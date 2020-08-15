More from PST What we learned | Premier League transfer news | Latest USMNT news

VIDEO: The 2019-20 Premier League season in review

By Andy EdwardsAug 15, 2020, 3:35 PM EDT
Leave a comment

From Jurgen Klopp and Liverpool claiming their first Premier League title, to Manchester United’s resurrection and return to the UEFA Champions League, to Tottenham Hotspur and Arsenal firing Mauricio Pochettino and Unai Emery and hiring Jose Mourinho and Mikel Arteta, to the suspension of the entire operation for three months, the 2019-20 Premier League season was, in a word, unforgettable.

[ MORE: Should Messi leave Barcelona? Will he? | How does Barca rebuild? ]

The NBC Sports video production team put together the above video review of the 2019-20 Premier League season, so grab some popcorn, carve 39 minutes out of your day and relive the historic, unprecedented 2019-20 Premier League season before it all starts again in less than a month.

[ MORE: Three things learned as Bayern Munich hammer Barcelona 8-2 ]

The best part of one season ending is the next one is only ever right around the corner. The 2020-21 Premier League season is set to kick off on Saturday, Sept. 21.

Will Liverpool repeat? Will Man City reign again? Will Man United challenge for the title? Can any of the London clubs catch up to them? Only time will tell.

De Bruyne: ‘Different year, same stuff’ as Man City crash out of UCL

Man City - Champions League
Photo by Matthew Ashton - AMA/Getty Images
By Andy EdwardsAug 15, 2020, 5:34 PM EDT
Leave a comment

Man City – Champions League disappointment: Kevin De Bruyne has spoken the collective mind of Manchester City fans the world over following his side’s latest UCL quarterfinal failure, this time bowing out to Lyon on Saturday.

[ MORE: Three things learned from Lyon’s upset of Man City ]

It was the third straight year Man City have crashed out in the quarterfinals under Pep Guardiola (they were eliminated in the round of 16 during his first season in charge), which is an all-too-familiar tale as far as De Bruyne is concerned.

[ MORE: Should Messi leave Barcelona? Will he? | How does Barca rebuild? ]

Full quote after Man City – Champions League elimination, from the Guardian:

“Different year, same stuff. The first half wasn’t good enough, I think we know that. We started slow. But second half we played really well, came back 1-1 and had a couple of chances. And then 2-1 and 3-1 ends the game, and it’s shame for us to go out that way.

“I have not seen [the Laporte-Dembele tangle] back, but whatever they decide, they decide. I’m not going to blame that, we should have done better.

“Even at 2-1 if [Sterling] scores the goal it’s 2-2 and the game goes on. But that’s football, the fine margins that make the difference. We need to learn, man. It’s not good enough, and that’s it. It’s time to go home, it’s been a long season. I need to go home anyway because my wife is expecting any moment, so I have something to focus on personally … but yeah, it’s hard.”

City have no one to blame but themselves this time. The lineup was wrong from the start; they struggled to create scoring chance for the first hour of the game; they let their concentration slip on multiple occasions, most notably after pulling back to level terms at 1-1; and they looked mentally defeated the second Lyon went 2-1 ahead.

And still, Raheem Sterling had one of the easiest chances he’ll ever see in his career, and he put it over the bar from six yards out with an empty net in front of him. “It’s just not City’s year” is quickly turning into “it’s just not City’s competition.”

3 things learned from Lyon’s upset of Man City

Man City - Lyon
Photo by Michael Regan - UEFA/UEFA via Getty Images
By Andy EdwardsAug 15, 2020, 4:56 PM EDT
Leave a comment

Man City – Lyon recap: Manchester City’s long-held dream of winning the UEFA Champions League reached another disappointing end on Saturday as Pep Guardiola’s side fell to Lyon, 3-1, in the two sides’ quarterfinal clash.

[ MORE: Should Messi leave Barcelona? Will he? | How does Barca rebuild? ]

Lyon have a semifinal date with Bayern Munich, who destroyed and embarrassed Barcelona to the tune of 8-2, on Friday.

The Ligue 1 side jumped out to an early lead in the 24th minute, when Maxwel Cornet capped off a devastating counter-attack.

City drew level in the 69th minute, though, courtesy of their star men Raheem Sterling and Kevin De Bruyne (more on them in a moment).

The scoreline didn’t last long, though, as Lyon hit back just 10 minutes later. Moussa Dembele bagged the winner and a late insurance goal.

Here’s a look at what we learned from Man City – Lyon, a truly memorable Champions League quarterfinal upset.

