of licensed player division, has reiterated the club’s stance that star winger Jadon Sancho will not be leaving this summer, despite the ongoing interest and efforts of Manchester United. “It was important to get clarity on the subject,” Kehl said. “We know about Jadon’s attractiveness but also of his importance to us. He gives our team that little extra. We’re happy that he’s staying.”
Talks between Man United and Sancho reportedly broke down with the player’s wage and bonus demands “an obstacle.” Dortmund might be serious, but they might also be posturing to force United’s hand in contract negotiations. Only time will tell, but it is certainly running out on an official “Jadon Sancho to Man United” announcement, at least this summer.
Barcelona, Real Madrid keeping tabs on Sancho
United’s loss could prove to be Barcelona or Real Madrid’s gain, as the La Liga giants are said to be keeping tabs on the 20-year-old with an eye toward making their move next summer. This summer appears to have been an almost-exclusive bidding period for United with no other clubs believed to have made an official bid, but that will almost certainly change in 12 months’ time. In fact, there will likely be more than just Barca and Madrid who join the race next summer, which put United’s chances of landing Sancho well below where they currently stand.
Man United, Chelsea chasing Chilwell
United and Chelsea are reportedly both keen to sign Leicester City left back Ben Chilwell this summer, but the Foxes are said to be demanding a transfer fee in the neighborhood of $100 million — similar to that of what United paid for Harry Maguire two years ago. Chelsea have reportedly already made a bid — believed to be closer to $50 million than 100.
Oblak to make Chelsea decision
Speaking of Chelsea, Frank Lampard’s side is desperate for a new goalkeeper after Kepa Arrizabalaga’s nightmarish season. Jan Oblak has been perhaps the world’s standout ‘keeper over the last year or two, so of course the Blues are interested. Now that Atletico Madrid’s season is over, Oblak has a decision to make: stay for a seventh season in the Spanish capital, or move to the English capital and prove his worth in the Premier League.