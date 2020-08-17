Inter Milan – Europa League finalists: Antonio Conte’s side book its place in Friday’s Europa League final, where they will face Sevilla, with a 5-0 demolition of Shakhtar Donetsk in semifinal no. 2 on Monday.
[ MORE: Should Messi leave Barcelona? Will he? | How does Barca rebuild? ]
The goals came from Lautaro Martinez (twice), Danilo D’Ambrosio and Romelu Lukaku (also twice), as Inter started a tad slower than they finished the game, but eventually put Shakhtar to the sword with a relentless second-half performance.
Simply unstoppable right now.
Romelu Lukaku does it all on his own. 5-0 Inter Milan. pic.twitter.com/sRl8Jf8NIB
— Champions League on CBS Sports (@UCLonCBSSports) August 17, 2020
Shakhtar were the architects of Inter’s opening goal in the 19th minute, as goalkeeper Andriy Pyatov’s clearance was far from fully cleared and fell to the onrushing Nicolo Barella with acres of space in front of him. Barella whipped a dangerous cross to the top of the six-yard box and Martinez rose quickly for a glancing header past Pyatov.
Lautaro Martínez puts Inter ahead!
The Argentine striker heads home the opening goal here in the @EuropaLeague semifinal. pic.twitter.com/bF5urCnq42
— Champions League on CBS Sports (@UCLonCBSSports) August 17, 2020
Inter went inches from doubling their lead just five minutes, but the final touch was lacking ever so slightly as the ball bounced around inside the six.
¡Ceeeeerca el Inter! 😱
Increíble cómo nadie pudo rematar ese balón en el área del Shakhtar. 👀@Inter 1-0 @FCShakhtar#UEL | #Inter | #Shakhtar
🔴 En vivo
📺 TUDN | @unimas
📲 Síguelo aquí 👉 https://t.co/HgBbSPN1tO pic.twitter.com/ziu67qjroj
— TUDN USA (@TUDNUSA) August 17, 2020
[ MORE: Sevilla ends Manchester United’s Europa League dreams ]
Martinez so nearly scored the Goal of the Europa League shortly after the halftime restart. Romelu Lukaku flicked the ball on from a long ball over the top, sending it into Martinez’s path as he split the last two defenders between himself and Pyatov. His 40-yard chip attempt needed another few inches of loft to beat Pyatov, who scrambled back heroically and just managed to push it wide of his left-hand post.
An ambitious chip from Martinez and an even better save from Pyatov to keep it a one-goal game. pic.twitter.com/dNJ93eTXVq
— Champions League on CBS Sports (@UCLonCBSSports) August 17, 2020
The pressure never relented as Inter kept pushing and pushing for a second goal, and finally it came, via corner kick, in the 64th minute. Danilo D’Ambrosio rose above a crowd of bodies at the back post and put plenty of power behind his header to make it 2-0.
¡Gooooooooooooool del Inter! ⚽
D'Ambrosio pone el segundo de los italianos para poner pie y medio en la Gran Final. 😎@Inter 2-0 @FCShakhtar#UEL | #Inter | #Shakhtar
🔴 En vivo
📺 TUDN | @unimas
📲 Síguelo aquí 👉 https://t.co/HgBbSPN1tO pic.twitter.com/tPL6aXwiOk
— TUDN USA (@TUDNUSA) August 17, 2020
Just for good measure and a bit of insurance, Inter continued their incessant high-pressing and Martinez sent a low, stinging strike past Pyatov for 3-0 just 10 minutes later. Lukaku added his brace in the 78th and 83rd minutes, extending his run of having scored a goal in every Europa League game in which he has appeared this season, with only the final standing between himself and the unique achievement.
Martinez gets his brace and Intern Milan have their eyes set on the @EuropaLeague final! pic.twitter.com/ZFlkiH2RyN
— Champions League on CBS Sports (@UCLonCBSSports) August 17, 2020