Solskjaer on Europa League exit
Photo by Matthew Peters/Manchester United via Getty Images

Solskjaer on Europa exit: Manchester United “will have to learn”

By Nicholas MendolaAug 16, 2020, 9:54 PM EDT
Manchester United boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer liked his team’s effort in a 2-1 Europa League semifinal ouster at the hands of Sevilla on Sunday.

But effort means little without a win, even considering that United was superior to Sevilla in generating 20 chances to Sevilla’s nine, and Solskjaer mused that the side needs more savvy and wisdom to win on the big stage.

United captain Harry Maguire cited inexperience in United’s loss, perhaps hinting at errors from fullbacks Aaron Wan-Bissaka (22) and Brandon Williams (19) on Sevilla’s two goals.

Solskjaer saw that in several parts of the game.

“We have a young team,” Solskjaer said, via ManUtd.com. “We had three years average less than them and I thought some spells today maybe showed that. This group of players will have to learn and get some consistency in the play. When we got the ball down and pressed and created counterattack chances it was scintillating at times. Their keeper had a fantastic game. It’s disappointing we didn’t score because we know we’ve got players who have got that quality.”

Sevilla keeper Bono was marvelous, but the manager ought to admit that his own inexperience has hurt United on the big stage, too. His lineup choice and tactics against Chelsea in the FA Cup semifinal were criticized, and Julen Lopetegui’s subs and changes helped Sevilla find footing after United’s early second-half dominance hit a lull.

Solskjaer didn’t make any chances until three in the 87th minute, and if he was looking for experience he could’ve found it earlier through Juan Mata, Nemanja Matic, and Odion Ighalo. Jesse Lingard’s out-of-form but has had some big cup performances for United as well.

In his defense, Solskjaer’s men did not get the rub of the green from the referees. Solskjaer was vexed by a wrongly-awarded throw-in to Sevilla in the run-up to the winning goal and a possible unawarded second penalty to the Red Devils for a foul on Bruno Fernandes.

It was our throw-in 100 percent, but that’s what I mean about experience, when you don’t get it you can’t stop, you’ve got to stick with the game,” Solskjaer said. “We know it’s our throw-in but it still ends up on the other side of pitch and they get a cross in so you can’t say that is the reason.”

The loss serves as the club’s third semifinal exit from a tournament this season.

A team has to be good to get to three semifinals, but losses to Man City (League Cup), Chelsea (FA Cup), and now Sevilla show just how far United has left to become a champion.

“I’ve never had three semifinals in one season and that [losing them all] is one of those things you’re disappointed with as well,” Solskjaer said. “We are working to improve what we have. We’ve had spells with injuries and we’ve had spells where players have played a lot. We’re always looking to improve the squad.”

Maguire anguish after Manchester United exit: ‘The best team lost’ (video)

Harry Maguire reaction
Photo by INA FASSBENDER/AFP via Getty Images
By Nicholas MendolaAug 16, 2020, 5:41 PM EDT
Harry Maguire didn’t need too many words to express his pain after Manchester United outshot Sevilla 20-9 but lost 2-1 in Europa League semifinal action on Sunday in Germany, but he used plenty.

“The boys are devastated,” Maguire said. “We created numerous amounts of chances, gotta win the game. The best team lost. They punished us for missing the chances. We’ve been ruthless at times this year, today wasn’t one of them.”

United out-attempted Sevilla 20-9 but fell asleep on two crosses into the box from Sergio Reguilon and Jesus Navas that were finished by Suso and Luuk de Jong.

Maguire and center back partner Victor Lindelof couldn’t get to the crosses before they reached back post targets lost by fullbacks Brandon Williams and Aaron Wan-Bissaka as United tossed away an early lead in Cologne.

“We started the high press, we scored, and maybe let them out a bit too easy,” he said. “We’ve gotta do better. We conceded from two crosses. It’s not good enough but we worked our socks off and we deserved to win the game and deserved get through. Ultimately we fell short in a semi-final for the third time this year. It’s disappointing.

“We have a good group of lads. We know what it means to play for this club. Losing is not acceptable. Getting to semi-finals isn’t acceptable. We have to concentrate to take it to the next step. The improvement we made this year is massive. We played a good Sevilla team and dominated the game. Another day we win it and everyone goes on about how well we played. Losing is not acceptable for this club.”

The Red Devils bowed out of three tournaments at the semifinal stage this season, Maguire’s first with the team and manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s first full campaign as United manager.

Maguire still expressed hope that a piece of silverware is around the corner.

