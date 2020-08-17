The UEFA Champions League and Europa League action has resumed and I’m going to reveal my predictions for this next round as well as the latest odds for Europe’s top two continental tournaments.
With Manchester City out of the Champions League and Wolves out of the Europa League, but Manchester United still in the Europa League, there has been plenty of ups and downs for Premier League clubs over the last week.
Just because the Premier League season is over, that doesn’t mean the action is over. Far from it. Manchester United aim to seal European glory and are flying the flag for the Premier League.
In the next few days the Europa League and Champions League semifinals will take place as the mini tournaments take place in Germany and Portugal.
Man City beat Real Madrid 4-2 on aggregate, while Chelsea lost Bayern 7-1 on aggregate as they crashed out of the Champions League. Man United beat Copenhagen in extra time and will face Sevilla in the semifinals and are the lone Premier League club after Wolves were knocked out by Sevilla.
Lisbon, Portugal will host the Champions League games from the quarterfinal stage onwards, while the Europa League games will be hosted around Germany.
Below is a look at my predictions, the odds for the games this week and how to watch and follow all of the fixtures in the USA.
How to watch, stream Champions League and Europa League
Dates: August 5-23
Location: Quarterfinals onwards in Lisbon/Germany
How to watch: CBS Sports
Live updates: UCL here at NBCSports.com & Europa League here at NBCSports.com
JPW’s Champions League predictions
Semifinals (August 18-19)
Tuesday, August 18: RB Leipzig 1-3 PSG
Wednesday, August 19: Lyon 1-3 Bayern Munich
JPW’s Europa League predictions
Semifinals (August 16-17)
Sunday, August 16: Sevilla 1-2 Manchester United
Monday, August 17: Inter Milan 2-0 Shakhtar Donetsk
Champions League betting odds via DraftKings
Quarterfinals (August 18-19)
(+340) RB Leipzig v. PSG (-129). Tie: (+290)
(+1100) Lyon v. Bayern Munich (-455). Tie: +575
Outright winner
Bayern Munich (-182)
Paris Saint-Germain (+250)
RB Leipzig (+900)
Lyon (+1700)
Europa League betting odds
Quarterfinals (August 11)
(-165) Inter Milan v. Shakhtar Donetsk (+440). Tie: +310
Outright winner
Sevilla (-112)
Inter Milan (+140)
Shakhtar Donetsk (+600)