CONSERVATIVE PEP STRIKES AGAIN

Why does he do this? Why does he always do this? When Pep Guardiola plays not to lose — rather than to play their normal game and dominate — in the latter rounds of the Champions League, his team typically struggles and oftentimes loses. Not only do they tend to invite far too much pressure onto themselves when they don’t have the ball, but more importantly, they lack any semblance of creativity or imagination from 80 percent of their starting outfield players. Kevin De Bruyne and Raheem Sterling are brilliant, world-class players, no doubt about it, but not even they can create enough chances to win the Champions League with virtually no help from their teammates. An example: Only De Bruyne finds only Sterling in the first half…

Through the game’s first 45 minutes, City had taken just five shots and connected on just one key pass. Go back and watch how they played in their back-to-back Premier League title-winning seasons. It looked nothing like the Fernandinho-Rodrigo-Gundogan midfield we saw on Saturday. Riyad Mahrez came on for Fernandinho in the 56th minute, and City were instantly far more dangerous.

[ MORE: Three things learned as Bayern Munich hammer Barcelona 8-2 ]

MAN CITY CAN’T GET OVER THE HUMP

With Saturday’s result, City have failed to reach the semifinals of the Champions League in Guardiola’s four seasons at the helm. They managed a final-four place just once — in 2015-16, the season before Guardiola’s arrival — since their rise to Europe’s top table. Three seasons in a row they have been to the quarterfinals, and once out in the round of 16. Perhaps their Champions League misses are best summed up by Sterling’s 86th-minute miss.

[ MORE: Champions League schedule ]

CITY ALSO LIGHT ON GOALSCORERS

While the midfield setup is clearly an issue for City in these late-round Champions League ties, center forward remains an issue as well. At this point, it almost doesn’t matter if Sergio Aguero is healthy and playing (he wasn’t on Saturday). Aguero is hardly at his very best at the age of 32 — in truth, he’s not seemed 100 percent fit and sharp in a couple years, at least — and while Gabriel Jesus is a fantastic talent, he doesn’t seem like the type of forward who leads the line for a Champions League-winning side, which is exactly what City fancy themselves.

Barcelona must rebuild, but where (and when) do they begin?

Barcelona - Bayern Munich
Photo by Alex Caparros/Getty Images
By Andy EdwardsAug 15, 2020, 2:57 PM EDT
Leave a comment

Barcelona – Bayern Munich fallout: The world at large is clamoring downright demanding a full-on blowup and rebuild of the Barcelona squad following Friday’s 8-2 embarrassment at the hands of Bayern.

[ PART 1: Should Lionel Messi leave Barcelona? Will he? ]

It’s a fair request, not only for the UEFA Champions League quarterfinal defeat, but also for the last handful of years in which Barca became a shell of its former self and relinquished its claim to the title of best club in the world.

The Barcelona rubble is strewn everywhere, from the Estadio de Luz in Lisbon, the site of Friday’s demolition job, to the shores of Catalonia. The process of picking it all up and piecing it back together — or, perhaps, clearing out and building anew — will be a long and arduous one, but one that must be undertaken.

[ MORE: Three things learned as Bayern Munich hammer Barcelona 8-2 ]

In part 1 of our in-depth look at Barcelona’s path forward, we tackled the tricky question of whether or not Lionel Messi should — and will — leave the club for the betterment of his final few years in the game. Read part 1 first, because the entire discussion begins — and maybe even ends — with Messi.

Which players do they keep?

We’ll start with “who to keep” because the list will be much shorter than what comes next.

In no particular order: Lionel Messi (if he wants to stay), Ansu Fati, Frenkie de Jong, Marc-Andre ter Stegen, Clement Lenglet, Sergi Roberto, Miralem Pjanic (because he’s not even arrived at the club yet).

Everyone else currently at the club — whether due to their age, subpar performances or cumbersome contracts — is potentially on the chopping block.

De Jong has been something of a disappointment in his first season at the club, but there is more than enough reasonable doubt to believe the rest of the squad’s failures have given him no platform upon which to build his own Barca career. It stands to reason that, should they put a functional team around him, De Jong could still live up to the expectations with which he arrived from Ajax.

Fati has the look of a future best-player-in-the-world, though he’s only 17 so there’s still a long way to go before realizing that destiny. It would be a terrible crime against football for Barca to waste his talent and potential by failing to put a proper team around him.

Ter Stegen (28), Lenglet (25) and Roberto (28) are all young enough to bridge the gap between the current team and whatever the Blaugrana look like 24 or 36 months down the road. You can’t just get rid of everyone, after all. Even that’s not exactly a ringing endorsement of those players, is it?