“It’ll happen soon,” he told BT Sport. “We want to win it as soon as possible. If we take another giant step next season we’ll improve again. We want to silverware. We got to three semifinals. Tonight we turned up and the best team’s lost. Maybe that little bit of inexperience cost us. We shouldn’t have conceded that second goal.”

Solskjaer didn’t use his any subs until the 87th minute, asking veterans Juan Mata and Odion Ighalo to conjure an equalizer in stoppage time.

After the manager’s meager lineup decisions against Chelsea in the FA Cup semi, fans will be asking questions about his decisions in big games until he gets another chance. That won’t happen until at least the Champions League group stage early this winter.

Sevilla ends Manchester United’s Europa League dreams

Manchester United - Sevilla
Photo by Ina Fassbender/Pool via Getty Images
By Nicholas MendolaAug 16, 2020, 5:01 PM EDT
Manchester United – Sevilla: Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s quest for a first trophy as Manchester United’s manager died at the hands of Julen Lopetegui’s Sevilla in a 2-1 Sunday exit from the Europa League semifinals in Germany.

An early Bruno Fernandes penalty did not hold up as United’s finishing and defense failed them on Suso’s 26th-minute equalizer and the decisive 78th-minute connection from Jesus Navas to super sub Luuk de Jong.

Solskjaer’s men lost in the semifinal stage of a third tournament after falling in the League Cup (Chelsea) and FA Cup (Manchester City).

Sevilla will face Inter Milan or Shakhtar Donetsk in Cologne for Friday’s Europa League Final.

Three things we learned

1. Lopetegui’s subs pay off, questions left for sleepy Solskjaer: Left back Brandon Williams was nowhere to be found when Suso tapped in the opener, and where in the world was Aaron Wan-Bissaka when super sub Luuk de Jong was alone in front to poke fellow sub Munir El Haddadi’s cross past De Gea.

The match was in the 80th minute at that point and United had been tame for at least 10 minutes. Ole Gunnar Solskjaer will be answering plenty of questions about whether a tactical or personnel shake-up could’ve changed the game before his three 87th-minute subs. Maybe he was asleep at the switch and did not have answers; Mwas betting on extra time, but United never got there and Juan Mata, Daniel James, and Timothy Fosu-Mensah had all of three minutes plus stoppage to make an impact.

2. Another hot goalkeeper keeps United at bay: Montreal-born Moroccon international Yassine “Bono” Bounou was beaten in the first half from the penalty spot but otherwise impeccable, days after United was frustrated until an extra time break through against Copenhagen’s Karl-Johan Johnsson. United outshot Sevilla 20-9 but failed to find its finishing boots.

3. Asleep, asleep, asleep: This third section was going to be called “Pogba quietly brilliant” before a bit of laziness helped inspire Sevilla’s winner.

Don’t get us wrong, that’s not just on Pogba, as Lindelof can’t get a piece of the cross and Wan-Bissaka is doing… something?

De Gea can’t conjure a quick reaction or magical save and Solskjaer remains free of anything shiny.

This is how controlling performances end up as losses, and Sevilla took advantage of two sloppy, sleepy errors.

Man of the Match:

It’s obviously Bono, but let’s wax a bit over United’s top performer.

What if United never met Bruno’s asking price? It’s a question worth asking as the Portuguese playmaker continues to look the best player on every nearly every pitch he’s graced since arriving from Sporting Lisbon. The penalty was nice, but his day was so much more than that.

Fernandes had five key passes before the hour mark, according to SofaScore, and completed all of his long balls and crosses to that point.

Manchester United – Sevilla recap

United won a penalty inside of seven minutes when Martial swept Rashford into the box. The striker’s shot was wayward but he was clattered into and required medical treatment.

Fernandes used a hopping, stuttered run-up to splash a shot into the upper 90 for 1-0 in the ninth minute.

De Gea parried a Diego Ocampos shot in the 16th as Sevilla bid to level the scoreline.

Sevilla found that equalizer through Sergio Reguillon’s cross through the 18, with Harry Maguire and especially Brandon Williams out to lunch for Suso to stroke home at the back post.

Sevilla keeper Bono made a two-fisted save of a knuckling Rashford free kick in the 39th as the match flew to halftime.

Bono’s role grew in importance after the break, styming Anthony Martial off a Fernandes feed before the Portuguese’s shot was blocked out for a corner.

Martial was again on Bono’s stoop in the 52nd minute, a save coming from the Morocco a moment before yet another.

Julen Lopetegui and Sevilla wanted a penalty when a close-range free kick deflected off the elbow of a leaping United wall member in the 73rd minute but VAR withheld the on-field call.

Another cross evaded the United’s center backs and there wasn’t a full back to bail them out when Lindelof couldn’t get a boot on Jesus Navas’ cross to De Jong and De Gea could not make a save.

Solskjaer made his first subs in the 87th minute, bringing in defender Fosu-Mensah, Mata, and James for Wan-Bissaka, Williams, and Rashford. Odion Ighalo followed in the 90th, but it was too late. The air was out of the balloon.

Manchester United – Sevilla: How to watch, start time, prediction

Manchester United - Sevilla
Photo by Matthew Peters/Manchester United via Getty Images
By Andy EdwardsAug 16, 2020, 1:58 PM EDT
Man United – Sevilla and Inter Milan – Shakhtar Donetsk are a pair of highly intriguing Europa League semifinals, featuring four clubs from four different leagues, set for Sunday and Monday, respectively (start time, 3pm ET each day).

United reached the final four by narrowly escaping the upset threat of Copenhagen in extra-time; Sevilla broke Wolverhampton Wanderers’ hearts with a late winner in the quarterfinals; Inter held on to an early lead to beat Bayer Leverkusen; and Shakhtar, interestingly enough, have perhaps the most momentum following a 4-1 drubbing of Basel.

Reminder: from the quarterfinals onward, this year’s Europa League features single-leg ties, meaning the winners on the night will book their place in the final.

Ahead of this week’s semifinals, below is a look at how to watch Man United – Sevilla and Inter Milan – Shakhtar Donetsk in the USA, the betting odds, predictions and much more.

Manchester United – Sevilla team news

What they’re saying ahead of Europa League semifinals

Man United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer: “Let’s see if we’ve developed throughout the season because we’ve had two semifinals before. We want to go to the next step. Semifinals, that’s a good effort, decent, but it’s not good enough. It’s not good enough for Man United still. … Let’s make sure that hurt that we felt in both the other cups that we’ve gone out, that can be our maybe marginal difference. The difference that we want it more than them.”

Sevilla manager Julen Lopetegui: “We are going to play against Manchester United in the next match — they’re the biggest team in the world but we’re going to be prepared for them. We’re focused on the next game, against a top, historic side, one of the best in the history of the sport who are in great form. We will give our best as we always do. To play against them will be really tough, but we’ll go into it believing we can beat them.”

Europa League semifinals odds

Man United – Sevilla – Full Europa League, Champions League odds

United are slight betting favorites at +150 and Sevilla checking in at +195. That’s about as tight as odds can get. Given how close this one is expected to be, +215 to tie is perhaps the most intriguing prospect.

Odds for Inter – Shakhtar

There’s certainly a great deal of value to be had with Shakhtar set as hefty underdogs at +350. Inter are the heavy favorites at -132, representing very little betting value unless you’re absolutely certain they’re a lock to win it.

Prediction for Man United – Sevilla

United have conceded just two goals in the Europa League dating back to the start of the calendar year (five games), which creates a thoroughly difficult challenge for Sevilla, who have scored just three goals in four games during the same period. This should be a low-scoring affair and United do just enough to come out on top, 1-0.

Prediction for Inter – Shakhtar

Upset special, anyone? Shakhtar have largely flown under the radar and received very little attention during their run to the semifinals, but they have plenty of firepower to hang with Inter in this one. One thing is a near-certainty: there will be goals. It ends 2-2 and goes to penalty kicks, where Inter only just survive.

How to watch, stream Champions League and Europa League

Dates: August 5-23
Location: Quarterfinals onwards in Lisbon/Germany
How to watch: CBS Sports
Live updates: UCL here at NBCSports.com & Europa League here at NBCSports.com

Man City’s Bernardo Silva not taking kindly to banter from Liverpool fans

Bernardo Silva reaction
Photo by Julian Finney - UEFA/UEFA via Getty Images
By Nicholas MendolaAug 16, 2020, 12:41 PM EDT
Bernardo Silva has neither appreciated Manchester City’s exit from the UEFA Champions League nor rival supporters antagonizing the Premier League runners-up.

Silva, 26, first tweeted his disappointment that City’s UCL dreams died three wins shy of a first title before moving onto “all Liverpool fans” who visited his social media time lines.

The midfielder first said, “The 2019/2020 season has ended for us in a very disappointing way. To all the fans, we’re sorry for this frustrating season. The only thing we can promise is that in 2020/2021 we’ll fight a lot to do much better and get back to winning important things for you guys!”

Then he turned his attention to certain supporters of the current Premier League champions and still-reigning UCL winners (at least for another fortnight or so).

Perhaps ironically, Silva’s inclusion in Saturday’s lineup at some point might’ve flipped the switch for City, who lost 3-1 with some big misses for stars like Raheem Sterling and Gabriel Jesus.