Difficult decisions need to be made

For age concerns: Luis Suarez, Gerard Pique, Jordi Alba, Sergio Busquets

For financial reasons: Antoine Griezmann, Ousmane Dembele

The question Barca must answer with regard to the likes of Griezmann and Dembele is this: how much of a loss are they willing to take? That means not only on the exorbitant transfer fees they paid to sign them, but also the money still left on their contracts that they’re willing to eat just to get rid of them and move on. Between the two of them, Barca owe $1.3 million per week for the next two years, at which point Dembele’s deal expires and they will only be on the hook for Griezmann’s $1.05 million-per-week wages for another two years. Are you beginning to understand why this rebuild will be anything but easy or fast?

As for the aging veterans of the squad, they’ve all been fantastic and productive servants for varying periods of time, but they are 33, 33, 31 and 32, respectively, but their collective wages add up to more than $1 million per week. That’s a massive burden for a club that was already facing financial troubles prior to the effects of COVID-19. By the time Barcelona can reasonably be expected to compete for Champions League trophies again, none of these players will be under the age of 35.

Of the six individuals listed above, at least three — if not four — of them need to leave as soon as possible. Take your pick of which four it is.

Who needs to go?

Everyone else. Otherwise, a Barcelona – Bayern Munich repeat is inevitable.

That includes Arthur, who’s already leaving for Juventus this summer but they should get rid of him again just for good measure. Nelson Semedo can also go, if for no other reason than he will never be the same after Alphonso Davies danced around him on Friday.

Arturo Vidal and Ivan Rakitic are 33 and 32 years old, respectively, and have no business being part of the next team Barca trot out in September. Samuel Umtiti could probably stay for another year or two and hold down a starting center back spot at a La Liga-average level, but what’s the point of simply delaying the inevitable?

There’s no two ways about it: Barcelona’s recruitment over the last five or six years has been criminally bad.

Given the club’s global popularity and the allure they still have to many players around the world — rightly or wrongly at this point — a Barcelona rebuild certainly sounds like a fun video-game challenge, but rest assured it will be anything but fun for those tasked with the challenge in real life.

Manchester City – Lyon: How to watch, start time, prediction, odds

Manchester City - Lyon
Photo by VI Images via Getty Images
By Nicholas MendolaAug 15, 2020, 2:50 PM EDT
Leave a comment

Manchester City – Lyon: The stakes are a bit higher when Lyon begins its latest quest to fluster Manchester City.

Lyon meets Man City in the Champions League quarterfinals less than 22 months after taking four of six points off City in the 2018-19 UCL group stage.

[ MORE: Matuidi moves to MLS ]

City star Kevin De Bruyne missed both of those matches, and was the difference in the Real Madrid tie after a quiet group stage. He’ll have to make things happen without Sergio Aguero.

Lyon’s Houssem Aouar will be the focus of Guardiola’s attention and perhaps affection, the playmaker potentially leaving the Ligue 1 side after the tournament.

Lisbon is the scene for both clubs’ bids at a second UCL semifinal berth this century.

How to watch, stream Champions League: Barcelona – Bayern Munich

Dates: Saturday August 14, 3pm ET kick off
Location: Lisbon, Portugal
How to watch: CBS Sports
Live updates: UCL here at NBCSports.com & Europa League here at NBCSports.com

What they’re saying

Bernardo Silva on Man City’s readiness: “Everyone is fit and super motivated. We couldn’t be better to be honest. Beating Madrid gives you a boost in terms of confidence. You don’t need motivation for these games; It’s the quarter-final of Champions League. We are fighting for a huge thing. Everyone is focused to do their best and help the team.”

Lyon’s Bruno Guimaraes on the City test: “We have a very high level opponent ahead of us, but we, too are a good team. After all, if we want to progress in this Final 8, we have to beat opponents like Manchester City, even though they are a very strong club and play great football. We can bring ourselves to their level, we have already done so in the past.”

Odds and ends (Full quarterfinal round odds)

Lyon beat City 2-1 at the Etihad on Sept. 19, 2018 before drawing 2-2 at the Parc Olympique Lyonnais two months later. Ivorian international Maxwell Cornet scored three of Lyon’s four goals.

DraftKings has Man City has the favorites to win the whole tournament, so it’s no surprise to see the Premier League giants with minus-305 odds. Lyon are +750 underdogs.

Prediction

Lyon can play at a frantic pace and will hope to keep City’s possession game off-kilter. But if Pep Guardiola’s men falter it seems unlikely to be over these 90 minutes. De Bruyne stars in a 2-0 win.